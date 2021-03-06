KALKASKA — Deborah Meyer said she could not resist using her initials for the first word of her business: DAM Good Baking.
Meyer, a Kalkaska resident, said she began decorating cookies about four years ago and cakes about three years ago. Mostly she bakes sugar cookies for any occasion — birthday party, anniversary or work gathering.
“I’m a stay-at-home mom with my daughter,” she said. “This is my creative outlet. I got hooked on watching videos and I thought ‘I could do this.’”
Meyer said her process starts with drawing the design, creating a color scheme and discussing the clients’ vision before stepping into the kitchen to bake.
She has done various themes, including dinosaurs, puzzles and more. Recently, she said an occupational therapy party posed a bit of a challenge, but it is fun to receive different requests.
“I have a basic sugar cookie recipe I created over the last four years,” she said. “I use royal icing. It forms a nice crust. It’s a little soft in the middle.”
Though she can make other flavors, Meyer said most people prefer her traditional recipe. She noted that her cookies are not gluten free and made in a peanut-friendly house.
She offers cookies for both St. Patrick’s Day and Easter — though she said she expects the latter to be busier, as people can put cookies in Easter baskets. Other upcoming holidays include Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.
Meyer said Mother’s Day was big last year, as people looked for ways to celebrate during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her business peaked around Christmas last December.
“It’s been busy in a nice way,” she said. “People are supporting small businesses.”
Ben Zork, of Kalkaska, is a repeat customer of DAM Good Baking. Zork said Meyer’s daughter goes to the same daycare as his son. Meyer brought cookies in one day, and Zork said he needed to know who made them.
“I tried to only grab one,” he said. “They’re very artistic. She’s very thoughtful and takes a lot of time on them. You feel bad eating them.”
The father of two buys cookies for birthdays and any holiday Meyer lists on her calendar. He said he even suggested some additions — any excuse to get more treats.
“We won’t be around for St. Patrick’s Day, or we’d definitely do that,” he said. “I check the calendar for really obscure holidays that we can get cookies.”
He added that they are lucky to live in a small town with the option to pick up these soft, thick cookies just down the road.
DAM Good Baking operates under the Michigan Cottage Food Law, which allows baking at home if Meyer lists all the ingredients, weight and home kitchen address for customers.
She said she sanitizes everything and wears gloves to decorate, which took some getting used to.
St. Patrick’s Day cookie preorders are due March 6, with pickup March 13 in Kalkaska or Traverse City. Design options include leprechauns, rainbows and four-leaf clovers.
People can purchase cookies individually or by the dozen or half dozen. Meyer suggested contacting her with theme ideas at least a month in advance of an event.
Cookies are available for pickup in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, where her parents live. Meyer said she brings orders to the Mackinac Bridge and her parents disburse them to U.P. customers.
A complete calendar and more details are found at https://damgoodbakingmi.wixsite.com/damgoodbaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.