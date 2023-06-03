TRAVERSE CITY — Brothers Jonathan and Nick Petrie operated Archie’s Food Truck around Traverse City for several years.
They opened Gemini Sandwich Co. inside the Coin Slot building in May 2021 and starting that fall, cooked in the kitchen at Workshop Brewing Company.
Their participation in the incubator program ended in fall 2022.
This May, they realized their goal of opening their own physical space near downtown Traverse City: Archie’s Social House.
“We wanted to do more of the morning stuff,” Nick said. “Our hope is to have a place where people can come and hang out.”
Nick said they offer “more toward a breakfast-brunch style,” and they will continue their emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients whenever possible.
“We kept some staples from our food truck,” Nick said of the restaurant menu. “This year we wanted to focus more on vegan and vegetarian options.”
Items staying on the menu include the Townie (a two-patty burger), Chico and The Man (avocado black bean burger) and the C.C.B. (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese sandwich). One vegan sandwich is assembled with tempeh bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and pesto.
People can also find omelettes, Benedicts and griddle options with add-ons like blueberry or bananas Foster, Nick said.
He added that they will eventually have a liquor license so they can serve mimosa and bloody Mary cocktails.
As for the food truck, Jonathan said they still have it, but do not plan to use it this summer because they are busy getting their restaurant going.
“Hopefully in the future we can come up with something to utilize it, whether that be a different concept/brand or have two different Archie’s,” he said. “Not sure how confusing that would be, though. Lots to think about!”
Archie’s Social House is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day at at 237 Lake Ave., which most recently housed Benedict and before that, Patisserie Amie.
Learn more at archiesfresh.com.
