I’m going to be honest, this one was hard.
When I write this column, I typically choose a recipe that I can surround with a story from my personal life, something uplifting, inspirational, or, at the very least, mildly humorous. Think of it as “The Family Circus” for foodies.
This month, I’ve been having trouble with the uplifting, inspirational, and mildly humorous parts.
Let me start by saying that I have not been personally devastated by the coronavirus. I do not know anyone who has tested positive for the disease. My family and loved ones are all, at this moment, safe. I’m thankful for that, I know that there are millions of people in this country who cannot say the same. I just can’t shake the feeling that the magnitude and severity of this crisis will dwarf any goodwill that I might be trying to impart. The one shining thought that I keep coming back to is this; we all have to eat, let’s make it fun.
I am currently laid off. That’s not as bad as it sounds, I’ve got enough projects around the house to keep me busy for a lifetime of layoffs. The current project is a new kitchen. Our old kitchen was badly in need of updating so my wife and I had it gutted. The whole thing torn out down to the drywall and subfloor. The plan was to have it rebuilt in the spring and fully functional by May. It looks like that’s not going to happen.
We’re doing what we can, but there are some things that should be left to the professionals. Things like installing cabinets and appliances, tiling floors, and wiring light fixtures have been put on hold. That’s alright, it’s given us extra time to do some of the lesser skilled labor ourselves. We are just finishing putting shiplap on the walls and I have to say, it looks pretty professional.
By now, you must be wondering how I am getting by without a kitchen. In all honesty, it’s a challenge. We have a small kitchenette in our downstairs living area that includes a sink, countertop, microwave, toaster, and slow cooker. I have been slowly figuring how to cook effectively and efficiently with these implements. Sometimes, you just know that something will work, other times, it’s totally trial and error. Sometimes it’s fun, other times, the frustration levels can reach their breaking point. One thing has remained constant in this process — it’s always interesting.
The recipe I wanted to share with you is of the fortunate success variety. I had depleted all of the household desserts and wasn’t planning to get groceries until the next day. I really wanted to put a sweet exclamation point on a dinner of slow cooker mac-n-cheese and microwave-steamed broccoli and I had some strawberries and whipped cream.
Hmm, I wonder if you can make shortcake in the microwave?
Confident that this would be one of those experiments that just had to work, I whipped up a batch of shortcake dough, placed it in a greased microwavable bowl and three minutes and 15 seconds later, I had my answer. Yes, you can make shortcake in a microwave. Sure, you don’t get a nice golden brown on top and the texture is not quite as fluffy as an oven-baked shortcake but once you smother it in sweet strawberries and whipped cream, who’s going to notice?
This recipe was born of necessity. A bright, shining bit of delicious fun in a time of uncertainty. Hopefully, when things have gotten a little more settled, we’ll all have some happy memories to look back on, some little moments of clarity and joy that have helped us smile. I know this shortcake will be one of mine.
Microwave Strawberry Shortcake
¼ C. butter, melted
½ C. milk
2 T. sugar
⅔ C. flour
1 t. baking powder
⅛ t. salt
Whisk together the butter, milk, and sugar until well combined.
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt separately and fold into the wet ingredients until just combined.
Spray a medium sized microwavable bowl with nonstick pan spray and spread dough evenly in the bowl.
Microwave on high for a minute and 15 seconds. Flip the dough over and continue to microwave in 15 second intervals until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, one to two minutes more.
Remove from the microwave and cut into four equal pieces. Top with sliced strawberries and whipped cream. Smile.
