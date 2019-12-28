I love butter. It is a bit of a family joke how much I love it. One year, my daughter made a “butter chart” to keep track of how much butter we used in a year. I won’t tell you how much but compared to countries with the highest annual consumption rates, we were right up there. This year, when my daughter asked me to give a toast at her wedding, my brain ran from “toast,” to “butter,” (naturally.) The toast applied the virtues of butter to a successful marriage, such as “Be sure to listen to one another because, like butter, a little can go a long way, but more is better.”
I am not sure if there was a definitive start to this love affair with butter; it feels like it was always a part of me. It’s there in early memories: the taste of unsalted butter on crusty rolls we ate when visiting family in Germany, the butter on dark bread topped with lox from our neighborhood deli in the Bronx, in my mother’s jelly filled cookies.
My husband and I went to Ireland this fall. We began our vacation in the city of Cork because one of its most attractive features, in my opinion, is the Butter Museum. This is a country that elevates butter to its proper place. Picture scones and brown breads smeared thick with rich yellow goodness, root vegetables mashed and glittery with pools of butter, impeccably cooked fish served with butter-based sauces. Our drive along the Wild Atlantic Way was stunning not only for the views of the coast but for the dairy cows everywhere, happily grazing the oh-so-green countryside, enriching their cream that was to become butter. Ahh.
My most recent butter purchase was a full case of Plugra, a European style butter with a higher butterfat content than most American butter. That’s my happy place: 36 pounds of butter, each block wrapped in bright red paper, awaiting me in the freezer. I always keep extra butter there, and when we are down to four pounds, I get twitchy. Buying it by the case seemed the next logical step.
I like to bake, and my pie crusts are pure butter, flour and water. I have tried olive oil cakes, and they can be good, but seem a mere distraction. The best cakes begin with butter left on the counter to soften before blending to golden fluffiness with sugar and eggs. And please don’t tell me you use margarine. Do you even know what goes in there? As for cookies, nothing compares to the crumb of a butter cookie lingering on the tongue.
Croissants are the ultimate for butter lovers; all those beautiful, flaky layers. The layers must be carefully constructed, and the process is exact and time consuming. I only attempt the exercise once a year around the holidays and am eternally grateful to Jen and 9 Bean Rows in Suttons Bay for feeding my weekly croissant addiction.
There is a placard in my kitchen with this Julia Childs’ quote: “If you’re afraid of butter, use cream.” Good advice but seriously, don’t be afraid of butter. Butter to begin and finish a dish is classic: shrimp scampi, chicken piccata, a pat of butter on just grilled steak. What would mashed potatoes be without it? Scrambled eggs? And how about that magic known as hollandaise made by whisking butter bit by bit into warmed egg yolks, lemon juice and salt in a bowl over a double boiler? You feel like a CHEF when you make something so complex from just four ingredients.
New Year’s Eve and the end of the holiday season is around the corner. That evening is the icing on the cake; a time (or excuse) for one last indulgence before reining in the excesses of the Thanksgiving to New Year marathon. This year, perhaps we’ll start the evening with puff pastry, another great butter creation, filled with sweet potatoes and feta. Crab or lobster for the main course, with bowls of melted butter to dip their sweet meat in. Brown butter vinaigrette gracing a carrot and beet course would be nice. We could end the meal with rum balls that combine butter and chocolate with a libation; the proverbial cherry on top. We’ll share that meal with good friends at a candlelit table set with china and crystal. There will be music in the background. Perhaps snow will be falling outside, and we’ll dance until midnight.
I hope you will invite friends to share whatever indulgence suits your fancy before the New Year, and at the table, ask your guests about their favorite indulgences. If you are lucky, some secrets may be revealed. You will be not only full of good food, but also good spirit, to start a new year.
And remember, don’t be afraid of butter: a little goes a long way, but more is better! Here are some butter friendly recipes:
Pate Brisee (Butter Pie or Tart Crust)
Makes two 9” crusts
2 ¼ C. all purpose, unbleached flour, cold if possible
1 t. salt
8 oz. (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
¼+ C. ice water
Place flour, salt, and sugar, if using, in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to blend. Place the butter pieces evenly over the top of the flour mixture, then pulse again, until you have just incorporated the butter and the mixture looks like cornmeal. Turn on the processor and add water, about a tablespoon at a time, until the mixture just holds together when you press it between your fingers. This will not take long; be careful not to over process the dough.
Divide the dough in half and form each half into a flattened ball. Wrap balls separately in wax paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate to chill dough for at least one hour before using.
When ready to use, let dough sit at room temperature for about ten minutes before rolling out on a floured surface. Roll to 1” larger than your pie tin and gently place in the tin, pressing any tears together with your fingertips. Crimp the edges and chill again for at least a half hour. Follow instructions for baking according to your recipe – some crusts are prebaked before filling.
Puff pastry is your butter forward ingredient in this recipe, and is so versatile, ready to be filled with just about any savory combination you can imagine. It can also be desert when filled with fruit, nuts, or chocolate. Store bought puff pastry is fine, just check the ingredients to be sure it is mostly butter and flour.
Puff pastry with Sweet Potato
Makes 16
1 sweet potato, 8-10 oz, peeled and cut into 1” cubes
½ C. crumbled feta cheese or fresh goat cheese
1 T. chopped fresh oregano (or substitute parsley)
2 T. finely chopped Kalamata olives
1 large egg, lightly beaten (will be divided)
½ t. salt
¼ t. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
1/2 package frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed (about 8 1/2 oz.)
2 t. water
Place sweet potato cubes in a saucepan with cold water to cover.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and cook until fork tender, about ten minutes. Let cool.
Place sweet potatoes in a bowl with the cheese, herbs, olives, salt and red pepper flakes, if using, along with 2 tablespoons of the beaten egg, and mash together with a fork or potato masher.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together the remaining egg and 2 teaspoons water in a small bowl to make an egg wash.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry to a 12” square. Cut this square into 16 squares and place these on the baking sheet. Working with one square at a time, place 2 teaspoons of filling in the center of a square, brush the edges with egg wash and fold over to make a triangle, pressing the edges with your fingers to seal. You may end up with a little extra filling. Brush the puff pastry triangles with egg wash. Refrigerate the triangles for at least 15 minutes.
While triangles are chilling, preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Bake puff pastry triangles until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Serve warm. Sriracha mayo is nice with this.
Rum Balls
Makes 45
¾ C. (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cut into pieces
6 oz. bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped
3 large eggs
½ C. packed light brown sugar
1 t. vanilla extract
½ t. salt
¾ C. all-purpose flour
¼ C. plus 2 T dark rum, or bourbon
Raw sugar or sanding sugar, for rolling
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 12” x 17” rimmed baking sheet lightly with a neutral oil or spray.
Melt butter and chocolate in a small heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, set aside to cool slightly. Whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, vanilla and salt in a large bowl, then stir in the chocolate butter mixture. Fold in the flour until fully incorporated.
Spoon batter into the prepared pan, spreading evenly with a spatula. Bake until top is shiny and cake tester comes out clean with a few crumbs attached, about ten minutes. Let cool completely on a rack.
Break up the baked chocolate mix into pieces and transfer these to the bowl of a mixer. Using the paddle attachment, turn on low speed and pour in rum. Mix until the crumbs start to come together to form a ball.
Place raw sugar in a small bowl or plate. Shape the mixture by hand into 1” balls, roll them in the sugar and transfer to a baking sheet or pan you can set in the refrigerator until cold, about 2 hours. Serve chilled or at room temperature. Can be refrigerated up to a week.
