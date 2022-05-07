TRAVERSE CITY — With 97 breweries offering 459 unique beers in 76 different styles at the Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival on Saturday, attendees are going to need to eat.
Along with those famous pretzel-style necklaces that fans assemble at home with everything from cheeses and salamis to oysters, the staff at the Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, want to emulate the full ballpark experience, without baseball.
“When you hear ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame,’ a good, really good, cold beer is implied,” said General Manager Mickey Graham. “People will be expecting some good food to pair with those beers.”
Concessionaires prepared some traditional, yet fun, ballpark eats for the hundreds of fans who will be making their first trip to the Michigan Brewers Guild’s third attempt to have a spring beer fest in Traverse City.
COVID-19 canceled the first two tries, but MBG executive director Scott Graham said the “third annual inaugural” event is ready.
“We can’t wait to celebrate with people in Traverse City,” Scott Graham said in a release.
As for the food, Mickey Graham of the Pit Spitters said it’s “always an important part of the Turtle Creek Stadium experience and for this festival we’ve decided to offer up some different, unique items.
“Come for the food, stay for the great Michigan beer,” he said.
The food:
- 8 oz, foot-long Cherry Brat (from Tolman’s Meats): “It’s so large and so tasty, it’ll hang over the edges of a delicious pretzel bun,” Mickey Graham said.
- Tater Kegs: “If you like Tater Tots, then you’ll love Tater Kegs! Supersized Tater Tots smothered in what else, but beer cheese. Cleanse that palate while treating your taste buds.”
- Comfort Food Parfait: “Usually comfort food helps us all get through the Winter, but in this case comfort food will be a celebration for sunny Spring weather! Mac and Cheese and Pulled Pork layered in a large bowl. It pairs well with fun, sun and a great IPA.”
- Foot-Long Corn Dog: “You can’t go wrong with food on a stick, and for this event you can’t go wrong with a foot long corn dog served with yellow mustard — just how it’s supposed to be.”
A few other items: Funnel cake fries, cheeseburgers and soft pretzels.
The main concession stand is located in the concourse not far from the main entrance at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Tickets are available online at MiBeer.com and are $50 per person in advance, plus service fees. Tickets are $60 on the day of the event. Tickets buy admission and 15 tokens for 3 oz beer samples.
Doors open at noon for MBG enthusiasts. The festival runs from 1-6 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium, 333 Stadium Drive (U.S. 31 South).
See the complete beer list at https://beerlist.num1pirate.com/2022tc/
