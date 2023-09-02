On our trip to Baja this year, we met Ilo, a young French woman who was traveling with my stepson, Ryan. They met in Panama and had spent the winter visiting countries in Central America with a side trip to Columbia. After Baja, Ryan and Ilo drove from his home in California to Michigan. It was her first time in the United States, and he showed her a good portion of it on that journey here.
Ilo was taking a year to travel after completing her master’s degree in agronomy (soil science) in France. She spent a month in Michigan, staying with us some of the time. We so enjoyed her musical and artistic talents: serenading us with her lilting voice as she played the piano or guitar and leaving us with small paintings filled with intricate patterns and amazing color. She was a good conversationalist, with a notable curiosity about life. We wanted to give her a special send-off before she returned home. A perfect reason for another “state dinner.”
We started state dinners a few years ago, creating evenings to celebrate a different country’s cuisine, along with tongue in cheek pomp and circumstance. We always hang the country’s flag in a prominent position, and plan table décor befitting a formal event. We have a long farm table which seats 12 but adding two, 5-foot leaves built by my husband Eric, it can now accommodate 20 guests. Fully extended, it doesn’t really fit anywhere inside but sits nicely in our yard under the enormous maple trees.
Ilo comes from Pau, a midsize city in southwestern France. Her parents and two of her siblings were born in Madagascar; she and another sister were born in France. She is a vegetarian who eats fish or meat on occasion and likes to cook; she can make crepes at the drop of a hat! I love French food and was excited to plan a menu with her for our French state dinner for 20. The discussion did not go as I expected.
“Should we have vichyssoise?” I asked, thinking that a cold soup starter on a hot summer eve would be nice. “What’s vichyssoise?” Ilo wanted to know. I was surprised. Vichyssoise, a potato leek soup, was ubiquitously French in my mind. “How about pissaladière?” I thought this classic southern French tomato onion tart would resonate, but again, no. I laughed at how I had stereotyped certain foods as typical French fare when that was clearly not the case, at least in Ilo’s experience.
Ilo and I are both first generation in our families; our parents being immigrants who moved to another country far from their homes. We had a good afternoon talking about food we grew up with. The dishes our parents made were often based on foods from their native countries. Over time, foods from their newly adopted country were assimilated into their repertoire. When I asked about Madagascar food, she mentioned a meatball dish her mother made.
Ilo offered great input and we had a spectacular menu. The party day in mid-July was beautiful and everyone in the family helped set the scene with paper lanterns hanging from the trees. The long table was set with white tablecloths and Ilo made sweet flower arrangements to place amidst silverware, stemmed wine glasses and bread plates. The evening began at the Suttons Bay marina, where Ryan served smoked cisco, black oil-cured olives and honey thyme almonds to the assembled guests meeting at his sailboat. He gave a well-received presentation on the history of the French in Michigan to kick off the formalities. Everyone laughed when he revealed using a chatbot to write the piece.
As guests arrived at the house from the marina, we served radishes, butter and salt, and Tunisian meatballs (a distant nod to Madagascar) on the patio. When we were ready, we sat at the long table and Eric began his welcoming remarks. Ilo was given the “keys to many doors” and a flower crown was placed on her head. An old rotary phone on a side table “rang” and was handed to a guest who spoke French, to answer a call from “President Macron.” She relayed his regrets that he could not attend the dinner but wished Ilo well. Alyssa was hilarious in her role as translator.
We began the sit-down portion of our meal with cold cucumber soup, followed by a tomato tart with mustard on puff pastry and a green salad. The main course was ratatouille and crusty baguettes; Annie carried the long loaves in a basket around the table so each guest could break off a piece. Impressive cheese boards were the fourth course at the table. Later, a dense chocolate cake with raspberries on the side would end the meal. Austin brought a few bottles of Chateauneuf du Pape, a very special red wine made predominantly with grenache grapes, and I added a bottle from our cellar to share. What a luxury it was to have side-by-side tastings of this wine from different estates.
