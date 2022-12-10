Sharon loved making marshmallows. She told all the ladies in her book club it’s because they’re so versatile. Starting with the most obvious, the toasted marshmallow. You can plunk one on the end of a stick and cook it over a campfire until it’s brown and crackly then pop it into your mouth. Delicious. Add some chocolate and squeeze it between a couple of graham crackers and you have dessert perfection.
When she went on to tell them about the glories of lime jello salad with mini marshmallows, sweet potato casserole with marshmallow topping, and crispy rice treats, their eyes glazed over.
They understood, Sharon loved marshmallows.
This year, Sharon was hosting the holiday meeting of the book club. There would be the usual book discussion, an ornament exchange, and light snacks. Light snacks indeed. Sharon planned to impress the club with her take on cocoa and cookies.
They were reading Debbie Macomber’s “Angels at the Table” this month and Sharon had a plan. She would serve a fancy French hot cocoa, a plate of assorted Christmas cookies, and marshmallows cut and hand painted to look like angels. When the cocoa was served, instead of the usual mini-marshmallows, her guests could put delicious, homemade marshmallow angels in their mugs. Sharon could barely contain her excitement.
The day of her book club meeting, Sharon was a bundle of nervous energy. She had taken the day off to make sure everything was just right. Her husband, Rick, was glad to be at work for the day. He knew he would just be in the way.
“Okay,” he called as he walked out the door. “I’m off to work. Have fun getting ready for your book club. Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.”
He always said this when Sharon had big plans with some potential for something going horribly wrong. It was supposed to be his nice way of saying don’t do anything incredibly stupid like burn the house down or something. He always said it with a lighthearted tone but she knew what he meant. Like he’d never done anything incredibly stupid. She couldn’t think of anything off the top of her head but she was sure he’d done some pretty stupid things before.
“Rick!” Sharon hurried from the kitchen to catch him before he left. “Now you know this is a big deal for me and I want everything to be just right. I’m not going to do anything stupid. I expect you to return the same courtesy. If I’m out when you get home from work, don’t touch anything. And don’t eat anything. Nothing. Especially not the marshmallows. I know you love them but they are strictly off limits. Okay?”
“Of course sweetie, I won’t touch a thing. When I get home, I’m just going to shower and change and go grab a beer with Jim and Hector. Your club’s coming at seven, right? I’ll be long gone by then. And I don’t think you’re going to do anything stupid, I just don’t want you to be stressed. Your book club is supposed to be fun, you don’t need to get all worked up over it. Make some cocoa and cookies and marshmallows and relax. Enjoy your day off.”
Sharon stood on the porch and watched Rick drive off. Relax. Enjoy your day off. Book club is supposed to be fun. He really didn’t get it, did he? Book club is competition, not fun. Last month when they read Jodi Picoult’s “Mad Honey,” Angie VanSloten had made a beautiful layered honey cake and decorated the table with a huge, heart-shaped chunk of honeycomb that was still dripping with honey.
How was she supposed to compete with that? With real, live marshmallow angels, that’s how.
Sharon had her gameplan. Get the cleaning done first, just get it out of the way. She could finish that in an hour, an hour and a half at the most.
She already had snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, and peanut butter blossoms in the freezer, her holy trinity of special occasion cookies. She wanted the cookies to be delicious but simple. They weren’t meant to outshine the marshmallows. She would pull them out of the freezer to thaw when the cleaning was done. The Parisian toffee hot chocolate was best prepared right before serving, she might even make that after her club arrived. That left her with the whole middle of the day to make the marshmallow angels. When she thought about how she wanted them to look, she knew she would need the time.
The morning, fortunately, went smoothly. Fueled by a pot of coffee and yesterday’s danish, Sharon finished the cleaning by 10:30. She pulled the cookies from the freezer and arranged them on her good Christmas platters. She liked the way they all had a different scene on them, all rendered by the same artist. Coordinating but not matching. When they were covered with cookies, you couldn’t really see the scenes. Maybe if she just took a few cookies from each tray, you’d be able to see the artwork a little better.
Just pop these few cookies in her mouth and no one would be the wiser. Her guests would never eat all these cookies anyway, she might as well have a few for lunch. One more to uncover the cute little girl caroler at the bottom edge of the snickerdoodle tray. Perfect. The trays really did present better with a few of the cookies gone.
Now to start the marshmallows. The thing to know about Sharon and marshmallows is that for as much as she likes to make them, she likes to eat them more. W
hen she discovered that she could get them to set up in a warm oven in 30 minutes rather than the usual prescribed overnight drying time, she would sometimes whip up a batch just for herself and have them polished off by the end of a Netflix binge-watching session. She would, of course, share them with Rick, but not too many. They weren’t good for his heart.
Sharon made five batches of marshmallow and spread each batch into a 9-inch-by-12-inch pan. At 12 angels per pan that would be two times five, carry the one … 60 little marshmallow angels. That should be plenty. She turned her oven to low and as soon as it was heated, she turned it off and placed the pans inside. This was her tried and true method for speed-drying the marshmallows. As she placed the pans in the oven, one of them gave a little hiss, like there was air escaping. That’s strange, nothing like that has happened before. She closed the oven with a shrug and started to clean the kitchen.
Sharon grabbed the beater and bowl from the stand mixer and was about to throw them into the sink. It would be a shame to waste perfectly good marshmallow, she thought.
