TRAVERSE CITY — Bahia means “bay” in Spanish. Brian Welburn chose this name for his new restaurant, just a few blocks from West Grand Traverse Bay.
The doors opened Aug. 4. Since then, Welburn said they received positive reviews, as “people are excited about the food.”
Welburn said he wanted to bring something new to northern Michigan. He knew of many local Mexican eateries, so he went in a different direction.
The menu, Welburn said, aims to highlight Spanish and Latin flavors. The restaurant offers more than a dozen tapas, or appetizers, including chorizo mussels, smoked salmon and shishito peppers.
Besides the mussels, the scallops are another popular dish. These are served with a blueberry compote and microgreens.
“The tapas menu gives us room to play and be creative,” Welburn said. “We’re not stuck to one thing. Spanish food is really simplistic. There’s not a lot of ingredients.”
A couple desserts, wine, Michigan beer and cocktail menu are also provided. Welburn said this makes it a good spot for date night.
“We welcome everybody to come and try,” he said. “We’ll explain the dishes. It might seem intimidating, but it’s really not. Order a couple dishes. That’s the tapas idea — share a couple plates.”
Tim Kiel runs the financial side and owns the business, while Welburn is the chef at Bahia. Kiel said they met a couple years ago after he placed an advertisement seeking to help companies. At that time, they collaborated on the King Wubbz food truck, which serves street food at Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville this summer.
“We moved on from that,” Kiel said.
Kiel is retired, but said during his career he traveled to places with various cuisines. He, like Welburn, noticed Traverse City did not have Spanish or Latin restaurants.
“We could fill a niche that needed to be filled,” he said of their goal with Bahia. “Brian is a fantastic chef. He plans to have new plates often.”
A takeout menu may come in the future, Welburn said. For now, guests are asked to call 231-421-3669 for seats.
Bahia is open from 3 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday at 127 S. Union St.
