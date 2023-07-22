The sun danced on the gentle ripples of Grand Traverse Bay as we headed up M-22 toward the Hallstedt Homestead cherry farm near Northport. The blue sky seemed to go on forever, occasionally punctuated by wispy white clouds. It was a perfect July day and we were heading out to do a perfect July thing. We were going cherry picking. As we got out of the car and climbed up the gentle green hill to the farmstead, we couldn’t help but wonder what was in store. We’d all been cherry picking before, but never compliments of the New York Times.
Sarah Hallstedt, co-owner of the farm with her husband Phil, greeted us, went over a few rules and tips of cherry picking and sent us on our way. I headed straight for the tart cherries, certain I would be making a crisp or cobbler or slump or betty, something that would require a boatload of tarts. My friends headed to the sweet cherries, filling their bucket with that ready-to-eat treat. We brought our buckets up to the washing station where the cherries were taken out of our picking buckets in a mesh bag and dunked into 5-gallon buckets of cold water. With our dripping bags of cherries in our eager hands we were greeted by the hosts of the event; Phil Hallstedt, co-owner of the farm, and Holly Harnisch, Head of Earned Media Marketing for the New York Times.
From the bed of a vintage cherry red pickup truck, Phil told the story of the farm; the Herculean effort he and his family put in to clear the land, plant cover crops to enrich the soil, and finally planting and caring for their cherry trees. 9800 cherry trees. He talked about wholesale farming, market forces, and the decision to focus on being a U-pick operation. Mostly, he talked about the land. And the wonderful fruit that careful land stewardship would produce.
Holly talked about why New York Times Cooking was there, buying everyone’s cherries for them and preparing Cherries Jubilee over Moomers vanilla ice cream for everyone who participated. They were promoting their summer Recipe Emoji text line in places known for their produce. For cherries, what better place than the cherry capital of the world? To use the text line, text any fruit or vegetable emoji to 361-COOK-NYT (361-266-5698) to receive free recipes featuring that type of produce.
During her presentation Holly mentioned the creator of the Cherries Jubilee recipe, food journalist Melissa Clark. Now, I’m a bit of a Melissa Clark fan, so I approached Holly later to tell her how much I enjoyed the event and, if it wasn’t too much trouble, to pass on to Melissa Clark how much I appreciated her work. I told Holly I was writing a story about the event and she offered to put me in touch with Melissa to talk about cherries and recipes and food in general. Did I want to talk food with Melissa? Does a robin eat cherries? Yes!
A few days later, I found myself in a video conference with Melissa Clark. We talked about recipe development, getting started in food writing, and how her focus has changed in the last few years. She told me that when she’s developing a new take on a classic recipe, she tries to either make it taste better or streamline the recipe. Sometimes, as was the case with her Cherries Jubilee recipe, you can achieve both. By taking away the cornstarch that is quite frequently used in Cherries Jubilee, you lose the graininess of the starch and make the whole process simpler. You don’t really need a gelatinous sauce for adorning ice cream, just great flavor.
During the pandemic, more people were cooking at home and really wanting to make good, simple food for themselves and their families. With an emphasis on simplicity and flexibility, NY Times Cooking staff crafted new recipes and updated classics so that anyone could have the confidence to create something wonderful in their own home kitchen.
Finally, we got to my favorite part of the conversation, the sharing of childhood stories. I asked Melissa if she had a cherry story to share, and she did. She grew up in Brooklyn, the child of foodie Francophiles who vacationed in France when they had the opportunity. The only cherries Melissa had ever tried in Brooklyn were the dark sweet variety. On one of their Parisian vacations, her parents purchased a variety of fresh fruits and piled them on the table to be eaten as a snack. The fruit was so tempting and Melissa was so hungry that she was about six cherries in before it struck her that these cherries were tart. Lip-puckering, just sucked on a lemon, squinching up your face kind of tart. She swore off tart cherries until later in life when she discovered what an addition of a little sugar can do.
She asked me if I had any cherry memories. Growing up in Michigan, of course I do. When I was young, my family would drive from the U.P. to Kingsley to visit my grandparents. In the summer, we would often pick up cherries from a roadside stand to snack on in the car. Once, I got the idea that I should just spit the pits out of the window. I had been doing it for a while, streaking cherry juice, and the occasional pit, across the half-open child-safe window, before my mother noticed. Reprimanded, I stopped spitting pits out of the window, but that didn’t mean I stopped eating cherries. My mother noticed that I was being very quiet, which was always a red flag.
“Are you still eating cherries?”
“Yes.”
“Are you spitting the pits out the window?”
“No.”
“Are you swallowing them?”
No answer.
“Bruce, are you swallowing the cherry pits?”
Long pause. “Yes.”
From the driver’s side, my dad delivered a classic parent line,
“You know, if you swallow too many cherry pits, you’ll get cherry trees growing in your stomach.” My mother, the realist, corrected, “No, but you’ll get a tummy ache if you keep swallowing pits. Here, spit them in this.” I took the Dixie cup she handed me, spat my pits into it, and thought about how handy it would be to have a cherry orchard in my stomach.
On that perfect summer day, my friends and I left the farmstead and walked down the hill to the car, happily gripping our mesh bags full of cherries. We looked at one another and smiled. Here’s to good friends, good food, and good clean fun.
Once home, I decided against the cobbler or crisp for a recipe that’s all about the cherries. Enjoy Tart Cherry Soup as an appetizer, a dessert, or even with a scoop of yogurt for breakfast.
Tart Cherry Soup
6 C. fresh tart cherries
1 C. fresh sweet cherries
1 small (about 1 inch) cinnamon stick
3 cloves
1.5 C. water
2 C. sweet Rose wine
9 T. sugar
Juice and zest of 1 lime
.5 t. almond extract
Rinse and pit the tart and sweet cherries separately and reserve a quarter cup of their pits.
Crush the pits with a hammer or the backside of a heavy skillet. Place them, along with cinnamon stick and cloves onto a piece of cheesecloth or coffee filter and tie it off to keep spices in.
Place the spice bag into a large saucepan or soup pot and add the water, wine, tart cherries and sugar.
Bring to a boil, stirring, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes uncovered. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
While the soup is cooking, cut the sweet cherries into quarters and reserve.
Scoop out the tart cherries along with some of the liquid and puree in a food processor or blender until smooth. Pour back into the soup.
Add the sweet cherry quarters, lime juice and zest, and almond extract. Stir it well and simmer for 7 minutes.
Remove from the heat and adjust the sugar if it needs a little more. Remove the spice bag and chill for at least 2 hours. This soup is also delicious served hot. Either way, serve it with a little creme fraiche or whipped cream and a cherry or two for garnish.
