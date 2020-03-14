TRAVERSE CITY — Several brews are ready to pour into glasses at a local taproom, but this is not a typical bar.
Kombucha is defined as a fermented, somewhat bubbly beverage. The product is trendy lately, as people are choosing this over sugary sodas.
“Our goal is to educate people on their health and wellness and we use kombucha to do that,” said Cultured Kombucha Co. Owner and Founder Courtney Lorenz. “How does what you eat affect your body? It’s not just exercise and diet. It’s also mental health.”
Benefits of kombucha, Lorenz said, come from the probiotics, digestive enzymes and amino acids it contains. She emphasized the importance of gut health.
“The gut is called the ‘second brain’ now,” she said. “The immune system and digestion are in the gut. Organic acids come out in the fermentation process. That’s good for joint health and anti-inflammation.”
Lorenz explained that the fermentation process starts with organic tea from China and India, evaporated cane sugar, filtered water and live cultures. These gluten-free ingredients are then blended locally and fermented for up to 28 days.
“The kombucha-making process is easy to understand and satisfyingly complex when you really get into it,” she said. “It’s pretty fascinating. I like to think of it as a nerd’s paradise.”
Each bottle contains about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of green tea. Lorenz said they shoot for lightly tart tastes.
Flavors include Lavender Bliss (lavender, jasmine tea and rose), Namaste Nectar (elderberry, currants and hibiscus), Peach Habanero and Genuine Ginger (ginger, lemongrass and rosehips). Seasonal options include Fire Cider (ginger, turmeric, lemon and habanero) and Lemon Lime (citrus with Himalayan sea salt).
Though Lorenz said her favorite is the lavender, the nectar variety is by far the most popular with local customers.
Cultured Kombucha also offers a DIY (do-it-yourself) Fermentation Series this spring. It began with a sauerkraut class in February, which Lorenz said sold out. The space comfortably holds about 15 students for hands-on instruction.
Lorenz asked retired Great Lakes Culinary Institute director Fred Laughlin to lead the next session at 6 p.m. March 18.
Laughlin said he always makes his own bread at home, a routine that he hopes to encourage others to start.
“I find it a lot of fun,” he said. “I use all organic flour so there’s no pesticides. That makes it very healthy. There’s nothing in it — no fats, no sugar, nothing.”
In his class, he will offer tips and give step-by-step instructions for making sourdough — from kneading to mixing to baking. Laughlin said the process is a bit challenging, but he is confident people can succeed after seeing a demonstration.
“It’s kind of like a living thing,” Laughlin said. “It’s a matter of paying close attention to what you’re doing and the timing.”
Each attendee can take home a sourdough culture — a mixture of water, flour and a little salt. They can turn this into bread if they keep it alive by feeding it regularly, Laughlin said.
“You have simple ingredients and coax wonderful flavors out of flour,” he said.
The DIY Fermentation Series continues at 6 p.m. April 15 with deli-style pickles and May 20 with hot sauce — something Lorenz said most people do not realize is fermented. Tickets are $15 each. Classes are suitable for teenagers through adults.
Additionally, the Homebrewing 101 class begins at 6 p.m. March 26. Lorenz said attendees can take home kombucha kits for $37.
Cultured Kombucha Co. started at Sara Hardy Farmers Market in downtown Traverse City, Lorenz said. They still attend the market and gather seasonal produce for kombucha. They moved into their own building — the taproom at 3842 Jupiter Crescent Drive — in November 2018.
Beverages are also available at many Michigan coffee shops, grocery stores and other locations.
Visit drinkcultured.com to learn more or register for events.
