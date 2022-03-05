It’s March and awards season is upon us. Time for the entertainment industry to congratulate themselves on a job well done and for us to get caught up in the pomp and pageantry of it all.
Beginning toward the end of March and extending through spring and into the summer, awards ceremonies can be a fun and dramatic way to keep up with what’s going on in the world of entertainment. There’s nothing like a dramatic fanfare and swelling strings to let you know which movies you should have seen last year. Why shouldn’t an attractive pop star leaning over a microphone while flipping their bangs out of their eyes be the one to tell you which new artist is the best thing since sliced bread?
One of the great things about an awards ceremony is the drama, totally manufactured, but dramatic all the same. The contenders are announced far enough ahead of time to allow us to make our predictions, obsess over them, change them, change them back again, and eventually decide that those are our picks, final answer.
The most glamorous and over the top ceremony of all is probably the Academy Awards. For actors, this is the one that really matters. Sure there is a certain integrity and dedication to craft that is implied in stage acting and the Tony Awards have become much more of a national spectacle than they have been in the past and yes, there is much more high quality programming in television than ever but the Emmies just don’t have the same panache as the Oscars. In the United States, the big screen is still the ultimate goal. If you can be recognized for your work in film, you’ve made it.
I was one of those guys who was absolutely enthralled by movies and, by extension, the awards show that honored them. I would have my favorites picked and rejoice when anyone affiliated with my favorite movies was nominated. When movies were rereleased to correspond with a nomination, I would take the opportunity to see as many as possible before the big night. I entered Oscar-pick contests and tried to strike a balance between picking who I actually thought would win and voting for my personal favorites. In short, I was obsessed.
This obsession extended to food as well. Oscar night was a time to clear the schedule and concentrate on the ceremony. A little something special for dinner was also in order. There were always appetizers and corresponding drinks. Dinner was always something a little fancy or exotic or both. Dessert was an event all to itself. By the end of the show, which always seemed to run late, I usually had trouble keeping my eyes open. When the Best Picture was finally announced, I would be done. Full of good food and satisfied that glitz and glamor still existed in Hollywood, I would put the dishes in the sink and go to bed, vowing to clean it all up first thing tomorrow morning.
In the past few years, I haven’t been as excited for the Academy Awards as I used to be. This started before COVID-19, so I can’t blame it all on not going to theaters, although that certainly has not helped. Maybe it’s been a growing ambivalence to seeing the same beautiful people every year patting each other on the back for seemingly the same films. Maybe it’s a reallocation of the importance I place on entertainment, or maybe it’s been my inability to come up with a really great Oscar night menu. Whatever the case, I haven’t watched the Awards in quite a few years.
This year, I saw my first movie in a theater since the beginning of the pandemic and do you know what? It was great. Really and truly great to be back in a theater again. I think maybe this enthusiasm will carry over into the awards season. I might watch the Oscars again. If I do, I’ve got the perfect menu. Some potstickers for an appetizer followed by Mapo Dao Fu. Slightly spicy and rich with mouth-numbing Szechuan peppers, it’s exotic comfort food at its finest.
I’m not sure what dessert will be but I’m sure it will be worthy of a little gold statue.
Ma Po Dao Fu
1/4 C. chicken broth
2 T. black bean paste
2 T. soy sauce
Kosher salt to taste
1 lb. regular or soft (not silken) tofu, drained and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 1/2 to 2 T. corn, peanut, or canola oil
1/2 lb. ground pork
1 T. plus 1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
1 T. plus 1 teaspoon finely minced peeled fresh ginger
1 T. cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons water
1 1/2 t. sesame oil
1 t. toasted Sichuan-peppercorn powder
3 T. thinly sliced scallions
Stir together broth, bean paste, soy sauce, and kosher salt. Set aside
Slide tofu into a saucepan of simmering water and keep at a bare simmer while stir-frying rest of dish.-
Heat a wok or large heavy skillet over high heat until hot and add 1 1/2 tablespoons corn oil, swirling to coat. Add pork and stir-fry, breaking up lumps and adding remaining 1/2 tablespoon corn oil if meat sticks, until no longer pink. Add garlic and ginger and stir-fry over moderate heat until very fragrant, about 2 minutes
Stir reserved sauce, then add to pork and bring to a simmer. Drain tofu in a large sieve and slide into sauce, stirring gently.
Stir cornstarch mixture and add to stir-fry. Bring to a boil, stirring gently, and cook until thickened and glossy, about 15 seconds.
Turn off heat and sprinkle with sesame oil, Sichuan-peppercorn powder to taste, and 2 tablespoons scallion. Stir once or twice, then serve with rice, sprinkled with remaining tablespoon scallion.
