BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company scrapped its Anni Party in April 2020 and again this year.
Brewery staff decided instead to offer a party pack with limited edition beers and items from their new food line: Local’s Light spicy mustard and Soft Parade jam.
Creative and Marketing Manager Christa Brenner said last year they brainstormed how to operate during a pandemic. For example, they temporarily offered beer deliveries to area homes.
“We started thinking about ways we could diversify our business,” Brenner said. “We thought about the Short’s experience and how to share that.”
Brenner said it made sense to package the mustard and jam for purchase. These items were already created and served alongside soft pretzels at the pub. She said the jam is mixed with peanut butter in house, but not for the jars.
Both are made with Short’s Brewing Company beers, but Brenner said there is no alcohol in the finished product.
The Local’s Light spicy mustard is akin to a beer dip, and the jam features the fruits found in the Soft Parade beer: strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.
“The mustard is so amazing,” Brenner said. “We’ve been doing it on charcuterie boards. It would be super good for a marinade too.”
Short’s Brewing Company CEO Scott Newman-Bale said his kids enjoy jam and peanut butter sandwiches, while he opts to spread the jam on toast. He said he hopes to experiment more with the products when cooking at home.
So far, he said, the two items are generating a lot of interest from community members and large retailers.
They plan to expand the food line in the future, though Newman-Bale said they do not know exactly what that will look like.
“We have more ideas behind it,” Newman-Bale said. “We like food and food goes well with beer.”
Brenner said the mustard and jam are expected to appear at local retailers this fall. She added that they are eager to receive feedback on the products so they can keep innovating.
In the meantime, consumers can buy them at the Short’s Mart (Bellaire), Short’s Pull Barn (Elk Rapids) or online at store.shortsbrewing.com.
