TRAVERSE CITY — Dan Reed is in the zone when he’s satisfying the hungry bellies of the masses.
He has spent 33 years doing just that as general manager of Don’s Drive-In in Traverse City.
“I enjoy making great food every day for a lot of people,” he said. “It’s nice seeing smiles and you know, full bellies and happy people when you’re done feeding them.”
Though he’s spent more than three decades serving up the diner’s gourmet burgers and milkshakes, these days, thanks to the pandemic, he feels like he’s just starting out.
“I almost feel like I’m new because everything is different,” he said. “When you are used to doing something for three decades, you know, like ordering product, or anything that is just consistent and then all of a sudden, everything changes.”
Some of those changes include stocking up on massive quantities of paper products to accompany take-out orders and challenges procuring certain foods such as pickles for the diner’s Fried Pickle Spears.
“We just have to tell people, ‘we’re out of this. We’re out of this. We’re out of this,’” he said. “They understand.”
Almost overnight COVID-19 upended both the restaurant industry and the experience of eating out itself. Don’s Drive-In wasn’t immune to the executive order that forced restaurants to limit their service to take out in March. However, the eatery’s business model which offers drive up service with orders delivered to customers’s cars, was made to order for such a happening.
In fact, Reed said this past May was the diner’s best May on record.
“Don’s Drive-In was just coincidentally, you know, just prepared for something like a pandemic because we have all the outdoors ready. We’ve got the drive-in stalls, we’ve got all the picnic tables, we already do carry out. Compared to everybody else, we were probably in the best position for something like this, so we did really good business,” said Reed.
The restaurant now solely offers take out which includes curb service, drive-in service and outdoor eating on the restaurant’s picnic tables. Don’s Drive-In leadership was thinking about opening up the dining room in July but reconsidered, said Reed.
“If we are doing very good business and being safe at the same time, let’s just continue that,” Reed said.
Other restaurants have been forced to more drastically shake up their business models according to Justin Winslow, President & CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.
“They’ve (restaurants) had to create a world for themselves out of a basic need of survival in a landscape that’s just not stable for this industry at all and hasn’t been for several months,” he said.
Winslow referenced new restaurant offerings and initiatives such as to-go meals for families, eateries implementing retail grocery stores and places joining forces to share a ghost kitchen to keep up with takeout orders.
“Things that were never really on their radar before or deemed part of their business model are now part of their new reality,” he said.
That new reality includes an employment problem that encompasses both workers being laid off and restaurants not being able to sufficiently staff their businesses, according to Winslow.
Since the virus was detected in Michigan in March, restaurants laid off or furloughed more than 249,000 workers as referenced in a MRLA fact sheet, which attributes the data to the National Restaurant Association. That number makes up 76 percent of those employed at the state’s places to eat and drink before the virus was discovered in February.
What’s more, three fourths of MRLA members report they are not adequately staffed and one third said they changed their business models to accommodate the staffing shortfalls.
Across the county, the National Retail Association reported eating and drinking establishments lost more than six million jobs in the months of March and April. Nearly half of those jobs were added back into the economy during the following two months, according to the organization.
Using Don’s Drive-In as an example, restaurants that provide limited service as opposed to full service better withstood the economic fallout. The difference lies in places where orders are generally pre-purchased and orders include takeout and delivery. Full service on the other hand usually encompasses a sit-down eatery where orders are served to patrons at their tables.
National numbers show the economy lost more than 3.6 million full service restaurant jobs from February and April. By comparison, 977,000 jobs at limited service facilities were eliminated during the same time period according to that National Restaurant Association.
Regardless of the type of establishment, like many things the pandemic has put into perspective, consumers may now have a stronger appreciation for the food and beverage industry and the services it provides.
That’s true at Don’s Drive-In where customers show their gratitude both in deed and word.
“We got hundreds of thank-yous everyday for being open,” said Reed.
