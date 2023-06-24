With his 1972 hit single, Alice Cooper expressed the giddy euphoria of students around the world. While rock anthems may not influence today’s youth like they did 50 years ago, that feeling of freedom from education still puts a smile on the face and a little spring in the step. Despite what the calendar says, summer starts the minute they walk out that door.
When I was growing up, summer meant, first and foremost, baseball. Whether it was playing pick-up games in the neighborhood with friends or loosely organized sandlot games against rivals from other neighborhoods, it seemed like there was always a game going on. Of course, I can’t forget the actual officially organized Little League games that most of us played. Those games were fun but they were more for the parents. The best games were the ones that we just went out and played and didn’t worry about uniforms or umpires or bleachers or fans. Just the wind-up, the pitch, the crack of the ball, and the bases in front of you.
The other part of summertime baseball was listening to the Tigers on the radio. It was Paul Carey and Ernie Harwell on AM 1230, WSOO and it was fabulous. As they painted a verbal picture of a stadium full of cheering fans, freshly mown grass, and colorful personalities like Gibby and Alan Trammel and Sweet Lou Whitaker, I snacked on lemonade and peanut butter saltine sandwiches, pressing the crackers together and watching the peanut butter gently curl up through the holes.
You would think that for a kid obsessed with baseball, there would be enough to keep him occupied for most of the summer. You would be wrong. The second most important thing in the summer was fishing. Sometimes that was going out with my dad and brothers in our little 12-foot Montgomery Wards Sea King row boat onto one of the little lakes around Sault Ste. Marie or maybe one of the shallow bays of Lake Superior. More often, it meant finding fish on our own.
The sun comes up early in the U.P. and it would usually find my brother rising at the same time. Too impatient to wait for family breakfast, he would have a bowl full of cereal with milk poured and a glass of orange juice in front of him by the time I stumbled downstairs, wiping the sleep from my eyes. My younger brother was, and still is, the fisherman of the family. If I had a borderline neurotic obsession with baseball, my brother was a certified fishing nut. If we were on a family drive in the country and we passed a farmer’s field with standing water from a heavy rain the night before, his reaction would be, “I betcha there’s fish in there.” His fishing optimism was limitless. So was his enthusiasm.
After wolfing down our breakfasts, we’d dig up some worms from the patch of ground by the back porch that never seemed to grow any grass, and put them into a cottage cheese container with enough dirt and leaves to keep them alive. Poles were gripped across the handlebars of our BMXs.
One of us would carry the tackle box, the other, the carton of worms, and we were off, seeking fun, adventure, and the elusive trophy rock bass. While that career-defining lunker always seemed to elude me, we had a great time getting caught up in the chase. Despite the large fish coming few and far between, we usually came home with enough rock bass and perch for my mom to fry for dinner. As long as we cleaned them, she had no problem cooking them. Simply prepared with a little cornmeal, flour, salt and pepper, they were delicious.
So now you’re thinking, “You’ve got the baseball, you’ve got the fishing, what else could you possibly cram into your summer?”
Well, swimming, for one. Family camping trips. The BMX track down by the school. Skateboarding. Fireworks on the Fourth. There really was a lot going on in the summer. We never should have been bored and yet, sometimes …
I remember sitting on the back porch one hot, early August day with my brothers and friends and just really being so dispirited and bored we could barely move. No one wanted to do anything and we all just sat there, disgusted with ourselves because the summer was wasting away and not one of us could think of a single thing to do. Of course, none of us was being quiet about it.
My mother happened to walk by and heard the collective moaning being offered up by five children in the primes of their lives. She couldn’t help herself. Parents live for opportunities like this.
“If you can’t find anything to do, I can find something for you to do.”
It was the classic parent paradox, a zen kōan if you will. If you are so miserable and bored, then anything I offer you will be better. Why don’t you accept my offer? By this time in our lives, we all could read between the lines. The thing that she was offering was not better than being bored, it was probably worse. It was probably some form of physical labor like weeding the garden or mowing the lawn or painting the very porch on which we were sitting. We scattered. I don’t know what we ended up doing but it was not anything character-building like splitting firewood or trimming the grass around the daylily bed. This was the summer. We had all school year to build character.
