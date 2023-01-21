“One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.”
I recently saw “The Menu,” a film satirizing the hyper-local, seasonal, high-end dining experience. Categorized as a “horror” film, it contains elements classic to that genre, but also implicates a part of society where status is more important than the simple enjoyment of food. In the movie, the chef elaborates the theme of each course as it is presented and admonishes the guests to “taste,” not just “eat.”
The setting of the movie is a fictional restaurant on a small island. It is purportedly based on a recently closed restaurant, the Willow Inn, on Lummi Island in Washington State. Produce was grown in the property’s gardens and seafood came fresh from the waters surrounding the island. The Willow Inn chef trained at Noma, a Copenhagen restaurant that opened two decades ago. Noma is famous for utilizing foraged ingredients prepared in a highly stylized manner (think foams and powders) and exquisitely plated. Each dish takes hours of prep time and a small army of cooks. Tweezers, used for positioning elements exactly on a plate, became a standard part of a cook’s tools.
Noma’s chef just announced the closure of its restaurant at the end of 2024, citing the rising costs, which include paying fair wages for the large staff needed to maintain the restaurant’s high standards. He felt the market could no longer bear what he would have to charge. This came on the heels of public accusations of untenable work conditions by employees of Noma and Willow Inn (abuse, grueling hours, unpaid internships and low pay) likely fueling the closures as well.
As with many trends, the demise of this fine dining version of the local/seasonal movement could be a function of a pendulum that swung too far. While the concept of changing the form of food into foams and powders was edgy and exciting, only the very wealthy could afford the experience and, as the movie suggests, these foods did not really feed us.
We have been rightfully educated about the environmental good and the health aspects of eating local, seasonal food. I know that the food I grow, purchase in season at the farmers market, or order at a restaurant featuring local/seasonal food does taste better. Living in a small community, I also like supporting the farmers and chefs I have come to know and want them to succeed. Agriculture done well is healthier for the earth and creates a pleasing landscape, too. Local/seasonal makes sense.
As for beautifully plated food, we do eat first with our eyes, and fine dining has always been about the visual. I have an old Gourmet cookbook from the ‘50s with photographs of food encased in aspic, the concentric circles of carrots peeking through the gelatinous coating. Piped mashed potatoes was a common theme, as were vegetables carved to resemble swans or flowers. Even as the food movement swung from that extreme to its next iteration, “nouveau cuisine” (a return to pared-down, cleaner food,) plating was important.
Why do we go to restaurants? As a traveler, it opens a window to another culture, and is often the only option for a meal on the road. For locals, it is often a place to celebrate a special occasion, to try a new cuisine, or take a break from cooking at home. In all cases, it presents the opportunity to enjoy a meal in the company of other people. When we dine out, we expect to be treated well, fed, and even entertained. While fine dining may not be sustainable in its current state, I think the desire for a restaurant experience will continue.
I had lunch at Farm Club recently and had a momentary chuckle realizing the parallels one could make to some of the movie’s themes. However, far from the overblown theatrics of the fictional Hawthorn restaurant, Farm Club has found a magical sweet spot. It is a beautiful, light-filled space, trendy in a way I hope never goes out of style. The staff is attentive and welcoming. The menu clearly describes the elements of each dish without being pretentious. The food is artfully presented; a feast for the eyes to entice you to taste, savor, and relish what you are eating. It fills your senses and your belly.
This past summer, I brought a filmmaker and his extended family and friends (20 in all) to Farm Club on a sunny evening after his premiere. It was crowded when we arrived: groups scattered on the large field in front of the farm/garden area, children laughing and chasing one another, a line at the outdoor bar. When I asked my guests if they were OK with the wait, they smiled. Their family owns Rachel’s, a restaurant in Bad Axe, Michigan, and this was a scene they happily understood. The tableau before us was the sign of a successful restaurant, a place for gathering people who have come to be fed. Not only were people fed well, but they also felt part of a community.
I hope that when you need to stop whatever you are doing in order to eat, you may find yourself at one of our many good restaurants, as you devote your attention to the food and the company of others.
