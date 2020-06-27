There was a time in the 90s when you couldn’t open a restaurant menu without seeing a listing for risotto. I should know, I looked at a lot of restaurant menus.
1996 was a big year. My wife and I had just gotten married and moved from the western Upper Peninsula to Madison, Wisconsin. I was working as a cook for a Head Start and she was a server for an upscale restaurant called Cafe Romeo. Figuring out how to cook for preschoolers was a bit of a steep learning curve, especially since the previous cook always seemed to have “made it better.”
They can definitely be the harshest food critics, no mincing words, no burying the lede. Children will let you know exactly what they think, immediately and at full volume. Eventually I figured out how to make a dynamite taco sauce and that sometimes, PB&J was exactly what they wanted, and my job got a little easier.
My wife was at the opposite end of the food service spectrum. Working in fine dining, she had to be well informed on the featured wines and the daily specials in addition to being intimately familiar with the regular menu. There is really only one way to accomplish this; informational meetings accompanied by tasting. Lots and lots of tasting. Granted, she had to deal with the “ladies who lunch,” an elitist foodie culture, and a talented but temperamental sous chef, but those things come with the territory. When she would come home and tell me about beef tournedos in a rosemary jus lie or shrimp cakes with a roasted red pepper remoulade, I would salivate jealously. Through this, I learned a lot about eating and tasting and being able to tell the difference.
I became obsessed with food, especially the creative, New American variety that was becoming popular. I read Gourmet and Bon Appetit and Saveur magazines, I bought a couple of cookbooks and started to learn the technical terminology, but most of all, I wandered around Madison and read the menus that everyone posted in little glass-fronted display cases near their restaurant entrances. Unlike the terse lists of ingredients popular on menus today, those descriptions had a flow, a cadenced poetry that left me drooling. How could you read, “Hickory nut encrusted guinea fowl with a port wine reduction, poached haricots vert, and brown butter new potatoes” and not be completely seduced by the language alone.
One of the cookbooks I purchased was Marcella Hazan’s “Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking.” As I was working my way through it, I came across her recipes for risotto alla Milanese and Parmesan risotto recipes. After tracking down arborio rice (no mean feat at that time), I decided to try the Parmesan variation. I dutifully stirred in hot broth, a little bit at a time until it was fully absorbed and the rice had released its starch, forming the natural creaminess that risotto is famous for. I tried a small spoonful and the rice was tender but firm a perfect al dente. I stirred in some Parmesan cheese and a few sauteed mushrooms (my own last minute idea) and I was done. I had created something special, something the chefs at Cafe Romeo made, something that I saw in the menu boxes outside the trendy restaurants. I was pleased.
My wife and I sat down to a delicious meal, probably accompanied by a delicious yet affordable white wine, not knowing that it would be quite a while before that would happen again. No, I didn’t have a horrible accident that prevented me from cooking and I didn’t move on from risotto, never to cook it again. I was simply unable to repeat the success of my first time. For over a year, I was unable to get it right. It was either crunchy in the middle or too soft and flabby. No matter how hard I tried I just couldn’t get it right. Finally, I decided the only way back to my initial success was through vigilant tasting and stopping when everything was just right. Now, making a decent pot of risotto is a simple process but I still get a little anxious when I’m nearing completion. That’s probably a good thing.
This variation doesn’t involve stirring, Parmesan, or even rice. It’s a barley risotto that simmers for most of its cooking time and is completed with cherries, goat cheese and toasted almonds. For sweeter variety, akin to rice pudding, try substituting mascarpone for the goat cheese, sweet cherries for tart, and add a little more honey for extra sweetness.
Barley Risotto with Goat Cheese, Cherries and Almonds
3 C. water
3 T. Montmorency cherry juice concentrate
1 C. pearl barley
⅓ C. dried cherries
2 T. butter
1 small onion, minced
1 C. fresh or frozen pitted Montmorency cherries
½ C. whole milk, more if needed
⅓ C. salted toasted almonds plus more for serving
⅓ C. soft goat cheese, plus more for serving
2 T. honey, plus more for serving
Salt and pepper to taste
Boil the water in a large saucepan. Stir in the cherry juice concentrate and the barley and simmer, covered over low heat for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the dried cherries, cover and let rest.
Heat the butter in another saucepan and saute onion until translucent. Add whole cherries and saute for another 5 minutes. Stir into barley mixture, cover and let rest for another 10 minutes.
Warm milk in a small saucepan and add to barley mixture. Stir in toasted almonds, goat cheese and honey. Be sure to reserve some for serving. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Portion in bowls and serve topped with goat cheese, almonds, and honey.
