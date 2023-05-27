A couple of weeks ago, my neighbor asked if I’d be interested in working in a little community garden that had been going for a few years but was in need of new energy and enthusiasm. I talked to my wife about it and she was in full agreement, we should participate in planting and maintaining the neighborhood garden. We had a meeting, complete with refreshments, and divided the plot up amongst the participants. We discussed the merits of early slicing and yellow pear tomatoes, how many pepper plants to put in, and what should go into the salad section of the garden.
As the meeting wound down, conversation turned to a quest for Black Prince tomato plants and what to do with the large plot designated for flowers that sits adjacent to the vegetable garden. As I listened to the conversation going on around me, I thought about what I’d really like to see in the garden. Something that would be a little different, a little unusual. Not too crazy, just something to change things up a bit.
I got everyone’s attention and, after stammering around a bit with some unnecessary preamble, said that, if no one else minded, I’d like to try one more thing in the garden. I’d like to grow some fennel.
This was the point where I expected to hear a needle screeching across a record, all conversation to stop dead, and all eyes to turn to me, glaring their disapproval.
“Fennel? We can’t put fennel in the garden. That’s unheard of. Why would you even think to ask that? We’ve got a nice little community garden planned here and you want to mess around and put fennel in it? No. We won’t stand for it.”
Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Just me being overly dramatic. The actual response was, “Sure, go ahead. It’s your space, too. Plant whatever you’d like. Fennel, that’s a great idea.”
And conversation continued as if I’d never interrupted.
Growing up, my parents kept an ever-expanding garden plot in our backyard. It was mostly maintained by my mom with help from my dad and us kids. I won’t speak for my siblings, but the help she got from me was grudging, to say the least. More like whining and complaining, kicking and screaming. The chore that was most expected of us was weeding, and I hated weeding.
The thing I liked doing was dreaming, thinking about the delicious food that would come out of the ground. When the seed catalogs came out in early January, I started poring over them, making a wish list. It was never very practical, I always wanted exotic plants with long growing seasons that wouldn’t stand a chance in the short U.P. summers. One year, I even asked my mom if we could grow luffa. My rationale was that if we grew luffa sponges, we wouldn’t have to buy sponges from the store. We could just pick them from a plant in the garden. That idea went over like a lead balloon.
I don’t know why I thought suggesting planting fennel would be my adult version of the luffa sponge. Fennel actually has a chance to grow in our climate and the little plants would be my responsibility. If I want to try to grow them, that’s my decision.
Most of our garden plot is now planted. Regretfully, apart from popping a few green bean seeds into their holes and covering them with dirt, my wife has done all the work so far. She has planted the lettuces and radishes and put in the nasturtium and tomato and sweet pepper plants.
She has even taken the tiny fennel plants that I just had to have and separated their little, grown-together roots and planted them with the proper spacing to grow up strong and healthy. I guess that means that if I want to pull my own weight, I’ve got a long summer of weeding and watering ahead of me.
In anticipation of my expected bumper crop of fennel, I’d like to share with you a recipe that features grilled fennel and whatever else might be growing in your garden or fresh at the farm stands. I’m hoping for second plantings of lettuce and radishes as well as cucumbers and some early tomatoes.
Grilled Fennel Salad
2 medium fennel bulbs, sliced into half inch pieces
4 T. olive oil
1 t. salt
.5 t. black pepper
1 C. chopped salad vegetables (radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc.)
4 C. chopped salad greens
4 T. kalamata olives, drained
Wedge parmesan or romano, for shaving
Preheat grill to medium hot. Toss fennel with olive oil, salt and pepper. Shake off excess oil. Grill fennel, turning frequently, until nicely charred. Set aside. Toss vegetables and greens with maple balsamic dressing (recipe follows).
Divide amongst four plates or bowls and divide grilled fennel evenly amongst them. Top with kalamata olives and shave large strips of cheese onto each.
Maple balsamic dressing
.5 C. balsamic vinegar
4 T. maple syrup
2 T. stone ground mustard
1 C. olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Blend or whisk balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and mustard together. While blending, slowly pour in olive oil and continue to whisk or blend until combined and thickened. Season with salt and pepper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.