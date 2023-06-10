TRAVERSE CITY — If you’ve ever met craft beer lover Phillip Davey, you know he loves dogs, disc golf and whatever new beer they’re releasing at Cheboygan Brewing Co.
Heck, it’s his job.
The former cellarman and beer rep at Right Brain Brewery, who has worked as the northern Michigan sales manager for Cheboygan Brewing Co. since October of 2016, is super excited about their latest beer — the Black Cherry “Pit Spitter” Blonde Ale.
It debuted May 30 at Turtle Creek Stadium as part of the Tuesday promotion better known as “Barks & Brews.”
“Bring your four-legged friends, and craft beers are half off! Every Tuesday home game!” he said, sounding more like a salesman, than a beer enthusiast. (But he means every word of it.)
The Black Cherry “Pit Spitter” Blonde Ale is Cheboygan Brewing’s third beer at the Short’s Craft Clubhouse inside the stadium, home to the Traverse City Pit Spitters of the collegiate baseball Northwoods League.
It will be available all season long.
How is it selling?
“I saw a lot of giant plastic cups with pink beer in them, so, if that’s an indicator I think it went well,” Davey said.
Of course he would say that!
But, in all seriousness, the new beer is proving to be a big hit (pun intended)!
“It’s gone over very well,” said Katie Johnson, the food and beverage manager at Turtle Creek Casino Stadium.
“It’s nice to have something that’s different from an IPA, and then, also, you have the whole cherry piece of it, and people just dig it.”
The Black Cherry “Pit Spitter” Blonde Ale is a medium-bodied blonde ale brewed with black cherry puree, which produces tart cherry notes with a crisp malt profile. It is made with Bravo and Sterling hops, and comes in 5% ABV (alcohol by volume) and 10 IBUs (international bitterness units), Davey said.
“It’s not an extract,” he said, referring to the puree, “and, as we know, that’s a big difference. These were once cherries, turned into a liquid form that we use in the making of the beer.”
He said he has always been reluctant for Cheboygan Brewing to produce a cherry beer because “every cherry beer I ever tasted, tastes like Robitussin.”
“Not the case with this,” he said. “It’s sweet, but not too sweet. Tart, but not too tart. It balances beautifully with that crisp malt profile.”
The beer’s instant success is not surprising. Just a few years ago, Davey said, the industry was losing ground to flavored seltzers because of low ABVs. Now they’re coming back to fruited beers.
That’s a good thing for Cheboygan Brewing, which also produces their popular Blueberry Cream Ale, which is now a year-around offering, and their flagship Blood Orange Honey wheat ale.
“We think that people who left craft beer, to drink seltzers, are now missing body and flavor,” Davey said. “They’re coming back, but they want their fruited beers, their fruited flavors because that’s where they lived for so long.”
Last year they released a Blackberry Blonde Ale that exploded and went from seasonal to core overnight.
“Within one year it went from only being available in the summer months to year-around, with placements in Kroger, Meijer, Wal-Mart statewide.”
Could the Black Cherry “Pit Spitter” Blonde Ale be next?
They produced about 20 half-barrels for this season, and they will make more if needed.
It is available exclusively at the Short’s Craft Clubhouse as one of 12 craft beers on tap, as well as at Cheboygan Brewing’s taproom in Cheboygan. There is some discussion of possibly canning it down the road, but that will depend on overall sales this summer, said Katie Johnson.
Right now craft beer accounts for about 50 percent of overall beer sales at Turtle Creek Casino, if you take out “Thirsty Thursdays” when domestics are only $2, she said.
“And it’s all local craft beer,” she added.
That doesn’t surprise Davey, who has been a long-time advocate for Michigan craft beer.
“Traverse City has always been craft-centric!” he said.
The next “Barks & Brews” night is June 27. See the Pit Spitters schedule at https://northwoodsleague.com/traverse-city-pit-spitters/
Learn more about Cheboygan Brewing Co. at https://www.cheboyganbrewing.com/.
