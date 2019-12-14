I was talking sauces with my friend, Steve, the other day and he told me that hollandaise always comes to mind this time of year. I’m naturally curious and take the bait.
“Why is that?” I ask.
Steve launched into his tale. He’d been living in an apartment on Thirteenth, just off of Lake in one of those old Victorian houses that had been chopped up to accommodate four apartments. It was a small, one bedroom with the kitchen area opening onto the living room. His roommate, Bill, had the bedroom, Steve slept in the living room on a daybed.
It was Christmas Eve, six years ago, and Steve had worked a breakfast shift, waiting tables at the restaurant to get a little spending cash for the holidays. He got home around three in the afternoon and sat down on the daybed to watch a little television and wait for Bill to get home. “A Christmas Carol” was on, the Alastair Sim version. About 10 minutes in, Steve was out like a light.
The next part got a little fuzzy. He wasn’t sure if it was the sound of a whisk brushing the sides of a metal bowl or the smell of ham frying that woke him. The next thing he knew, he was wide awake and there was a strange woman in the kitchen. She was wearing a vintage apron that Steve couldn’t place and whisking something in a bowl over a pot on the stove.
“Hello,” he said. “I’m Steve. You must be a friend of Bill’s.”
“You’re finally awake,” she said. “I thought you were going to sleep the rest of the day. It’s Christmas Eve, you know. Wouldn’t really seem right, sleeping away all of Christmas Eve. I’m Linda.”
“Hi, Linda. So you’re here waiting for Bill? And cooking something in our kitchen to pass the time?”
“Sure. Right. I’m waiting for Bill. I knocked but you must have really been out so I let myself in. You’re not mad, are you? It’s just that the hallway is pretty drafty and I didn’t really know when Bill would be home. I didn’t scare you, did I? I didn’t really think about that, how it must be a little shocking to wake up in the middle of the day to see a stranger messing around in your kitchen. I’m sorry. I’ll leave. Yes, that’s what I’ll do, I’ll leave.”
“No, that’s okay,” said Steve. “Stay. I’m fine. Really. Not scared or shocked at all. I’m used to Bill’s friends popping in unannounced. Really.”
“Oh, thank you,” she said. “I really don’t want to be any bother, it’s just that I’ve got nowhere, I mean, well, I’m just going to wait for Bill.”
He couldn’t really put his finger on it but there was something about the way she talked that seemed a little off, like she was an ingenue from a 50s movie. And that apron, where did that come from? Did she carry it around with her in case she needed to whip up a batch of, whatever she was whipping up. What, by the way, was she whipping up?
“Eggs Benedict,” she said as she turned down the heat below a sauce pot, cracked two eggs in and gave the pot a swirl. ”That’s what you were going to ask, wasn’t it? Well, it’s eggs Benedict. With real Holidays Sauce. Oh, I know it’s really called hollandaise but I’ve always called it Holidays. That’s what my mother always called it. She used to say that it’s a special sauce for a special time of year, that’s why we call it Holidays Sauce. I’ve just always called it that. I think it fits, don’t you?”
“Sure,” said Steve. “It fits perfectly. Do you always do this? Pop into people’s houses and make them fancy egg dishes?”
“Not always,” said Linda. “I mean, well, what I mean to say is that I’m not always popping into other people’s houses. I just like to cook for people, I like to make them happy.”
As she was talking, the toaster popped up two golden brown English muffins which she quickly removed, spread with butter, and slid onto a plate. With her other hand, she pulled two slices of ham from a skillet and placed them on the buttered muffins. She blew quickly on her fingertips to cool them, pulled a slotted spoon from the marble utensil holder, and fished out, first one and then the second, perfectly poached eggs. The eggs went onto the ham and the glistening, lemon yellow hollandaise sauce was poured over them. A pinch of cayenne pepper on top of each egg completed the dish.
