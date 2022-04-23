TRAVERSE CITY — Humans cook for themselves and their children, so it may not be much of a stretch to also make meals for their dogs.
Traverse City veterinarian and culinary school graduate Amy Cousino published her second cookbook “300 Dog Food Recipes: Three-Ingredient Meals” in January.
Cousino said she wanted to cater toward the recent trend of feeding fresh foods to dogs instead of canned food like kibble.
“Kibble doesn’t make them feel good,” she said. “They can be in a state of malnutrition. I’ve been treating dogs for 40 years and I’ve always concluded ‘let’s improve their diet.’”
Her recipes, Cousino said, contain “human-grade foods” that are found in grocery stores. She said meals should balance protein, carbohydrates and vegetables so the dog receives proper nutrients like vitamins and minerals.
“Recipes people make themselves may have too much fat, seasoning or indigestible items,” Cousino said. “Instead, pick out fresh foods you already know your dog likes and add a carbohydrate or starchy vegetable or grain. It’s a lot of flexibility.”
For example, she said dog owners can use tofu or cheese as the protein and then incorporate mashed potatoes and green beans into the dish. People should avoid toxic ingredients like garlic and indigestible foods like corn, Cousino added.
“I want them to eat better food,” she said of dogs. “I had a dog for many years and I’ve always had an interest in pet nutrition.”
Shanna Paison is a veterinarian assistant and customer service representative at the VCA Cherry Bend Animal Hospital. She works with Cousino and said cooking for dogs is a great way to “get dogs excited about eating,” even those picky eaters.
“We all love our pets,” Paison said. “They’re another family member, so we want to do what’s best for them.”
She added that prescription food is harder to obtain lately and may take longer to arrive. Instead, it can be easier for people to buy the necessary ingredients to make the meals themselves.
An open house goes from 1-5 p.m. June 4 at the VCA Cherry Bend Animal Hospital, 10387 E. Cherry Bend Road. Cousino plans to sign copies of her book, and a silent auction is available. Proceeds go toward the purchase of a protective vest for Klouse, who is part of the Leelanau County K-9 team.
The book “300 Dog Food Recipes: Three-Ingredient Meals” is available at sbprabooks.com/amycousino, Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
“Kibble doesn’t make them feel good.” Amy Cousino, Traverse City veterinarian and culinary school graduate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.