Fall is here. There’s no getting around it, no calling it the shoulder season, no clinging to the last vestiges of summer, no last minute warm snap to make us wish we had made better use of the summer. We are undeniably smack-dab in the middle of fall. I say that it’s about time.
There’s something about a cold biting wind and the crunching of leaves underfoot that make an afternoon walk so much more enjoyable than slogging through the heat and humidity of mid-July. Yes, there are the strong winds and driving rain and maybe even a little sleet or early snow, but they just add to the unpredictability and excitement of the season. Every time a crisp, sunny fall day turns dark and blustery a little sing-song voice in my head starts to chant, “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”
Halloween aside, fall has a lot of tradition going for it. It’s football and hayrides and hot apple cider, back-to-school, color tours, and raking, raking, raking. And in mid-November, before Thanksgiving heralds the end of fall and the beginning of the Holidays, there is the deer season opener. Touted as the Unofficial Holiday of Michigan, it’s a major revenue generator and, by all accounts, a pretty big deal.
I’ve never really been a hunter. I’m not opposed to hunting, it’s just something I don’t do. Just like some people don’t swim or knit or play the banjo. I’ve never had the inclination to learn to hunt. I think most people who know me would agree that all of the animals and humans in the woods are probably better off without me running around with a gun in my hands. Having said that, I wouldn’t be opposed to one of my hunter friends slipping a little venison sausage my way at the end of the season.
Growing up, fall always meant a trip to my grandparents’ farm just outside of Kingsley. It was usually for Thanksgiving but we would usually get there a little early. Most of my cousins would already be there and my aunts always seemed to be bustling around the kitchen, helping my grandmother prepare for the big event. My uncles were inevitably out hunting.
Some of my older cousins would also be hunting. That left the younger cousins at loose ends. No one gets to be at loose ends around Thanksgiving. We were given a choice; stay and help in the kitchen or go out and drive the swamp. The concept behind driving the swamp was to get a bunch of kids, dress them up in blaze orange cotton vests, and have them walk down the wide rows between two stands of pines. Any deer that might be hanging out would be scared witless and bolt in the direction of the hunters waiting at the end of the swamp.
If the weather was cold enough, the swamp would be frozen and it would be a nice walk in the woods with your cousins, chatting and catching up on life. If it were not so cold, it was a slow slog, boots sticking in the muck and tempers rising with each step. In the end, I don’t think there were any deer shot during one of my drives. Thinking back from an adult perspective, it was more important for us to get out of the house and get some exercise than to scare any deer. In that respect, I’d say it was mission accomplished. After a day driving the swamps, all I wanted to do was eat supper and go to bed.
I don’t recall what we ate before we went out into the great Northwoods swamp land but I’ll bet it wasn’t these Apple Sausage Biscuits with Ginger Butter. I think I would have remembered and I might not have been quite so tired and hungry at the end of the day. I usually make these with breakfast sausage but feel free to use any venison sausage you might have laying around from your last successful swamp drive.
Apple Sausage Biscuits
2 C. flour
1 T. baking powder
⅔ t. salt
1 T. sugar
½ C. cold butter, diced
¾ C. milk
¾ C. buttermilk
1 medium apple, diced
½ lb. cooked breakfast or venison sausage, small pieces
-Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
-Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar and whisk to mix thoroghly.
-Add the butter and, using a pastry blender, cut into the dry mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs
-Add the milk and buttermilk and stir until just combined and all the dry mix has been moistened. Be careful not to overmix.
-Add the apple and sausage and stir again.
-Drop by the tablespoon onto a cookie sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes until tops are golden and apples begin to brown.
Ginger Butter
½ C. (one stick) butter, softened
2 t. minced fresh ginger
½ t. sugar
⅛ t. allspice
-Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer.
-Start on low until butter begins to whip and finish on medium high until all ingredients are well combined and butter is slightly frothy.
-Spread on a warm apple sausage biscuit or just about anything else.