I haven’t really had any lunch and I could really use a few calories to keep me going. She took a lick and then another and pretty soon the beater was clean. She started in on the bowl.
The timer went off and she took the pans out of the oven. When she did one of the pans let out a sigh (that’s what it sounded like) and bubbled up a little. Oh no, had she left the oven on? If she had, the angels would be ruined. She looked again and everything seemed to be as it should be. She must be imagining things. The marshmallow blocks were perfectly dry and ready to carve.
As she got out her X-Acto knife to begin carving, she remembered the game she and her friends would play when they were kids. Chubby Bunnies.
The game was basically an excuse to eat a ton of marshmallows. You take turns stuffing your mouth with marshmallows saying “Chubby Bunnies” with every new marshmallow. The person who can fit the most marshmallows in their mouth and still intelligibly say “Chubby Bunnies” was crowned the winner. Sharon won a lot. This would probably explain her current marshmallow addiction.
What could it hurt, she thought as she started to carve out the first angel. I can handle my marshmallows. She was so focused on reliving her past Chubby Bunnies glory that she failed to hear a faint, quavering shriek from the pan as she sunk the blade deep into the first marshmallow. She put the first hunk of angel trimming into her mouth and began the game.
“Chubby Bunnies.”
There was no stopping her now. Every piece that she cut away went into her mouth, followed by the chant of “Chubby Bunnies”. Every time, the chant got a little louder and a little higher pitched. A little more marshmallow in her mouth. Her blood sugar was spiking, she knew that. She could feel the tingling through her veins, the prickly uneasiness in her stomach, the galloping of her heartbeats. Still, she couldn’t stop. She needed to finish carving those angels and finish stuffing every last bit of stray marshmallow into her mouth until there were no more,
“Chubby Bunnies!”
Of course, it had to happen. She was almost done with the last angel (they were getting harder and harder to hold with all their wriggling and shrieking) when her blade slipped and cut the pad just below her left thumb.
It wasn’t very deep, probably wouldn’t need stitches, but she should wash it and bandage it before she bled all over her clean house. She got up from the table and walked over to the sink. As she held her hand under the faucet and reached to turn the water on, the blood started to flow harder.
“Oh shoot,” she said. “I may need stitches after all.”
She heard a soft fluttering noise, like birds’ wings in winter, and everything went black.
When Rick got home, he called for Sharon. When she didn’t answer, he walked to the kitchen to see what she was doing. As he approached the doorway, he heard a high-pitched, warbling chant coming from inside. He peered into the kitchen and pulled back with surprise. Sharon was lying on the floor with white foam coming out of her mouth, slapping listlessly at a hoard of marshmallow angels that seemed to be gathered around her head. If he didn’t know any better, he’d say it looked like they’d attacked her.
“Let’s get you off the floor,” he said, bending to pick her up. “You don’t look so good. Can you tell me what happened?”
Her eyes were glazed over with a faraway look, marshmallow bits were still foaming out of her mouth. She held her left hand tightly to keep it from bleeding. She moaned in a warbly, high-pitched voice,
“Chubby bunnies.”
Harkening back to the Victorian era, the year end holiday season is a great time to tell spooky tales of ghosts and goblins and haunted marshmallows. It’s also a great time to enjoy a steaming mug of delicious hot cocoa. These recipes are guaranteed to warm you on a cold winter’s night while you tell scary ghost stories of your own.
Vanilla Marshmallows
3 packages unflavored gelatin
1 C. cold water
1 1/2 C. sugar
1 C. light corn syrup
¼ t. salt
1 t. vanilla extract
1/2 t. almond extract
1/4 C. cornstarch
1/2 C. powdered sugar
Combine gelatin and ½ cup cold water in the bowl of a mixer. Combine corn syrup, sugar salt, 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Continue to boil for 8 minutes or until a candy thermometer reads 240 degrees. Add vanilla and almond extracts.
With mixer on low speed, slowly pour syrup down the side of the bowl until syrup and gelatin are combined. Mix on high until thick and fluffy, 12-15 minutes. Combine cornstarch and powdered sugar and sprinkle through a fine mesh strainer or sifter to coat the bottom and sides of a 9-inch-by-12-inch cake pan.
Pour hot marshmallow mixture into pan and smooth with an oiled spatula. Sprinkle more sugar and cornstarch over top and allow to sit overnight, uncovered to dry the surface.
Cut into desired size marshmallows and serve.
Parisian Toffee Hot Chocolate
This recipe combines a Parisian hot chocolate with liquid English Toffee. It is very rich so small servings are appropriate. It is also very good chilled and gently reheated.
1/2 C. brown sugar
2 T. butter
2 1/2 C. warm milk
1/8 t. nutmeg
2 t. vanilla extract
5 oz. high quality bittersweet chocolate, melted
1 T. granulated sugar (or to taste)
Over medium heat, melt brown sugar and butter in a quart saucepan. Continue to cook until it boils. Remove from the heat and slowly pour in the warm milk, whisking constantly. Continue to cook and whisk until all the brown sugar mixture is incorporated. Add the nutmeg and vanilla extract and whisk to incorporate. Slowly pour in the melted chocolate, whisking constantly. Return to a simmer and remove from the heat. Taste and stir in granulated sugar as desired.
Fill cups or mugs half way and place a giant, homemade marshmallow in each cup. Serve with your favorite Christmas cookies on the side.