We often enlist the help of people at the table to clear dishes or plate a course in the kitchen, especially at a large sit down gathering. For this state dinner, I made small cards and slipped them under the bread plates before the meal. After the formal welcome, I told everyone to look for a card, then follow the instructions when the time came. Some guests were responsible for the tasks of clearing or plating. Others were in charge of presenting a question to the table to start a group discussion while waiting between courses. The questions ranged from “what is your favorite French food?” to “describe a French travel adventure.” It was great fun to hear people’s stories. We were especially surprised by Emily’s discussion of Proust!
Dark clouds gathered just before the cheese course. It was quite a scene when the fat raindrops fell and everyone ran inside, taking something from the table with them. The cheese boards were rescued and placed on the dining room table along with the dessert. The evening continued indoors; people helping themselves to food and drink as music played. We had a small live concert too, thanks to Ilo, and there was some dancing, intense conversations on the front porch, and smiles all around.
I don’t know how authentically French this dinner was, but I do know it was a good party. Most importantly, Ilo told us she had a wonderful time. We miss her. I guess we’ll have to visit her in France someday. What a shame!
Tomato Tart
Serves 6
Super easy and simple, yet delicious. Good tomatoes are the key to this dish and this is a great time of year to get them at the farmers market.
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed according to package directions
2 – 3 T. Dijon mustard
2-3 fresh ripe tomatoes, sliced
2 t. fresh thyme
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface to a rectangle ¼ inch thick. Place dough on the baking sheet. With a small knife, score (do not cut all the way through) a border ½ inch from the edge all around. This will create a nice puffy edge. Prick the dough lightly with a fork.
Brush with the mustard, then arrange the tomato slices in a single layer (no overlap) and scatter the thyme leaves over the tomatoes. Drizzle the tart with some olive oil and season with pepper (but not the salt yet.)
Bake until the pastry is crispy and browned on the bottom and the edges, about 30-40 minutes. Season with flaky salt, let rest a few minutes before cutting.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from “Canal House Cooks”
Tunisian Meatballs
Serves 6-8 as an appetizer
For the sauce
2 T. olive oil
1 ½ C. finely chopped onions
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 T. tomato paste
1 1-inch piece cinnamon stick
1 pinch saffron
Salt and pepper
3 C. chicken or vegetable broth
Heat oil in a wide heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and cook without browning, until softened. Add garlic, tomato paste, cinnamon stick, saffron and stir. Season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, for a few minutes. Add the broth, bring to a simmer, and cook about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
For the meatballs
1 ½ c. cubed day-old white bread
1 C. milk
1 lb. ground beef or lamb
1 large egg, beaten
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 t. salt
¼ t. pepper
2 t. paprika
1 t. ground ginger
1 t. turmeric
½ t. ground cumin
¼ t. cayenne
¼ t. cloves
¼ t. ground coriander
¼ t. ground nutmeg
2 T. chopped parsley
2 T. chopped cilantro
2 T. finely chopped scallions
All-purpose flour for dusting
Olive or vegetable oil for shallow frying
Parsley, cilantro and scallions for garnish
Put bread cubes and milk together in a small bowl and let bread soak about 5 minutes, then squeeze dry and place in a large bowl.
Add ground meat to the bread and mix gently with your hands. Add the seasonings, and mix well to distribute, then add the parsley, cilantro and scallions and mix again.
Place flour in a shallow bowl and have a baking sheet ready to hold the meatballs. Roll the mixture into small balls the size of a quarter, roll them in flour and place on the baking sheet.
Heat ¼ inch oil in a wide heavy skillet over medium high heat. Fry the meatballs in batches, until browned, about 2 minutes per side (they will finish cooking in the sauce.) Place on a sheet with paper towels to drain.
To serve, heat the sauce and add the meatballs, cooking for about 20 minutes until the sauce is slightly thickened and the meatballs are tender. Serve warm.
The meatballs can be browned without the flour or baked in the oven instead. Crispy pan-fried meatballs are also good served without the sauce; just fry them longer in the skillet so they are cooked through.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from “One Good Dish”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.