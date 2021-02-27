BEULAH — The COVID-19 pandemic means canceled events, closed businesses and fewer gatherings.
Home bakers are some of the folks who were able to continue operations during shutdowns.
Jessica Costales started Cherry Bay Cakery in 2013. The Beulah resident said her workspace is just a short walk from her door.
“It’s like a garage,” she said. “I converted it into my cake shop. It’s like I’m going to work everyday, but it’s at my house.”
There she brings different themes to life including Dr. Seuss, Disney’s “Frozen” and space.
Her cakes are detailed with fondant (a type of icing) and edible accessories — whether glitter, food coloring or frosting.
Costales said this is time consuming, but fun.
“I like doing the stuff people find annoying and stressful,” Costales said. “I’ll make the décor, if someone wants a cake but they don’t have time to decorate.”
Though she mostly makes cakes and cake toppers, Costales said she tried her hand at making hot cocoa bombs, a trendy beverage that emerged around the holidays last year.
She made bee-shaped bombs for Valentine’s Day (the theme was “bee mine”) and plans to concoct another creation for Easter this spring.
“People can drink hot cocoa without having a family celebration or gathering,” Costales said. “I make my own cocoa mix from scratch. It’s all chocolate, and you pour milk over it to drink. They’re super cute. They’re different, not what everybody is making.”
She said she does not ship cakes because they could melt, but she offers cake toppers and hot cocoa bombs through her Etsy shop CherryBayCakes. People should order their items four to six weeks ahead of when they want it.
“That’s where I get the biggest share of my business,” she said. “I want to let people know I’m here.”
Nancy Pishney, a friend of Costales, said she ordered cakes for her granddaughters’ birthdays. One featured Olaf, the snowman from the movie “Frozen.”
“It’s absolutely incredible,” Pishney said. “We didn’t even cut into it for a whole day.”
Pishney said she attended Great Lakes Culinary Institute, so she appreciates how hard Costales works to hand-make each detailed piece of these cakes.
“She’s so creative,” she said. “She belongs in Chicago or something.”
Costales moved to Interlochen in 2012 and the following year started Cherry Bay Cakery. Previously, she worked full time in home health care and baked on the side.
Her first attempt at cake making was for her daughter’s birthday in 1996. She created a Winnie the Pooh cake after flipping through her grandma’s baking magazine. Though she said it was challenging, she decided to continue baking for family and friends. Today, baking is her primary career.
In February, the American Cake Awards announced Costales as one of seven finalists for the Modelling Excellence Award. This category recognizes skills in modeling decorations with edible mediums like fondant and chocolate. She was invited to Miami for the presentation, but it was rescheduled because of the pandemic.
Learn more at facebook.com/cherrybaycakery.
