My younger brother was obsessed with fishing. Growing up, he was always finding new ways to catch fish and new places to catch them. When my parents loaded us into the family station wagon for a weekend outing, most of us would enjoy the passing scenery or wonder aloud how long it would take to arrive at our destination (“Are we there yet?”). My brother would analyze the surrounding landscape for its potential to hold fishable water.
“I bet there’s a stream on the other side of those trees. Probably pretty good brook trout fishing.”
Once we drove past an alfalfa field that had been flooded by recent heavy rains. One particularly low point in the field held enough water to create a small pond. My brother was the eternal optimist.
“Dad, can we stop? There might be fish in there.”
Growing up in northern Michigan in a time before pumpkin spice latte, late summer and early fall meant three things: back-to-school, fall harvest and the salmon run. You can probably guess which one excited my brother.
My dad would take us fishing but he preferred to row our little aluminum Sea King out to a likely spot, drop anchor, and hope the rock bass and perch liked the earthworms we had to offer that day. He liked to relax when he fished. He wasn’t so keen on wading into the middle of the St. Marys Rapids to throw Mepps spinners at pink salmon that had little interest in anything other than making it upstream to spawn. Never one to give up, my brother always managed to find someone to take him on his adventures.
In those days, chinook salmon were plentiful in the Great Lakes and my brother considered them to be the ultimate prize in the ongoing competition of fishing. Averaging 2 to 3 feet in length and 20 to 30 pounds, they are not a small fish.
In my hometown, Sault Ste. Marie, the chinook would swim up the St. Marys River heading for their spawning grounds; many would try to take a detour in the fast-moving water of the power canal. To their frustration, they found their way blocked by the underwater fencing protecting the giant turbines that generated the electricity that powered the city. Thwarted by technology and progress. The spawning salmon’s loss was the angler’s gain. During salmon season, the concrete pier leading away from the powerhouse was always lined with hopeful fishers and the water was littered with powerboats. There were also coho and pink salmon milling about underwater but the chinook was king.
One crisp late September day, my brother and I rode our bikes a half hour to the other side of town, fishing poles grasped across our handlebars, to try our luck in the scrum that passed for salmon fishing. We parked our bikes, tied on our lures, probably Little Cleo spoons, and found spots along the pier. The trick was to get your flashy lure in front of the salmon and make it dance so crazily that the angry, frustrated fish had no recourse but to strike out. Then it was just set the hook and hold on.
I managed to get a few Cohos angry enough to strike but I always had trouble with setting the hook. After I missed my third hit, I glanced over at my brother to see how he was doing. His medium-light action bass rod was doubled over and he was jerking at it like he was hung up on the concrete wall.
“It’s just a snag,” he said. “That was my last Cleo. Guess I’ll have to use a Dardevle.”
He pulled out his pocket knife and was about to cut his 8-pound test line when the snag started to move. He put his knife back in his pocket and started to reel. His drag screamed out as this started to swim away along the pier. Not wanting to tangle his line with two dozen others, my brother ran down the pier after it. As he ran, people raised their lines and backed away to let my brother run after his trophy fish.
Pretty soon, word got around the pier about the “kid with a big chinook on a peanut pole.” People were reeling in their lines to come over and watch my brother race up and down the pier chasing his trophy fish. Eventually, the fish tired before my brother and he was able to haul it close enough to the pier so a fellow fisherman could reach down with his gaff and haul it up onto land. My brother was glowing from exertion, pride, and a little embarrassment at all the attention he was being given.
The fish measured 36 inches and someone estimated the weight at over 30 pounds. There was no way we were riding all the way home with it strapped to our handlebars but I know my brother thought about it. We gave the fish to the guy who helped my brother haul it in and rode home with great memories and one whopper of a fish tale.
I don’t know how that fish was prepared on that cool, bright September day so many years ago, but I hope it was as delicious as this. Pan-roasted Salmon Nicoise is a perfect way to showcase your freshly caught fish. With the last of the season’s green beans, tender potatoes, and a mustardy citrus dressing, it’s sure to make you want to put down that pumpkin spice latte, pick up your fishing pole and hit the river. The salmon are running.
PAN-ROASTED SALMON NICOISE
4 salmon fillets, 3-5 oz.
Old Bay seasoning, to taste
Kosher salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 T. olive oil
Dressing
1 T. Dijon mustard
Juice of 1 lemon
1 t. minced garlic
Pinch of salt
¼ c. olive oil
Salad
4 c. mixed greens
8 baby potatoes, boiled and cut into quarters
4 oz. green beans, steamed
4 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
8 hard-boiled eggs, cut into wedges
4 T. capers, drained
1 c. briny black olives such as kalamata or nicoise
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sprinkle salmon with Old Bay, salt and pepper to your taste. Heat olive oil in a medium, oven-safe saute pan over medium-high heat until it starts to ripple. Gently place fillets, skin side up, in saute pan and reduce heat to medium. Cook fillets until edges begin to brown and gently flip over, skin side down.
Place pan in the preheated oven and roast until done to your taste, 7-10 minutes for medium and 10-15 minutes for well-done, depending on thickness. Remove from oven and set aside.
While salmon is roasting, whisk together dressing ingredients and toss the greens in of the dressing.
Place equal amounts of greens on four plates and arrange remaining ingredients over the greens.
The salmon may be placed atop the salad whole or slightly shredded with a fork.
Drizzle each salad with some of the remaining dressing and serve with your favorite light beverage.
