I was out walking my dog the other day, dodging the melting snow and muddy patches in a futile attempt to keep her paws clean. I happened to look up from the road in front of me and saw a neighbor I hadn’t seen in awhile. Funny how that can happen in the winter. This year, there were stretches of time that I forgot I even had neighbors.
We exchanged pleasantries and, because the sun was high and bright and creating the illusion of incredible warmth, we moved beyond pleasantries and lingered over a middle-of-the-driveway conversation about the warm weather and the unpredictability of the season and somehow worked our way around to maple syrup.
She told me about her experiences as a child; riding out into the sugarbush with her cousins, removing buckets full of sap from their maple taps, and loading them onto a horse-drawn buckboard wagon. The buckets were then driven back to the house and poured by her aunts into a large cast iron kettle simmering over a large wood fire.
She told me that it was very hard work and that she and her cousins and aunts were sweaty and tired by the end of the day. What were her uncles doing while the women and children toiled and sweated the day away? They sat around and played cards.
It wasn’t until years later that she realized that they were tending the fire and stayed up all night to make sure the fire didn’t die and the water kept evaporating from the sap to make syrup. Theirs was a slower, more relaxed, less sweaty job to be sure, but essential all the same.
I shared with her my experiences as a child and they were very similar. The sugaring-off happened at my grandparents farm and the uncles were in charge of hauling the sap in from the woods using a John Deere and an old hay wagon. The aunts made sure everyone was well fed and my Grandpa was the fire tender. What about my cousins and I? We just hung around the fire and begged for someone to ladle a little maple syrup onto the snow, making maple sugar candy as it hardened. This happened with some frequency and it was delicious.
Okay, maybe our individual experiences weren’t that similar. She worked hard to earn her pancake syrup while I sat around and begged for candy. The process, however, was mostly the same. Tap the trees, haul the sap out in buckets, and simmer it over a wood fire until it reduces into a perfect syrup. My neighbor just had to work a little harder than I did.
My wife and I recently had the opportunity to see a modern commercial maple syrup operation after we ate delicious, maple soaked pancakes in their seasonal restaurant. The sugarbush is more than 500 acres with around 40,000 taps. The sap drips into plastic tubing and is drawn by vacuum into an underground pipeline that feeds through a reverse osmosis filter into a large, stainless steel evaporator where it is boiled until it reaches a density of 66 brix … well, you get the picture. It’s a very technical operation.
This whole process was explained to us in the evaporator room by a very knowledgeable and charming young man whose family has tapped trees for a living for generations. As he finished explaining the intricacies of the modern processing facility, he pointed out the window to a familiar looking cast iron kettle over a wood fire and explained that they also produced small batches of kettle syrup, made the old-fashioned way.
The fire was tended by two young men who were not playing cards but seemed to be enjoying their job anyway. We walked over to the fire and as we warmed ourselves in its crackling heat, snow began to swirl around us. We lingered a little longer, breathing in the smoky sweetness of the thickening syrup and then decided it was time to go before the weather took a turn for the worse. On the way out, we stopped in the gift shop and bought a bottle of their small-batch kettle syrup. It probably won’t last until next spring but we’ll definitely appreciate it when fresh blueberry pancake season rolls around.
Maple syrup is one of those foods that seems to be out of place in its season. It’s dark, sweet and rich and seems to pair more naturally with fall flavors like apple, squash, and pumpkin rather than the bright, fresh, green flavors of spring. I decided to lighten it up a little by making it the sweetener in a ricotta mousse with hints of lemon and topping it with a maple vanilla granola that can be enjoyed in any season.
Maple Vanilla Granola
3 C. rolled oats
1 C. coconut flakes
1 C. walnut pieces
.5 C. pure maple syrup
2 T. vanilla extract
.5 C. vegetable oil
.5 C. light brown sugar
.5 t. salt
.5 t. nutmeg
.5 t. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Mix together all ingredients and spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet.
Bake for 10 minutes and stir well. Bake for another 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove and let cool completely before serving or storing.
Maple Ricotta Mousse with Lemon and Granola
.75 C. maple syrup
.25 t. almond extract
.5 C. heavy whipping cream
1.25 C. whole milk ricotta
.5 C. mascarpone cheese
1 T. fresh lemon juice
2 t. lemon zest
Bring syrup to a boil in a small saucepan. Simmer until reduced to .5 cup. Pour into a bowl and let cool completely. Beat cream to soft peaks and set aside in the refrigerator.
Beat ricotta and mascarpone cheeses until light and fluffy.
Thoroughly stir in a third cup reduced and cooled syrup, lemon juice, and zest.
Gently fold in whipped cream. Serve in dessert dishes or stemware drizzled with remaining syrup and sprinkled with granola.
