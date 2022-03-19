CEDAR — Mexican flavors are featured during weekly events at French Valley Vineyard. Tamale Thursdays continue this spring.
Tasting room and venue manager Julie Lopata said they started these specials in January because Leelanau County lacked food options — at least, near the winery.
“For wintertime, we wanted to make us a local hot spot,” Lopata added.
Lopata said visitors can choose two tamales, which are served with salsa verde (a mild green salsa) and a basket of chips.
A glass of wine, cider or non-alcoholic beverage completes the special. This costs $12 per person.
Spanglish in Traverse City provides the tamales. Owner Anna Serrano said she enjoys the collaboration with the winery and the chance to highlight their food.
“It’s great to have our product go out to Leelanau County,” Serrano said. “We started Spanglish with selling tamales 10 years ago.”
They make three tamales for the winery events: pork, chicken and the Three Sisters. Serrano said the last is a vegetarian option that features squash, corn, red bell peppers, onion and beans.
All items start with a corn masa (dough), which is filled with ingredients, rolled and steamed inside a corn husk. Serrano said this is a “labor intensive” process.
“They’re really ancient food,” she added.
Their green salsa, Serrano said, goes well with the tamales and offers a “vibrant, bright green” color that is nice to see especially during the winter months.
“We get fresh tomatillos, and our staff peels them all,” she explained. “Then they get steamed and pureed into salsa.”
Chunks of avocado and onion are included as well.
Live music, Lopata said, usually begins around 4 p.m. Thursdays at the winery. They try to feature local musicians like Chris Skellenger, André Villoch and others alongside the local food.
French Valley Vineyard is closed from March 31 through April 10. Lopata said they plan to resume Tamale Thursdays when they reopen. In the warmer months, events move outside to the winery’s pavilion.
“I’m hoping we will continue with the tamale special,” she said. “We’re not sure about this summer with production, if we can keep up.”
Lopata added that events definitely return next winter because of their success.
“At one point, I counted about 45 people in the room,” she said. “We’ve filled the entire house up. It’s been a very family-oriented, local hang out.”
