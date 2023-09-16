I was spending some quality time on social media the other day and I came across a memory.
I’ll stop right there.
You don’t ever just “come across” a memory on social media. That memory is shoved into your face. “Here, remember this thing that happened back when you were eight years younger and thinner and cooler? Well, I’m going to show it to you so you can compare it to whatever pathetic thing you’ve got going on now.”
That’s not always the case but some days, I feel like social media is out to push my buttons.
This particular memory, however, did not push those buttons. It was from eight years ago and depicted me holding a very small green bell pepper and an equally small yellow tomato in my hand. The caption read, “I am a giant.” Yes I was a little thinner, had more hair, and was generally less wrinkly and old-looking, but what I was holding was the focal point. The joke was that the produce was so tiny, it made me look very large. I don’t have that problem this year.
I look around me at the large tomatoes finishing their ripening on the kitchen counter and think of the massive peppers ripening on the vines in the garden as well as all the lettuces and radishes and green beans and chilis we’ve harvested throughout the summer and continue to harvest and I smile a little thinking about how successful our first foray into community gardening has been.
Sure, there was the great fennel debacle and many other learning moments but there were the pleasant surprises as well. We found that a whole section of potatoes had been left in the ground and produced some beautiful red and fingerling potatoes that my wife adopted and raised. There were the volunteer plum and cherry tomatoes growing magically from the seeds of tomatoes that had been composted in a corner of the garden the year before. And there were my neighbor’s prized tomatillos that, with a little organic tomato-specific growth powder, survived an early insect attack to positively flourish, producing more delicately husked fruits than one could even imagine.
The problem this year is what to do with all the tomatoes. Never having been a successful tomato grower myself, I thought back to what it was like growing up. How did my mom preserve all her tomatoes? Growing up in the Upper Peninsula, most of the tomato harvest involved trying to ripen green tomatoes that had to be harvested early because of an impending frost. There were ripening tomatoes spread out on every flat surface imaginable and some new flat surfaces (like an old door set up on a pair of sawhorses) created just for the occasion. Some of the ripened tomatoes were sliced and served with a little sugar as a delicious dinner time side dish and others were used in salads or sandwiches but most were canned, only to reappear in chili or goulash sometime in the short, cold days in the depths of winter.
The tomatoes that didn’t make it, the permanently green tomatoes, were also canned. They became pickled tomatoes or my dad’s favorite, governor sauce. There was so much canning going on during tomato harvest, our kitchen seemed to develop its own steamy weather patterns. I remember my mom hustling around in her apron with her hair up in what at the beginning of the day had been a very neat bun but by midday had started to unravel into wisps of hair that she was continually pushing out of her face. Her skin was red and glowing from a thin film of perspiration as she pulled more scorchingly hot jars from a boiling water bath and placed them on kitchen towels, ready to be filled with more simmering tomatoes. I didn’t want that to be me.
The two things that we have an overabundance of this year are tomatoes and chili peppers. The chilis are easily taken care of by drying and making a fermented hot sauce (something I’ve been looking forward to all summer). The tomatoes, on the other hand, would be a challenge. In the early stages of tomato season, we kept up, eating fresh tomatoes at every meal and munching on cherry tomatoes as an afternoon snack. Then it got to be a little much. Knowing that I had neither the time or the inclination to become the tomato-canning dynamo that my mom was back in the day, I started looking for alternatives.
My wife suggested oven drying the tomatoes like the chilis so we tried it to less than stellar results. A lot of people make salsa, swear by it, but we’re not really salsa people so that was a non-starter. Fortunately, I happened to be reading Barbara Kingsolver’s “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle” which, in addition to it being a fantastic book, highly recommended to anyone who eats food, contains some helpful kitchen hints. The game-changer for me was, when it comes to processing tomatoes, don’t overthink it. Get maximum flavor from your tomatoes by roasting them simply with a little salt, pepper, and olive oil. Cool them, bag them, and freeze them. It’s that simple. I am now a relaxed tomato processor, barely breaking a sweat.
I may no longer be thin and cool with a full head of hair (who am I kidding, I never really was) but at least I’ve got a freezer full of perfectly portioned, oven-roasted tomatoes and a jar of hot sauce, just waiting for that first cold winter day.
Fermented chili hot sauce
1 lb. fresh chili peppers (I used cayenne and pepperoncini)
1 qt. water
3 T. salt
.5 C. red wine vinegar
Wash and roughly chop the peppers. Pack them into a clean jar leaving about an inch of space at the top. Mix the water and salt thoroughly. Pour enough into the jar to just cover the peppers, reserve the excess for another use.
To ensure peppers stay completely immersed in brine, partially fill a sealable plastic baggie with water and press it on top. Put a lid on and store out of direct sunlight for 1-2 weeks. Unscrew the lid occasionally to release any accumulated gasses.
Between 1 and 2 weeks, the brine will get cloudy and start to taste acidic. You are ready to make hot sauce.
Strain the peppers, reserving the brine. Combine vinegar, .5 cup brine, and peppers in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Strain out the remaining solids.
In a small saucepan, bring the sauce to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. This stops the fermenting process. Cool and pour into clean containers. Your sauce will last for many months in the refrigerator.
Oven-dried chili peppers
(works best with small chilis like cayenne or Thai)
Spread chilis evenly in a single layer on a sheet pan. Place in a cold oven and set oven temperature to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. When oven reaches 200 degrees, turn off. Let chilis sit in oven overnight.
If chilis are not dry in the morning, repeat the process, setting the oven to 175 and removing after 2 hours.
Oven-roasted tomatoes
Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice tomatoes in half, place cut side up on baking sheets, packing them together closely.
Sprinkle liberally with salt, pepper and olive oil. Place pan in oven. Roast until tomatoes start to darken in spots and become soft, 1-2 hours.
Check tomatoes every 20-30 minutes, rotating pan when you check.
When tomatoes are done, remove from oven and scrape into a large bowl, retaining as much juice as possible. Place bowl in refrigerator to cool.
When tomatoes are cool, place in sealing quart freezer bags and freeze for later use.
