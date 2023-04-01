TRAVERSE CITY — Glimpses of summer and reminders of winter bring to mind what Charles Dickens once said about this time of year:
“Spring is the time of year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.”
In the culinary world, it also means the time of the year when things start to come alive with a seasonal flair. And one of the first signs of warmer days is Easter brunch.
Chefs at local restaurants have been busy planning menus and preparing to celebrate spring, which also signifies the start of another busy tourism season in the greater Grand Traverse area.
Sarah Janego, chef de cuisine at Burrow TC, is excited to debut their first Easter brunch menu, not only for loyal customers, but to celebrate spring.
“It’s just something special,” she said of the already sold-out event. “Spring is in the air. The town is starting to get active again and the sun is coming back out. So we wanted to feature some spring items.”
A good example, she said, is the asparagus salad, with jumbo asparagus, field greens, poached egg and tarragon vinegar.
“It’s kind of nice, warm weather suniness, Spring food.”
Celebrating its one-year anniversary in June, the restaurant has found its footing with locals and travelers alike, offering “California-style, American cuisine.”
Janego teamed up with her husband, Brian, who is the restaurant’s evening sous chef, and Executive Chef/Founder John Larson to come up with the Easter brunch menu.
“We started throwing spring ideas at each other, and what we would want to eat for brunch on Easter,” she said. “It was a really cool experience to get three, really talented chefs together and have that moment.”
The Easter menu has about 10 highlighted items, all individually priced, along with lighter options (avocado toast, bagel & lox, salads) as well as more traditional items (French toast, pancakes and eggs), which they call Lil Brunch Bunnies.
The highlighted items range from favorites like the jumbo lump crab cake benedict ($18) to prime rib ($38), which has never been on the Burrow menu.
It’s a large-cut, 16 oz. prime rib that is slow roasted for about six hours with a house-made rub, and it is served with au jus, herby potatoes and horsey sauce.
“We’re pretty excited about it … It will be a good hearty addition to the brunch menu.”
Oh, and don’t forget the carrot cake for dessert, she said.
“It’s a homemade, triple-layer carrot cake with a layer of marmalade in the middle, and house-made whipped cream frosting … It will be delicious.”
Easter slots are already filled, said General Manager Brad Smith — an extension of the popularity of Sunday Brunch, he said.
“Our brunch has been going amazing,” he said, with as many as 145 reservations on the busiest days.
Plus, it’s a fun atmosphere, Janego said. They’ve adopted owner John Larson’s motto for Sunday brunch.
“He said, ‘Sundays are my family time, and I cherish that time, so let’s bring that same attitude into the brunch, too.’” she said. “So we’re all laughing; we’re all having fun. You might see us sipping on a mimosa in the back. It’s fun to get together and cook good food for good people.”
