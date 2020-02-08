Sometimes, it doesn’t pay to get a head start. Take this column, for instance. A couple of weeks ago I thought I would start it a little early and finish at a leisurely pace. That might not sound like such a big deal but for someone who thrives on deadlines and is most productive in the 11th hour, it is a very big deal.
Yes, I was going to give myself the time to write the perfect column. Every word would be in the perfect place, one after the other, each one building on the meaning conveyed by its predecessor. It would be glorious. I finished a couple of paragraphs and then set it aside. It would keep. I could go back to it any time and pick up where I had left off.
Except that didn’t really happen. Sometimes timing is everything. The column that I had so dutifully started ahead of time was about snow. About soft, billowy flakes drifting down and covering all the raw earth that had been recently stirred up by late fall and early winter rains. I was going to tell you about watching the powdery blanket descend and being transported to my youth, when the first real snowfall meant something.
Since that initial inspiration, we have had nothing but above freezing temperatures and our only precipitation has been rain.
I couldn’t, in good conscience, write a column praising snow and all the winter activities associated with it. Why this obsession with the weather? Why not just write about one of the millions of other topics that I could loosely connect to a recipe I wanted to share?
Perhaps it’s because my father was a meteorologist. Being raised in a household where the weather is always a viable topic of conversation can have that effect. The informative drone of the NOAA weather radio was the soundtrack of my childhood and if we ever ran out of coloring books, we could always use the weather radar maps that my dad brought home from work. Just be sure to color code by cloud type.
My siblings and I always looked forward to my dad’s nightly dinner trivia question. Nine times out of 10, it was weather related.
The answers were typically a choice of the usual suspects. Coldest spot in the continental US? Probably Whitefish, Montana or International Falls, Minnesota. Possibly Pellston, Michigan. Most recorded snowfall? Well, that had to be Houghton, Michigan or maybe Mount Rainier.
Every now and then, my dad would throw us a curveball. Coldest spot in the lower 48? Flagstaff, Arizona. What? How could that be? Arizona is way down south, it doesn’t get cold there.
It is, we learned, because Flagstaff is in the mountains and when the atmosphere is thinner, cold weather happens. We also learned that when my dad got a certain gleam in his eye, the answer was always Flagstaff.
This is why, after all these years, I have clung tenaciously to the desire to talk and write about the weather. It’s the way I was raised.
And even though the snowfall didn’t cooperate and the ground is covered with a crunchy, icy crust and not a soft, powdery blanket, you can still enjoy these pillowy mini
Dutch babies, sprinkled with enough powdered sugar to remind anyone of a perfect winter snowfall.
Meanwhile, I’m checking out the forecast online. It looks like we might get some flurries tonight. Maybe this time, the snow will stay.
Dutch babies, also known as German Pancakes, are a custardy baked breakfast dish and are typically made in a cast iron skillet.
I like to make them in a heavy muffin tin so they can be served individually.
Individual Dutch Babies
¼ C. plus 2 T. butter
½ C. flour
4 T. sugar
1/2 t. salt
2 large eggs
1/2 C. milk
1/2 t. vanilla extract
Powdered sugar (for serving)
Lemon wedges (for serving)
1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a heavy 12 cup muffin pan with nonstick spray.
2. Melt the butter and pour 1 teaspoon into each cup of the prepared pan. Place the pan in the oven to heat for 15 minutes.
3. Pulse together the flour, sugar and salt in a blender of food processor. Add the eggs, milk, vanilla extract and melted butter, and blend the batter until smooth.
4. Remove the hot muffin pan from the oven and immediately pour the batter equally into each cup. Bake for 20 minutes, do not open the oven while baking. The Dutch babies will puff up in the center and the edges will be dark and crispy, much like a popover.
5. Serve warm with a generous sprinkling of powdered sugar and lemon wedges for squeezing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.