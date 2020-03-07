TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents can enjoy barbecue without traveling as far as Texas or Missouri.
State Street Market General Manager Bob Labbe said TC BBQ initially introduced its food during the Downtown Chili Cook-Off in January 2019.
Tasters enjoyed the food so much that TC BBQ entered the contest again this year, a few months after opening a shop at the market.
It won the 2-Alarm category for the second year in a row and its first People’s Choice award.
This was an additional honor and they are excited to display the plaque, Labbe said.
“It’s the same chili we use every day on our menu,” he said. “We use three meats — ground beef, chuck roast and bacon — with a great seasoning blend.”
The main focus is brisket, but Labbe said they also serve pulled pork, sausage and ribs — all cooked on site using a Southern Pride smoker stocked with local cherry hardwood. Smoked chicken wings are found on the appetizer menu.
“The brisket takes 10-14 hours,” Labbe said of their best-selling protein. “It depends on the size of the cut. We usually receive 14-16 pounds. It goes in first thing in the morning and we monitor it during the day.”
Diners can top these choices with house-made sauces. Labbe said they make traditional sweet barbecue and bourbon barbecue as well as honey mustard, sweet chili, Buffalo and blue cheese.
They hope to unveil a spicy barbecue and other flavors in the near future.
“We have the classics, but our goal is to keep enhancing,” he said.
In addition to the chili, Labbe said the bacon shots are another popular appetizer. This item is made by wrapping bacon around sausage, filling it with cream cheese and then smoking it to serve it warm.
A full kids’ menu and other meal options like sandwiches and salads are also available, Labbe said.
“We’re a little more than just smoked meats and primary proteins,” he said. “We wanted a well-rounded menu to accommodate families.”
The shop has been busy the last few weeks, and Labbe said he hopes to increase customers in the summer, when the patio is open for outdoor seating.
Traverse City resident Tommy Newman eats at TC BBQ about twice per week.
The regular customer said he often orders the brisket or chicken wings, but his favorite item is the chili cheese tater tots.
“I love that the food takes time to prepare, smoke in advance so the quality of product being served is top-tier,” Newman said. “If they make a mistake, their customer service skills are top notch and they fix it.”
Additionally, he said the food pairs well with a cold beer from nearby Middlecoast Brewery.
Though he returns to the restaurant primarily for the great food, he said it is also the relaxing environment and welcoming staff.
“They make sure you always leave happy and wanting more,” Newman said. “This is definitely my hangout spot on my days off and for special events that State Street Market holds.”
TC BBQ participated in its first Traverse City Restaurant Week last month. Labbe said the menu was well received, even though the restaurant is non-traditional because it operates in a shared space.
“People gave some positive feedback,” he said. “We keep advancing and becoming more and more detail focused. We’re improving each and every day.”
Labbe said they may extend their hours during the summer months, but currently TC BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Takeout and catering are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.