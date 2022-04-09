TRAVERSE CITY — Brian and Leanne Canning started their culinary careers with Samurai Skewers in late 2020 at the Coin Slot building.
They served Japanese cuisine from that food truck at the corner of Division and Randolph streets during the spring and summer of 2021.
This year, however, they moved back in to the Coin Slot building to operate Glizzy’s Coney Dogs. Brian said they have offered a “playful design and menu” for a little over two weeks.
“We wanted something year round,” he said. “We thought it’d be a good fit to have quick service, grab and go. The Coin Slot has a very modern and hip crowd — the mid-20 year olds that come down late at night.”
A “glizzy,” Canning explained, is the local term for a hot dog in Washington D.C. The word also became a trend on Instagram and TikTok in recent years.
The menu presents five specialties. Their traditional Coney dog, Canning said, is their bestseller so far. It is made with fresh ground beef topped with onions, mustard and their meat sauce. Customers can add a cheese sauce as well as other toppings like jalapeno, bacon or pickles.
“We cook it long and slow so all the flavors develop,” he said. “We say it’s closer to Flint style, but we call it Traverse City style Coney dogs.”
Another popular menu item is the Lone Danger, a bacon-wrapped hot dog with refried beans, jalapenos, chipotle and pico de gallo. Canning said these flavors are inspired by the Southwest.
Glizzy’s also offers gluten-free buns and vegan hot dogs. Sides include French fries, Coney fries and crab Rangoon. Canning added that their hand-squeezed lemonade — whether peach, raspberry or blackberry — pairs well with their food.
Glizzy’s replaced Gemini Sandwich Co., which held a spot in the arcade building since May 2021.
Brothers Jonathan and Nick Petrie served grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and smoothies. Jonathan said that venture is currently “on hold” while they seek a permanent building.
Meanwhile, the Petries continue to operate Archie’s Food Truck. Though the physical truck is not running, Jonathan said they serve that menu at the Workshop Brewing Company.
Jonathan said Glizzy’s will be a “great addition” to the Coin Slot.
“They’ll do very well in that spot, with the late-night traffic,” he said. “It’s a good price point for a younger crowd.”
Glizzy’s Coney Dogs is open 5-11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sundays.
Canning said they hope to open for weekday lunches by this summer, after they obtain more staff members. They also plan to feature different items each week and provide more lemonade flavors.
Call 231-421-1593 to order for pickup. Online ordering is expected in the near future.