When I think back, the thing that stays with me is how much we took for granted. The summer would end, sure, but there would be another one next year. And the year after that. And the year after that. And it would be, if not an endless summer, an endless string of summers. A time full of baseball and fishing and swimming and family and neighbors and community. And being bored. Yes, even the luxury of being bored. And it would always be easy, just there for us to reach out and pick like the first ripe peaches of August. But it’s not always easy. Sometimes it’s difficult and sometimes you hurt from sanding the deck or weeding the garden, and you don’t really feel like that innocent kid any more, but you still reach out for it and when you grasp it, you hold on to that summer like it’s the most important thing you’ll ever do.
When I was growing up, a neighbor down the street was a commercial fisherman. Whenever he came in with a big catch, he would bring a few whitefish fillets over for my mom to cook. He didn’t have to. He was just being neighborly. He expected nothing, just the knowledge that he had made my mom’s life a little easier and our family a little happier. He personified the way we can all make summer a little easier, a little better, and maybe, just maybe, make it last forever.
When I was a kid we’d never heard of fish tacos, let alone tried them. It has since become one of my favorite dishes to prepare and eat. In the spirit of endless summers, enjoy these fish tacos with family, friends, or maybe even a neighbor or two.
Baja Fish Tacos
— adapted from the “At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe 20th Anniversary Cookbook” by Jillian Forte
.25 C. Fish Taco Seasoning, recipe follows
3-4 llb. whitefish, any variety, 4 lbs with a skin on, 3lbs without skin
1 T. vegetable oil
2-3 whole avocados or guacamole if you prefer
1 pack corn tortillas
Baja Slaw, recipe follows
Cilantro
Prepare the Baja Slaw according to the recipe below, remember it needs to marinate for at least 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to broil or get your grill nice and hot. Prepare the Fish Taco Seasoning while you are waiting.
Take a baking sheet and cover it with aluminum foil and a light layer of cooking oil. Lay out the fish so it is not overlapping, you may need two pans or to repeat the process.
Sprinkle each fish filet with about 2 tsp of Fish Taco Seasoning. Place this in the oven for approximately 6-10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish and your oven. Or place the foil on the grill and watch it closely.
If using fresh avocados, cut them into slices. If using guacamole, skip this step.
Meanwhile take 12 tortillas, wrap them in slightly damp paper towels and microwave them for 45 seconds. Set aside with a plate on top to keep them warm until you build the tacos.
When the fish is done cooking, set the tray in your work space. You should have warm tortillas, baja slaw, avocado slices or guacamole and cilantro all ready to go for the assembly.
Lay out three tortilla shells and fill them with fish, (about 1 filet per three tacos) using tongs, add slaw with a fork or fingers, and 2-3 slices of avocado per taco.
Set on a plate, garnish with cilantro and whatever side you have.
Baja Slaw
1 C. cider vinegar
.25 C. honey
1 C. Lime juice
1 jalapeno, small
1 bunch cilantro
.25 head red cabbage, small
1 sweet bell pepper
1 carrot
Whisk the cider vinegar and honey together in a medium sized bowl, add the lime juice and whisk again.Mince the jalapeno and add it to the bowl.
Mince the cilantro and add most of it to the bowl. Set some aside as a garnish for the completed tacos. Clean and trim the cabbage and slice it to a medium julienne. Add this to the bowl with the juice and push it down so the cabbage is submerged.
Clean and trim the pepper, slice it to a thin julienne and place it in the bowl with the cabbage.
Peel the carrot and shred it on a box grater. Add this to the bowl of veggies and give everything a good stir. Press the veggies below the liquid line and use a plate to hold them.
Allow this to marinate for at least two hours or up to two days.
When ready to serve, strain the veggies out of the marinade, place in a serving bowl, and set aside. The marinade can be tossed or kept for 1 week if you are going to make it again.
Fish Taco Seasoning
1 T. granulated garlic
1 T. salt
1 T. cumin
1 T. ground mustard
1 ½ t. chili powder
1 ½ t. ground oregano
½ t. cayenne
Combine all of the spices in a small mixing bowl. Set aside.
