TRAVERSE CITY — Many farms cannot operate during the winter months, but Farm Club continues to serve community members with outdoor events.
Farm Club Co-owner Nic Theisen said they are able to continue largely because they take time to store produce from Loma Farm, the agricultural side of the business.
“We preserve so much food to get through winter,” Theisen said. “Our cooler is full of roots — frozen, dried, freshly stored. These limited, special ingredients we can use for Bon Fuego.”
Bon Fuego — a combination of “good” in Italian and “fire” in Spanish — events occur Sundays this winter starting at noon.
Each week features a warm dish served with fresh bread from the Farm Club bakery, Theisen said. People can come grab a bowl from the large pot cooking over a wood fire.
“It is a different stew or soup every week,” he said. “Sometimes they’re vegetarian. They’re all focused around the produce we grow.”
The event kicked off with chicken and dumplings. Theisen said they plan to make a sweet potato and peanut stew, minestrone, potato green chili and other varieties this winter. The ingredients are mostly local or at least from Michigan.
He added that the stew is cooking outside in any weather, but people can choose to sit indoors. The main thing is to reflect on the food.
“It’s a fun way to get people outside and celebrate warm food in the cold season,” he said. “It’s inspired by the love of land, the food and community gathering.”
Gary Jonas, co-owner of Farm Club, said they started Bon Fuego last year as a way to continue events while indoor dining was off the table because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was well received,” Jonas said. “We like to see people outside in the snow. It sets a great tone. And there are still people who are uncomfortable going inside to eat.”
He added that people can get out of their homes and “enjoy the countryside.”
Farm Club staff also serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The weekend menu features items like pancakes, a breakfast sandwich and other items — all made with Farm Club flavor.
Though these events are new this year, Jonas said they always planned to offer this type of meal.
The Sip and Ski event is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Participants start at Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay and then cross-country ski along the Leelanau Trail to Farm Club.
Tickets include the Bon Fuego meal and transportation back to the winery. Purchase through Grand Traverse Bike Tours.
Besides these events, tent seating is available for up to 10 guests. Reservations include a four-course dinner for $65 per person.
“It has a rustic and outdoor feel to it,” Theisen said.
Farm Club is open from 3-9 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
