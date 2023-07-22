FRANKFORT — Toby Dunne started cooking in the Netherlands and in various places around Europe.
He started his first food truck in England in the early 2000s and continued this business when he moved to northern Michigan with his wife, who is from Frankfort.
“I’m a chef,” Dunne said. “Doing a food truck makes sense because we can move around.”
He ran Muy Loco Tacos at Stormcloud Brewing Company until 2020. He said he sold the truck because some health issues came up, including Celiac disease.
This year, he is back with De Food Truck, which serves European-inspired fare. He offers cod, perch, squid steak, shrimp, chicken drumsticks, a traditional Dutch fried sausage and falafel.
“All my food this time, everything, is 100 percent gluten-free,” Dunne said. “We do a variation of gluten-free fried snacks. We’re going to expand on those.”
Dunne said they make their own dry mix to coat their fish and chicken before it goes into the fryer. The food is fried in vegetable oil.
Dinners come with a cone of fries. Dunne said he cuts the potatoes and then double cooks them.
“We make our own fries,” he said. “It’s not coated.”
He added that he dedicates some of his fryers to just vegetables so “vegans can eat safely too.”
“We’re trying to offer good, homemade food,” Dunne said. “We buy everything local. All our fish is wild caught.”
Sauce options include Dutch mayo, garlic mayo, avocado tartar and cocktail sauce. Dunne said he used to serve this tartar sauce with his tacos and decided to keep it on the menu.
Stormcloud Brewing Company Marketing Manager Amy Martin said De Food Truck has “a great variety — something for everyone.”
“European-style food seemed like a perfect match,” Martin said. “We have a ton of customers that are gluten-free.”
De Food Truck will be popping up around northern Michigan this summer, including at Stormcloud Brewery in Frankfort and Traverse City Whiskey Co. Visit their Facebook page for weekly updates.
