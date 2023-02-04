T.S. Eliot said that April is the cruelest month. I know a lot of chefs who would disagree. In the restaurant industry, February can be especially cruel, particularly if you happen to be in a northern town that is driven by summer tourism. The excitement of the holidays is gone, New Year’s celebrations are over, and the winter doldrums set in. With the winds howling, snow driving, and temperatures in the teens and below, who really wants to go out to eat?
For an operator or manager, February can be a logistical nightmare. You’ve already downshifted from the adrenaline-powered, endless days of summer to the slightly more relaxed pace of fall. You get a little bump over the holidays with shoppers out and about and workplace parties scheduled through January. After that? Nothing. February brings the gear-grinding slow down. You’re wondering how many people you’ll have to lay off. Should you just close the shutters and walk away? Then it hits you; February is special menu month. Time to stop worrying and start planning.
In actuality, you probably should have started planning a while ago. After a couple of slow weeks, February comes on like an avalanche. Smack dab in the middle is Valentine’s Day followed by Mardi Gras then (depending on where you are) restaurant week. You needed to have those menus set yesterday.
Valentine’s Day menus were always my favorite to write. They are meant to be special; a little luxuriant, a little indulgent, and a lot of delicious. There is plenty of room for trying something a little more creative than what you would put on your daily menu.
There really are no rules, just make it taste great and make your customers feel special. That’s it. And chocolate, there has to be chocolate for dessert.
When I say there are no rules, I’m not saying you should throw caution to the wind and indulge your every culinary whim.
There has to be some sense of restraint, some connection to the real world of food that people actually eat.
While I thought that white chocolate mashed potatoes were a great idea, it turned out that they were not necessarily what people wanted with their pan-seared salmon and roasted root vegetables.
On the other hand, a sage creme brulee served as a sweet/savory accompaniment to an oven-roasted half chicken proved to be very popular.
The crab shortcake featuring a simple crab salad dressed with vanilla vinaigrette served on a shortcake biscuit and topped with garam masala whipped cream? Mixed reviews.
I guess the point is to test your creations on some friends, family, and coworkers before unleashing them on the unsuspecting public.
One of my favorite Valentine’s menus was the last one I worked on as a chef.
The process was a little different than what had been my norm.
In the past, I had always taken a couple stacks of cookbooks and a pot of coffee and squirreled away somewhere scribbling ideas and crude plating diagrams until I emerged hours (or days) later with some semblance of a finished menu.
Ideally, I would have left myself enough time to try all the dishes, introduce them to staff, and have a tasting, complete with comments and constructive feedback. Ideally.
More often than not, it was a scramble to procure product, make sure some of the techniques were actually going to work in our kitchen, and get the prep done before service.
This time was different. A group of chefs sat down and just talked about food.
We bounced ideas off each other, talked about how the timing of certain dishes would happen, what sauces would hold up best during a long evening’s service, and just generally enjoyed one another’s company, talking about what we loved.
At the end of it, we had a menu that reflected all of our tastes and experiences. The best part? It hadn’t really felt like work.
I don’t really remember everything we made that night, it was a bit of a blur. I know it was all delicious.
I know we were able to try everything before we served it and that the waitstaff were able to accurately describe it to the customers.
I know the evening came off without a hitch and there were lots of smiles in the dining room. At the end of the night, there were lots of smiles in the kitchen as well.
We put the food away, cleaned the kitchen, turned out the lights, and went home, still smiling a little on the inside. It had been a good night.
I do remember the Thai green curry with scallops, skate wing and pickled strawberries.
It’s still one of my favorite recipes. Here’s the recipe for the broth, you can customize it however you’d like.
Thai Green Curry
2 C. packed chopped cilantro leaves and stems
1 C. packed fresh basil
1 C. packed fresh mint
6 green Thai chiles or 3 jalapenos, thinly sliced
3 T. fresh ginger, chopped
4 stalks of fresh lemongrass, tender inner cores only, thinly sliced crosswise (substitute 1 ½ teaspoons lemon/lime zest if lemongrass is unavailable)
1 T. garlic, chopped
1 T. curry powder
1 t. ground cumin
2 C. water
2 cans unsweetened coconut milk
Salt to taste
In a food processor, combine the cilantro, chiles, ginger, lemongrass, garlic, cumin, and curry and puree until smooth.
In a medium saucepan, combine the coconut milk, water and the spice paste and bring to a boil.
Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, about 15 minutes.
Season to taste with salt, curry powder, and cumin. Strain and serve over rice with chicken or seafood and whatever vegetables strike your fancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.