TRAVERSE CITY — Baking is a holiday tradition that many follow. But for those who don’t, there are cookie sales.
Several community organizations set the table this month for uninspired bakers — or anyone who enjoy holiday cookies and treats made by the pros.
Old Mission Peninsula Women’s Club presents its 27th annual Christmas Cookie Sale on Dec. 10 at Peninsula Township Hall.
Member and past president Janis Haine said all club members make something for this sale — whether cranberry or pumpkin quick breads, truffles or cookies.
Some gluten free cookies are also available.
“We call it a ‘fancy’ Christmas Cookie Sale,” she said.
Haine is bringing decorated sugar cookies and, for the first time, dog-friendly treats shaped like bones or paw prints.
“I do a gingerbread man,” Haine said. “I turn it upside down so it looks like a reindeer. That’s one of my signatures for the sale.”
Customers, Haine said, can browse the selection starting at 8 a.m. until sold out — usually by noon.
Boxes are supplied to store their purchases. Cookies are sold at $10 per pound, while other items are priced individually.
All proceeds go to local nonprofits, Haine added.
Additionally, kids may take an ornament from the tree, and a harp player will provide holiday music throughout the event.
Northport Women’s Club hosts a holiday bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Trinity Church, United Church of Christ.
Club member Patty Noftz said they have done a sale as a fundraiser on and off throughout their long history, canceling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re back to trying it again,” Noftz said. “The bake sale is very simple. It’s just good, old-fashioned sweets.”
Sale items include homemade lemon poppy seed bread, cupcakes, cookies, local maple syrup and more.
Noftz said one member makes cinnamon and sugar nuts.
“Everybody has their own version,” she said. “It’s a little bit of everything. We love it.”
For her part, she plans to bake cookies as well as a holiday nut made with sugar, egg white and pecans.
Noftz said the club members purchase from each other and collect their recipes. She has sought out instructions to make fudge, cinnamon coffee cake and pineapple upside down cake in the past.
“We love sharing recipes and tasting,” she said.
The funds they collect, Noftz said, help provide grants for “educational endeavors” such as individual music lessons for local students or EMS certifications for adults.
The day after the sale, Dec. 11, provides another opportunity for people to get homemade cookies.
Noftz said they are offering a reception after the Northport Community Band and the Village Voices concert at Northport School.
Tickets are available at the door or by calling 231-386-2009.
Another annual Christmas Cookie Sale opens at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
This event features traditional sugar cookies as well as “old world” varieties from Germany, Austria, Russia and other countries. Items are handmade and decorated by the bakers. Cookies are sold individually or in variety packs.
