TRAVERSE CITY — Amical is one of the many restaurants currently following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services restrictions to dining indoors.
Rather than cancel the popular Cookbook Dinner Series, the downtown eatery offered the special menu to go in December. The series began with items from the Palestinian cookbook “Falastin.”
“All things considered, it went really well,” said Amical General Manager Jeffrey Libman. “That’s the first time we’ve done it without dining room service. It was good to see the support was still there.”
In January, the takeout menu features a few recipes from Thai cookbook “Pok Pok” by Chef Andy Ricker. Ricker traveled through Asia and ran a restaurant of the same name in Portland, Oregon.
In August or September, Libman said, staff starts seeking out cookbooks — whether newly released or James Beard Foundation Award winners. They also hear some suggestions from regular customers.
Libman said they tend to select Italian or French cuisine, but over the last decade shifted toward Asian dishes for this wintertime event.
“It’s what the chefs feel they can produce, but also what works with Amical clientele,” Libman said. “It’s so fun to push the envelope with our kitchen staff. These are guys who don’t get to go to those places.”
The exact menu is still in the works, but chefs plan to create an appetizer and two entrees. One cookbook item is part of the restaurant’s take-and-bake family meal option, which serves four. People can choose what they want to order during the weeklong event.
“This is some of my favorite cuisine,” Libman said. “This will be fun to put our little twist on it.”
Sous Chef Seth Thomas started at Amical in June, but previously worked several years in fine dining. Thomas said he is excited to participate in his second dinner series.
“It’s a good way to test your abilities,” he said. “It’s fun doing things outside of our box, our comfort zone.”
Though making the Thai dishes will not be challenging, Thomas said some of the spices are harder to find. He looks forward to working with different ingredients and selecting the final menu from “Pok Pok.”
“It’s a lot of foreign seasonings,” he said. “You can’t find them at Meijer. It’s a lot of fresh ingredients — a lot of deep flavors. It’s not necessarily spicy. It’s curry like.”
Thomas added that the recipes are in a street-food style.
The Cookbook Dinner Series highlights “Pok Pok” from Jan. 4-10. Appetizers range from $12-14 and entrees go for $25-30. Libman said they tried to keep the prices in line with the restaurant’s dining room menu.
In the last 20 years, the in-person experience was complete with five or six appetizers, 10 entrees, dessert and music. Libman called the event a “mental getaway” that may be especially necessary this year.
“This is the best way to get people to travel without leaving Traverse City,” he said.
Amical is open for takeout from 4-9 p.m. daily. Call 231-941-8888 to place an order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.