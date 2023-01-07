My parents are selling their house. They have downsized and simplified and moved into an apartment. Last weekend, I went to visit them and get together with other family members for the holidays. We eventually got around to going through the last of the family mementos that no longer had a home.
When I say my parents are selling their house, I mean they are selling the house I grew up in. I’d been back to visit a month ago, right after it got cleaned out, and slept in a sleeping bag on the bedroom floor. I definitely got a chance to say my goodbyes then. I was okay with the house being sold.
What I wasn’t ready for was looking through the unclaimed memories of my family. I thought I would take a quick look at the things my brother had set aside for me and claim anything I felt I couldn’t live without. There were photo albums, a very primitive attempt at oil painting, a Jr. High yearbook (why and how that got saved is anyone’s guess), and, of course, my mom’s old cookbooks.
As I started to look through them, I saw a few recipes I recognized but not many. I thought my mom must have used her cookbooks as more of a guide, a template to be adapted to what she had readily available. While that was probably partially true, I knew that there were very specific recipes, family favorites, that were the same every time she prepared them. Like a great chef, her signature dishes were consistent. There must have been some recipes somewhere.
Finally, at the bottom of the box, I saw it. As if I could ever forget the red-checked cover of her Better Homes and Gardens three-ring binder cookbook. I turned to the basic pancake recipe and there it was in all its batter-stained glory; the first recipe I had ever followed. It was usually a team effort, my siblings and I waking early on a Saturday morning to prepare our favorite breakfast. Directed by my older brother, we sifted the flour and cracked the eggs, measured the milk and gently stirred the ingredients until most of the kitchen table was covered with the flotsam and jetsam of children attempting to make pancakes.
The cookbook itself was stuffed with additional recipes. Some were clipped from magazines and newspapers, some handwritten on note cards with credit given to whomever she had gotten the recipes from. This was where all those family favorites lived, in the well-worn and well-loved pages of a half-century-old binder.
I eventually decided not to take the old cookbook. When I say that it was well loved, I mean brittle pages falling out all over the place when you open it. Very well loved. Maybe it’s best to let some memories rest. I don’t need to be sifting through all of that again and again every time I want to make split pea soup or lasagna or … pancakes.
As I was putting the cookbooks back, I noticed two small index card boxes. One was wooden and painted a cream color and the other was a grey metal box. They were very organized and had tabbed cardboard separators to keep the index cards into neat categories. One box was all recipes, everything from meats and soups to cake fillings and frostings. The other contained a variety of recipes as well as household hints, cleaning tips, and one simply labeled “Laughs”. Upon closer inspection, I realized that everything in the box had been clipped from the “Hints from Heloise” syndicated newspaper column. Even with such compelling titles as Bleach, Mats, and Shoe Polish, the category with the most cards was Frosting. One has to have their priorities.
I started to look through the other box, the one with the recipes. I found a Noodles and Ground Round Steak recipe that looked a lot like the goulash my mom used to make.
Another recipe for Salmon Croquettes that looked like it could be for my mom’s salmon patties. I could be on to something. The next card I looked at was a roasting timetable for chicken and turkey, clipped from a Better Homes and Gardens magazine. A 1943 Better Homes and Gardens magazine. My mom would have been 5 in 1943. I doubt if she was clipping time tables from magazines at 5, regardless of how much she may have loved food.
A quick call to my mom and I was set straight. The Hints from Heloise box had belonged to her mother and the recipe box had belonged to my father’s mother. She had inherited both of them and hadn’t really ever looked at them. So, I wasn’t going to find any lost recipes from my youth but I was going to get first crack at some recipes that are over a half-century old. With titles like “Noodle Burger” and “Pork Chops with Lima Beans”, it began to sound less like a nostalgic trip down memory lane and more like the beginning of a great adventure. Maybe I’ll start with this recipe for spaghetti and meatballs that calls for two-thirds cup of evaporated milk. I think I’ve got some of that in a cupboard somewhere.
As much as I’d like to create this recipe verbatim, I couldn’t help but add a little more flavor to the meatballs. The (to my mind) unique sauce preparation I have left intact.
Meatballs
1 lb. ground beef
1/4 C. bread crumbs
1/2 C. finely chopped onion
2 T. minced garlic
1/ 2 t. italian seasoning
1 t. salt
1/ 4 t. black pepper
2/3 C. evaporated milk
2 T. butter
Combine all ingredients except butter in a mixing bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into 12 equal balls. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Set aside.
Meatballs and Spaghetti
1 recipe meatballs
1/4 C. chopped green pepper
1/2 C. chopped onion
4.5 C. tomato juice
1 t. chili powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
8 oz. spaghetti (1/ 2 box), broken
Grated Parmesan cheese
After meatballs are removed from the pan, add onions and peppers and saute over medium heat until tender. Return meatballs to the pan and pour tomato juice over them. Add chili powder and season with salt and pepper. Add spaghetti and stir to moisten. Cover tightly and simmer on the lowest heat possible until the spaghetti is tender, 30-40 minutes.
Top with plenty of Parmesan cheese and serve.
