TRAVERSE CITY — For many, the holiday season involves decorating and baking. Some do it in bulk.
Charlene Lutes helps organize the 23rd annual Christmas cookie sale at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Lutes said she is not one of the bakers, though she occasionally decorates cookies.
The bakers, she said, started their work in early October.
Lutes said fewer people are involved this year, but they still plan to make about 20,000 treats.
Their hands have made all types of cookies for more than two decades. Lutes said these include the traditional sugar cookies as well as “old world” varieties from Germany, Austria, Russia and other countries.
“Our decorated sugar cookies are probably the most popular,” she said. “It’s an art form. They’re artistic, and great for gift giving.”
Customers can select their own cookies — whether six or 12, Lutes said. They can even find handmade dog treats.
Lutes added that she can set aside larger orders on sale day. Interested customers can call her at 231-499-9259 to arrange this.
“We want to make sure people get what they want,” she said.
Old Mission Women’s Club started its cookie sale in 1997.
Lynn McPhee-Ward is a newer member of the club.
She said the sale features many “elegant” items like hand-decorated sugar cookies and Russian tea cakes, as well as quick breads, truffles and candies.
“The advice has always been to get there early,” she said. “The cookies go pretty quickly in the morning.”
She plans to bake some varieties her family enjoys, though she has yet to narrow it down.
“I’ll be making some traditional cookies and a new one I’ll try this year,” McPhee-Ward said.
The sale also includes a raffle. Club president Janis Haine fills five boxes with five dozen cookies.
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The drawing is Dec. 20, and cookies are delivered Dec. 22.
McPhee-Ward added that the cookie sale is one of the club’s primary fundraisers.
“The donations through our organization all go to charities around this area,” she said. “This is true of the raffle proceeds too. We didn’t have a sale in 2020, so this year, it means even more to us.”
People can send questions to oldmissionwomensclub@gmail.com.
Both events occur Dec. 11. Trinity Lutheran churchgoers host their sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Old Mission Women’s Club members sell treats from 8 a.m. until sold out (usually by noon) at Peninsula Township Hall.
Prices vary. Containers are provided.
Face masks are encouraged. Some are available at the door, if needed.
