SUTTONS BAY — The Hearth and Vine Café is undergoing renovations at Black Star Farms. This summer, it will open as Bistro Polaris.
Sherri Campbell Fenton, the winery’s managing owner, said the café operated seasonally for about six years. The new bistro will be open all year in the same space.
“We are remodeling it and reimagining the menu and everything about it,” Campbell Fenton said. “Polaris is the brightest star in the north sky. We want people to orient themselves toward Polaris and have great wine and Mediterranean food.”
She explained that their Arcturos wine line is named for a star and many guest rooms in the inn have constellation names, so they stuck with the celestial theme when renaming the café.
Estate Chef John Korycki said his background is in Italian cuisine, so he went with a Mediterranean theme for Bistro Polaris.
“The goal is to present food as simply as possible but use the best quality ingredients,” Korycki said. “I’m excited to make it a true seasonal from local farm to your plate to your fork kind of restaurant.”
He plans to work with local farmers and producers whenever he can, including using greens and herbs from Lakeview Hill Farm and dairy from Leelanau Cheese. He will also harvest items from a small garden on the winery property.
These ingredients will go into salads, sandwiches and pizzas at Bistro Polaris.
“We’ll bring in some flavors from the Mediterranean — Spain, Italy, France — and blend it all together on our menu,” he said.
Korycki said one of his first jobs in high school was making pizzas in Chicago, and he plans to continue that in Suttons Bay by baking Neapolitan-style pies. The new café will always offer wood-fired pizza, he said.
Starting in the fall, guests can “expect pumpkins and heartier foods” with stews and soups on the menu during the winter, Korycki said.
“We will keep the same menu all day long — enjoy some wine-friendly food,” he said.
He added that they may serve daily or weekly specials alongside the regular menu, depending on what items are available in each season.
Though Bistro Polaris was initially set to open ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Campbell Fenton said they are rescheduling that until June.
They are waiting for some furniture and equipment to arrive and are seeking to fill staff positions in the kitchen and in the front of the house.
The expected hours: wine dinners from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, lunch service from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, lunch and dinner from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
Reservations will be accepted, particularly for the wine dinners and Sunday brunch.
Updates and more details are available at www.blackstarfarms.com/bistro-polaris/.
