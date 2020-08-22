I have this enduring image of my mother from my childhood. She is in the kitchen, leaning over the stove, fishing Mason jars out of a speckled black enamel pot with a large pair of stainless steel tongs. Her brow glistens from the rising steam and her hair, usually pulled neatly back, has begun to fray and frizzle in the humidity. It is one of the great ironies of food preparation; prime canning season always comes during the hottest, most humid time of year.
When I think about all the fruits and vegetables my mom preserved throughout the course of a summer, it’s a wonder she had time for anything else. I’m sure if you asked her, she’d say that sometimes it certainly felt that way. There was rhubarb sauce and asparagus and strawberry jam and green beans and tart cherries, chokecherry jelly and applesauce and canned whole tomatoes ... and the list goes on and on. So much of summer’s goodness, put away for safe-keeping. Months later, when they came up from the basement in the depths of a cold, dark winter, there was always a little ray of sunshine that would escape when the familiar “pop” of the Ball jar lid announced another jar of summer’s bounty being opened.
I have to admit, I didn’t necessarily like all the produce my mom put up each summer. Compared to the voracious omnivore I am now, I was a pretty fussy eater as a kid. Asparagus? No thank you, too bitter and slimy. Canned tomatoes? Only if they’re pureed into a sauce. Don’t try to slip whole tomatoes into my chili and tell me to eat them, they’re good for me. They’d be just as good for me if they were chopped into a medium dice and didn’t try to slide down my throat when I ate too fast without chewing. I really was a horrible child.
Regardless of whether or not I was fond of the particular preserved food that found its way to the dinner table on a frosty March evening, there was a memory attached. Whether it was the sweet, vegetal smell of fresh green beans being snapped as we sat on the back porch or the lug of cherries purchased from a roadside stand on the way home from Grandma’s house, every opened jar held a bit of tenderness for the summers past and a promise of endless sun-dappled summer to come.
The one thing none of us thought about (except, of course my mother) was that every one of the summer delights we were enjoying came at a price. Everything was processed in the heat of summer with boiling water, lots and lots of boiling water. Even the frozen vegetables were blanched before freezing. Nothing escaped the slow, rolling boil. Jams and jellies, some of my favorites, were the worst. Not only did you have to immerse the jars in boiling water to sterilize them, you also had to stir it for an eternity (about 20 minutes) until it thickened.
I don’t want to forget pickles, their fresh bright taste insisting that summer isn’t really over, just taking a little nap. My mom made all sorts of pickles; bread and butter pickled cucumbers, dill pickled green tomatoes, sweet and tangy pickled beets, and spiced pickled crab apples. All of them processed with boiling water and usually accompanied by the pungent, kitchen-filling aroma of boiling vinegar. Not that it’s a bad thing, it just has a tendency to wear out it’s welcome.
I don’t have massive amounts of produce to preserve or the shelves to line with rows and rows of jars but I do like a good pickle every now and then. I decided to make a couple varieties and to keep it simple and steam free. Quick pickles are just that, easy and ready in minutes without the slow rolling boil. They won’t keep all winter but they will keep up to six weeks in the refrigerator. I predict that they won’t last that long.
Green Tomato Quick Pickles
2 C. green tomato wedges
¼ C. julienned carrot
¼ C. julienned onion
½ C. seasoned rice wine vinegar
¼ C. cider vinegar
¼ C. water
1 T. kosher salt
2 T. sugar
¼ t. curry powder
¼ t. red pepper flakes
Combine tomatoes, carrot, and onion in a jar or other glass container with a tight-fitting lid. Mix remaining ingredients together in a mixing bowl, stirring until sugar is dissolved.
Pour brining liquid over vegetables, making sure they are fully immersed. Refrigerate for 24 hours. Keeps for up to six weeks.
Asian Cucumber Quick Pickles
4 pickling cucumbers, thinly sliced
2 green onions, sliced on a bias
1 C. seasoned rice vinegar
½ C. sugar
1 t. kosher salt
¼ t. red pepper flakes
1 T. grated ginger
Combine cucumbers and green onions. Mix remaining ingredients together in a mixing bowl, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Pour brining liquid over cucumber mixture, making sure the cucumbers are fully immersed. Refrigerate for at least a half hour. Keeps for up to six weeks.
Quick Kimchi
1 head napa cabbage, thinly sliced
¼ C. kosher salt
¼ C. sugar
1 T. minced fresh garlic
1 T. grated fresh ginger
1 t. red pepper flakes (more or less to taste)
1 T. gochuchang or other Asian hot sauce
2 T. fish sauce (or 1 teaspoon anchovy paste)
1 T. sesame oil
1 T. toasted sesame seeds
Toss the cabbage with the salt and sugar let stand in a colander for a half hour. Mix together the remaining ingredients. Squeeze out the cabbage and rinse lightly. It should still be slightly sweet and salty.
Combine with spice mixture and hand massage, working mixture into the cabbage. Let stand for at least a half hour and stir in sesame oil and seeds.
Cover and refrigerate. Will keep for up to six weeks.
