TRAVERSE CITY — Orange bell peppers, corn, tomatoes and sweet peas — not what jumps to mind when mixing cocktail ingredients.
But that’s exactly what the Farmers Market Cocktail series by The Little Fleet does.
“The fruit is obvious, but not many people think of using corn or sweet peas or vegetables or herbs,” said owner Gary Jonas. “You can get creative with that stuff and it’s great in cocktails.”
Two fruits or vegetables are featured each month — ingredients vary season to season, said Barbara Saxton, The Little Fleet’s bar manager who runs the cocktail program.
The summer menu began at the summer solstice and will end on the fall equinox, she said.
“I am a believer in drinking your fruits and vegetables — even if there’s alcohol in it,” Saxton said. “I like to keep things healthy, bright and representative of where we come from and what’s able to grow.”
Michigan is second to California in agricultural variety, she pointed out.
Unique cocktails have been a focus of The Little Fleet since opening in 2013, but they’ve added emphasis to local ingredients in the last two years, Jonas said.
Staff went to the farmers market every Wednesday to see what looked good last year, he said.
This year, though, they’ve partnered with Taste the Local Difference for help sourcing the ingredients directly from farmers.
Taste the Local Difference works with her to pick out products to feature that fit within each growing season, said CEO Tricia Phelps.
The cocktails have turned out incredible — every one of them is unique and delicious, Phelps said. It’s also nice that The Little Fleet works with local distilleries for the spirits, she said.
They work with Mammoth Distilling, Iron Fish Distillery and Traverse City Whiskey Co., Saxton said. The distilleries make such good spirits that it’s easy to work with and helps make the other ingredients work together, she said.
“I have elevated cocktails that are approachable,” Saxton said. “There’s not a whole lot of bells and whistles. I just like to make really good drinks and make them as fresh as I can.”
Saxton is “by far the best mixologist in town” and the brain behind the series, Jonas said.
Creating the recipes can be easy or it can take months, she said. There have been times where she’s tried 10 different mixes and has the bar staff try every one, Saxton said.
The basic rule for cocktails is sugar, acid and salt — although many don’t realize a little bit of salt marries everything together, she said.
The products are a “balanced cocktail” instead of a sweet one, Jonas said.
“The thing about the cocktail program in a lot of bars is, they’re geared towards being more sweet,” he said. “These are maybe pushing the limits on the palettes in other ways.”
“No matter what, the biggest priority is that the drink has to taste good,” Jonas added. “That is the No. 1 objective — no point in doing this if it’s not an enjoyable cocktail.”
Prices range from $8 to $11, depending on the cost of ingredients and the level of difficulty sourcing them, Jonas said.
