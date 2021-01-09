I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m a little cookied out. This holiday season was one of baking cookies, taking walks with the dog on the beach, and watching Christmas movies. Did I mention cookies?
After a seemingly endless parade of snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, sugar cookies (glazed and unglazed), hobnobs, and chocolate-filled spritz pillow cookies, as well as a holiday assortment my wife brought home from work, I’m done. I don’t care if I see another cookie again in my life. And, I think I need to double down on the beach walking just to come close to breaking even in the weight gain department.
I really do enjoy the warmth of the kitchen after an extended cookie baking session. Combined with the smell of fresh baked goods, it truly is one of the joys of the season. If I’m going to be swearing off cookies, how do I recapture that joy? (I know most of you can see where this is going, just bear with me.)
I am newly resolved in 2021 to bake more bread. It’s a great way for my kitchen to attain that freshly-baked smell and warmth and, if done properly, creates a loaf that is infinitely fresher and more delicious than anything you can find in the supermarket or even your local bakery.
For me, that wasn’t always the case. When I was young, we’ll say around 8 years old, my mother started baking bread for the family. I can only imagine that it was for health purposes, it certainly wasn’t for the pleasure of eating an artisan loaf with a light but chewy crumb and a shatteringly crisp crust baked to a perfect golden brown. It was dense, dark, a little dry, and sometimes had dried peas scattered through it for extra protein.
When I took my lunch to school, I never participated in the ritual of lunch swapping with the other kids. They could see me and my “board” sandwiches coming from a mile off. I would gaze longingly at their fluffy white Wonder Bread and bologna sandwiches with the crusts trimmed off and a little ooze of Miracle Whip peaking out after each bite. Sighing, I’d set about the task of finishing my leftover meatloaf and ketchup sandwich on whole wheat pea bread.
Today, I’d welcome the chance to eat a slice of that dark dense bread, even with the peas. While it still probably wouldn’t be my favorite, it would taste like my childhood and family and, well, not cookies.
The recipe I’m sharing with you today is for my favorite, basic loaf of artisan- style bread. It is a hybrid of the quick and easy no-knead variety and of a much more complex two-day fermented, stretched loaf. All in all, you’ll need about four and a half hours for the mixing, stretching, rising, and baking. Only about a half hour of that time is actual work time, the rest is yours to do as you wish.
Crusty Bread (1 loaf)
3 ½ C. all-purpose flour
1 packet (2 ¼ tsp) instant yeast
1 ½ t. salt
1 ½ C. warm (about 105 degrees) water
Thoroughly mix the flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Add the water and stir together until it becomes a shaggy mass. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 15 minutes.
Fill a bowl with warm water and moisten your hands with it. After 15 minutes, gently separate the dough from the sides of the bowl and fold the edges of dough underneath to form a semi-smooth ball. Cover and set in a warm place for 45 minutes.
After 45 minutes, moisten your hands and gently lift the dough ball from the bowl. The dough should stretch and fall in front of and behind the place where you are holding it.
With one hand, grasp the section of dough closest to you and, from underneath, stretch it up and over the dough that you are holding in your other hand. Turn the dough 45 degrees and place it back in the bowl. Moisten your hands in the warm water and repeat the stretching process. Turn and place the dough back in the bowl, moisten your hands and stretch one more time.
After the third stretch, tuck the edges of the dough underneath to tighten the dough into an approximate ball. Cover, return to a warm place for another 45 minutes. Repeat this process three more times. After the last stretch, preheat the oven to 450 degrees and place a 6-8 quart Dutch oven or other heavy, lidded pot in the oven.
After a half hour, carefully take the pot out and gently place the dough into it. If so desired, use a sharp paring knife or kitchen scissors to make slits in the top of the dough. Put the lid on and return to the oven.
Bake for 30 minutes with the lid on, remove and take the lid off. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the crust is dark golden brown and the loaf sounds slightly hollow when tapped.
Carefully remove the loaf and place on a wire rack to cool. Slice and serve with good butter.
