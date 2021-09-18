TRAVERSE CITY — Alicia Manson and Lyndsey Egli moved from Chicago to northern Michigan a few years ago with the goal to start their own restaurant before turning 40.
They accomplished this when they opened Gold Baby Biscuits in Suttons Bay in spring 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, they shut down that business and launched Ponyboy Bake Drop, a baked goods delivery service.
Recently, they shortened the business name to Ponyboy, which they run out of Traverse City restaurant Hexenbelle.
“We’re thrilled to be part of their team,” Manson said. “We’re trying to become better bakers.”
Mainstay items include hand pies, scones and sandwich cookies like oatmeal cream pies. Those, Manson said, usually sell out first but each day is a little different.
Manson said the menu changes weekly. She and Egli use this as an opportunity to experiment with sweet and savory flavors such as their coconut, white chocolate and lime scone or the green chile, piquillo pepper and cheddar scone.
“We do every sort of thing,” Manson said. “We love to try all different new things. The coffee drinks are a good match for our pastries too.”
Though they do not deliver much anymore, Egli said they may still fulfill requests for their popular cinnamon rolls. The frosting tends to melt in warmer months, she said, but they may accept orders of this sweet treat again in the near future.
Though neither possessed much baking experience, the couple wanted to try their hands at it. Manson was a teacher and arts administrator while Egli worked in restaurants, bakeries and hotels.
“I always preferred to be in the kitchen,” Egli said. “I’ve dabbled in baking, but really just ended up here.”
They chose to name their bakery operation Ponyboy after the main character in the novel “The Outsiders.”
“We’re proud of what it’s become and how we’ve pivoted and had to be so flexible and think on our feet,” Manson said. “We never say ‘never’.”
Hexenbelle is open from 7:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Warehouse District. Customers may get takeout or dine inside or on the patio.
Ponyboy posts its menu daily on Instagram.
Place an order and view the other menu options at hexenbelle.square.site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.