Linda carried the plate over to a low coffee table in front of the day bed, winked at Steve, and plopped down onto the floor across from him.
“Hope you like them,” she said. “I try to put a little bit of myself, my heart and soul, into everything I cook. That’s really what makes them great, don’t you think?”
Steve’s mouth was full so he just nodded in agreement. They certainly were good, quite possibly the best thing he’d ever eaten. Steve ate slowly, enjoying every bite, every flavor that washed over his tongue. Linda sat on the floor across from him and watched, content in the knowledge that she had created something wonderful and another human was enjoying it with all his being. Steve leaned back on the daybed, closed his eyes and exhaled deeply. He sat like that for what seemed like an eternity, breathing deeply and enjoying the moment.
“Thank you so much,” Steve pulled himself forward and opened his eyes. “That was amaz…”
He trailed off when he noticed that there was no one in front of him. Where had she gone? He stood up and looked around. She had disappeared. He was about to call out for her when the door opened.
“Hello honey, I’m home.” It was Bill, home from some last minute Christmas shopping. “What’s up? Did you fix yourself a little snack and doze off? Is there any for me?”
Bill looked closely at the plate, “What did you make, eggs Benedict? I see some Holidays Sauce left on your plate.”
“No, I didn’t make it,” said Steve, still slightly confused by Linda’s sudden disappearance. “She did. Susan, Karen, Jill...I can’t remember. Your friend, the one who was going to come over and wait for you.”
“I don’t think anyone was coming over …”
“Wait, what did you say?”
“No one is coming over?”
“No, before that.”
“Eggs Benedict? Holidays Sauce?”
“That. Holidays Sauce. Why do you call it that?”
“Because that’s what it’s called, isn’t it? That’s what my grandmother always used to call it. I remember my Aunt Linda used to make it every year on Christmas Eve when she was still alive. When she came out of the kitchen with a platter full of eggs Benedict, my Grandmother would always say, ‘It’s a special sauce for a..’ “
“Special time of year,” Steve completed the family saying. “That’s why we call it Holidays Sauce.”
Bill gave Steve a questioning look as he fell back onto the daybed and passed out. How did he know that, he thought.
“Bill brought me around with some cold water and a few slaps to the face,” Steve told me as he finished up his story. “He tried to convince me that I had dreamed the whole thing, but I knew better. There was no way I could have made up how delicious those eggs Benedict were. I had seen an honest-to-goodness Christmas spirit.”
I am a big fan of the Victorian tradition of telling ghost stories on Christmas Eve. I would love to see that tradition revived. I thought maybe I would share one of mine as well as a recipe for Holidays, sorry, Hollandaise Sauce. If you wish to make Eggs Benedict with it, feel free to follow the instructions in the story. If not, there are 100 other things you can make with this versatile sauce. A little personal preference, I like to spread my English muffin with a little jam before I build my Eggs Benedict.
Hollandaise Sauce
3 egg yolks
1 T. water
1 T. lemon juice
8 oz. butter, melted
dash of cayenne pepper
salt to taste
1 additional tablespoon lemon juice
zest of one lemon
Cayenne pepper for garnish
Bring a pot of water to a simmer. In a large metal bowl, whisk together egg yolks, water and lemon juice. Place bowl over simmering water and begin whisking. Whisk continuously until mixture begins to thicken. If bowl gets too hot and eggs appear to be curdling, remove from heat and whisk vigorously to fully incorporate. Continue whisking until egg mixture thickens and forms ribbons when whisk is removed. Stabilize bowl on countertop with a damp towel. Whisking continuously, slowly drizzle in the melted butter. If the mixture appears to be separating, stop drizzling and whisk vigorously until all butter is fully incorporated. Begin drizzling again until you reach the white butter solids at the bottom. Discard butter solids. Add cayenne pepper, zest and salt to taste. Slowly pour in the additional lemon juice while whisking vigorously. Serve right away or cover and keep warm over a pan of warm water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.