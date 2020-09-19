I finally unpacked my cookbooks the other day. For two and a half years, they languished in cardboard boxes, shoved back into the corner of a room full of boxes and plastic totes designated to be unpacked at a later, undisclosed date. With the kitchen nearly finished, that date had come.
My first, unfiltered thought upon opening that first box was, “Hello old friends, I’ve missed you. So good to see you again.”
Then I realized I was talking to a box full of books. But they were cookbooks, my cookbooks, and I really was glad to see them again. From Vivian Howard’s “Deep Run Roots” to a well-worn (and well-loved) Russian cookbook, they were all there, waiting to be rediscovered.
I wasn’t really looking for a specific recipe, just fresh ideas for decluttering my refrigerator.
At the tapering end of a fantastic summer growing season, it was strewn with bits and pieces of fruits and vegetables representing a summer full of trips to the farmers market, stops at roadside stands, and friendly neighbors leaving bags of vegetables on the front porch.
At some point late in the summer, produce management had become virtually nonexistent in my house.
I just needed a little help from some old friends to make it safe to open the refrigerator again.
Thumbing through my long lost treasures was a trip down memory lane.
Here, in the Dean & DeLuca cookbook, was a recipe for a wheatberry and dried cranberry salad that I thought would be a top-seller when I tried it out on the menu of a little hippie cafe. It wasn’t. It lasted about a week before being unceremoniously replaced by a Thai-inspired Caesar salad.
“The Joy of Cooking,” that classic home reference cookbook, holds the recipe for a foolproof English muffin that I turn to whenever I feel the need to take my Sunday brunch preparation up to the next level. I really should make that some day. But, as much as I love that recipe, it won’t help me clean out the refrigerator.
Feeling a little frustrated, I turn to my very first cookbook, Marcella Hazan’s “Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking.” Keeping with the brunch theme, I turn to the chapter on frittata and hope for the best.
There it is, just the recipe to jumpstart my refrigerator cleaning project, frittata with tomato, onion, and basil.
If I can just combine that with the zucchini basil frittata recipe next to it, we’re in business.
The nice thing about a frittata is that you can use practically any kind of meat, cheese, vegetable or even fruit. If you think it’ll taste good, give it a try.
You might be pleasantly surprised.
Frittata with Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, and Basil (adapted from Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking by Marcella Hazan)
2 C. onion, diced
¼ C. olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
2 medium zucchini, diced
1 C. fresh tomato, seeded and chopped
6 eggs, beaten
½ C. freshly grated parmesan cheese
6-8 fresh basil leaves, torn
2 T. butter
1 T. olive oil
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Saute the onion in the oil until soft and translucent. Add the zucchini and saute for another 3-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and salt and pepper. Saute until the tomatoes melt into the rest of the vegetables. Drain off any excess oil and remove the vegetables to a bowl.
Heat a large saute pan over medium heat and add the butter and oil. Pour in the eggs then add the vegetables, making sure they are evenly spread in the pan. Sprinkle with cheese and place in the preheated oven. Bake for 20 minutes or until eggs are solid and don’t jiggle in the middle when you shake the pan.
Serve with breakfast potatoes or a small salad.
