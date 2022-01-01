TRAVERSE CITY — To Laura Sabat, cooking is all about love.
She first learned to cook while growing up in Detroit in what she describes as a “meat and potatoes culture.” Her family had a garden, though, and her mom gave her free reign in the kitchen.
“For me, it’s always been a creative opportunity,” said Sabat, 67, who retired in 2008 from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and lives in Traverse City with her longtime partner, Fred Rohe. “I like the whole process of thinking about it, planning it and executing it.
“I love to try different recipes and experiment with different cultures and their food. For me, it’s just a creative outlet, honestly. Plus I love cooking for my family. Food is love.”
These days, Sabat likes to keep her menus simple, drawing on items she’s likely to have on hand. She also prefers to use fresh ingredients when possible, making most things from scratch if she can.
“With only the two of us for most of the time, it’s also a challenge to use everything up,” she says. “Sometimes I’ll do bowls where I can draw from what I have in the refrigerator, whether it’s a chicken bowl or teriyaki pork bowl — I just use up my fresh ingredients and layer it somehow in a bowl.”
Sabat recently acquired a huge wooden board that she’s put to use in a variety of ways for gatherings. On one occasion, she placed romaine wedges on it surrounded by a variety of toppings so everyone could make their own salad.
For her grandchildren, she filled the board with miniature shrimp cocktails, ramekins of macaroni and cheese, cut-up veggies and apples, grapes, crackers and “everything a kid would eat,” she says.
Each is carefully planned in advance.
“I did one when my bother and sister-in-law were here recently — a hamburger one — and I had where I’m going to place everything written out on a diagram,” Sabat said. “My sister-in-law says, ‘Seriously, you had it all written out how you want it to look?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m pretty particular when it comes to presentation.’”
As she and Rohe have been able to travel, she’s enjoyed trying foods in other countries and attempting to replicate them.
“We’ve done several trips to South America and one of our favorites is empanadas,” she says. “I still haven’t quite perfected it. The right dough recipe is where I think I’m missing.”
Sabat also likes to collect cooking-related items while she travels. They include a paella pan in Spain, a spaetzle maker in Germany, a ravioli cutter in Italy, hand-carved spoons — things that are easy to pack and bring back home.
She finds most of her recipes online, building on a collection that goes back years and includes many from her mother. She also continues to make dishes shared long ago by her mother-in-law, a Playboy Beef Stew among them that remains a family favorite.
She actually organized her recipes so they’re all on her computer now.
“Before I retired and Fred had time on his hands, he typed them all in for me in a format I could use and organized them all on my iPad,” she says. “So I have a template I can use and can go in and add to the categories he made.
“I’ve been able to put them on a CD and give it to my kids so they can take and put them on their computer.”
Both of her sons are the primary cooks and meal planners in their own homes.
“They were always in the kitchen with me doing something (when they were growing up),” she says.
That part hasn’t changed, as the family often gathers for meals and continues traditions like an annual Polish dinner that Sabat used to do with her own parents when they all get together and make pierogi, kielbasa and sauerkraut. The last time, her 3-year-old granddaughter, who also likes to be in the kitchen, helped.
“She crimps the edges and sprinkles them with flour so they don’t stick,” Sabat says.
But whether cooking with the whole family or preparing a meal for two, Sabat savors the process.
“It’s just really creative,” she says. “It’s a little chemistry. It’s a little bit presentation. It’s a little bit all the flavors.”
Moroccan Chicken and Couscous Salad
3 C. chicken broth
1 T. chopped parsley
2 T. fresh lemon juice
1 t. curry powder
Fresh ground black pepper
1 ½ C. cooked chicken
½ C. bell pepper (optional)
¼ C. toasted almonds
1 ½ C. uncooked couscous
½ t. dried thyme
2 T. olive oil
1/8 t. crushed red pepper
2 C. snow peas, cooked tender
¾ C. scallions (about 4)
Cook broth, add parsley and thyme and couscous and let stand five minutes. Whisk lemon juice, oil, curry and peppers. Add couscous and toss to coat. Add remaining ingredients and toss. Makes 4-6 servings.
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Bibb lettuce, washed and chopped
8 medium-size cooked, cleaned shrimp
1 ripe avocado, chopped
8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 ear of fresh corn, cut from cob and lightly cooked
Drizzle of olive oil
Squeeze of a lemon wedge
Arrange lettuce on a plate. Toss remaining ingredients and put on top of lettuce. Make a balsamic reduction by putting three tablespoons of balsamic vinegar in a small saucepan over low heat and cook for a minute or two until it reduces by half. Drizzle the vinegar around and on top of the salad.