Roasted Vegetables with Ricotta
The ricotta spread is something I make often for a quick appetizer. Served with raw vegetables and crackers, it is a nice accompaniment to happy hour drinks. You can use any combination of roasted vegetables in this dish, just be sure to think about color. I had golden beets and carrots so added green beans for contrast.
Serves 6
Lemon Ricotta spread
15 oz. ricotta
1 T. fresh lemon zest
1 t. fresh ground pepper
½ t. salt
1 T. olive oil
Mix together in a medium bowl and set aside to let flavors develop while you roast the vegetables.
Roasted Vegetables
3 medium beets, scrubbed and wrapped individually in foil
4 medium carrots, peeled if needed, and sliced lengthwise in half
½ lb. green beans (you could steam instead of roast)
Olive oil
Salt
Lemon juice to taste
Ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place beets in oven and roast about 45 minutes, until knife easily pierces to the middle. At the same time, place carrots on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, and roast, shaking the pan every 15 minutes, until lightly charred. Clean green beans, sprinkle with a little olive oil and roast about 10 minutes until just cooked.
Peel beets and cut into rounds. Sprinkle a little lemon juice, salt, and pepper on the roasted vegetables and cool to room temperature
Assembly
Spoon the ricotta spread in the middle of a large serving platter. Artfully arranged the vegetables on and around the ricotta. If you’d like, pour a little vinaigrette over the vegetables, and top with chopped roasted nuts and a fresh herb. Nice served family style.
— Rose Hollander, inspired by Kathy Gunst
Hamburger
After we watched “The Menu,” we craved a simple hamburger, in the style of burger at Traverse City’s Oakwood Proper Burger.
Makes 3
1 lb. good ground beef, divided into 3 patties
Thinly sliced onion
6 slices American cheese
- 3 quality hamburger bunstoasted slightly
Shredded iceberg lettuce (optional)
Get a cast-iron pan sizzling hot. Lightly salt and pepper the patties, and place in the pan, low heat slightly. When edges are crispy, top meat with a little of the onion and flip (onions will now cook on the bottom.) When meat is almost done to your liking, add two slices of cheese on each burger. Cover pan with a lid just long enough to melt cheese. Place burgers on the buns and serve.
- Oakwood uses buns from Common Good bakery
— Rose Hollander
Citrus Olive Oil Cake
I love cake! This recipe is unusual in that it uses the whole citrus fruit. Best served the next day.
Serves 12
3 ½ c. sugar, divided
2 C. water
2 medium oranges
1 medium lemon
1 2/3 C. (6 oz) sliced almonds, toasted
1 C. all purpose flour
1 T. baking powder
2/3 C. extra virgin olive oil
4 large eggs
1 t. salt
Combine water and 2 cups sugar in a medium pot and bring to a boil. When sugar is dissolved, add oranges and lemon, being sure there is enough liquid to cover the fruit (if not, add equal parts water and sugar – you don’t need to dissolve this separately.) Cover the pan and lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until fruit is very soft and easily pierced with a toothpick or skewer, about 40 minutes. Remove fruit with a slotted spoon and place on a plate to let cool enough to handle. Save syrup for another use.
Oil a 9-inch springform pan and line the bottom with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pulse the almonds in a food processor until finely ground. Place in a medium bowl and mix in the flour and baking powder. You don’t need to clean the food processor.
Cut fruit into quarters and remove seeds and any large pieces of the membrane. Place into the food processor and puree until fairly smooth.
Put eggs and salt in a stand mixer and whisk at medium high speed until eggs are lighter in color and foamy, about 2 minutes. With the motor running, slowly add the remaining 1 ½ cups sugar and beat 3-4 minutes longer until very thick and creamy. Reduce speed to medium and drizzle in the olive oil. Add the pureed fruit until blended.
Remove bowl from mixer and gently fold in the flour/almond mixture in thirds. Pour into the springform pan and smooth the top. Bake until the cake is a dark golden color and springs back after a light touch (do not use a skewer to test doneness) about 1 hour, 10 minutes. Let cool in pan 25 minutes before removing.
Nice with whipped cream on the side, and powdered sugar on top.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from BiRite Eat Good Food
