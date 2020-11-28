This was a year like no other. In anticipation of a Thanksgiving that would be far from the usual, I tried not to let disappointment rule. I found myself remembering other times when Thanksgiving traditions had to be adjusted, although the circumstances then did not include a pandemic. These proved to be good memories as well, and hopefully this year will be another one of those stories we’ll tell.
When I was in my 20s, I was newly married and living in Hong Kong. We had moved in the summer and had an exciting first few months adjusting to what felt so exotic and foreign. As fall arrived, however, I began to wonder what would happen when Thanksgiving rolled around. Would I be able to celebrate it? Hong Kong is such a cosmopolitan city, and at the time, full of expats from all over the world. While I shopped at the open-air Chinese markets most of the time, I did go to the one “European” grocer that carried familiar staples I could buy when I was homesick.
As it got closer to November, I was relieved to learn I could order a turkey at that grocer. We decided to make a Thanksgiving meal to share with our new friends. I wondered, could I honor both the Chinese culinary scene and at the same time introduce our guests to an American holiday?
One of my favorite meals in Hong Kong was Peking Duck. It was elevated to an art form, and the time-consuming preparation meant you had to order it from a restaurant at least a day ahead. The roasted duck meat and its crisp mahogany skin is shredded, then served inside thin pancakes smeared with some hoisin or plum sauce. All this is topped with scallions and cucumber before rolling into a handheld delight.
Could I turn a turkey into that delicious dish? I decided to try. I asked my Chinese friends for recipes or advice, but quickly found that they did not cook, as everyone, it seemed, ate out all the time. I saw an advertisement for cooking classes at the local gas utility company (yes, cooking classes!) and asked the teacher if he would guide me. He was delighted to help.
On Thanksgiving evening, our dining room looked like a U.N. convention. Most guests were well traveled and familiar with American Thanksgiving traditions, so I liked seeing their surprise when I brought out the “Peking Turkey.” It had turned out pretty well with a nice, burnished sheen. Instead of plum sauce, I cooked cranberries with brown sugar, soy sauce and orange. There was a nod to pumpkin which appeared in soup, and apple pie finished the meal.
We had a great time telling stories of our past Thanksgivings and learning about similar fall celebrations from our guests. I went to bed still missing family at the table, but knowing we had a marvelous experience.
Two years ago, we decided to spend much of November in Merida, Mexico and it meant being there through Thanksgiving. Our travel companions, Mike and Mary Beth, had been to Merida before, visiting friends who retired there. These friends, Carlos and Omar, found us a house to rent near their home and were outstanding guides. When we asked them about taking some cooking classes, a plan emerged. They knew a chef who could come to our rental, which had a very large kitchen, for a class.
One thing led to another, and we decided to have the chef come on Thanksgiving, to work with us all day and make traditional Yucatan food. Omar is quite social and asked if we could include some expat friends at the table when we would be having our “Thanksgiving” feast. Of course, we said yes.
Chef Wilson Alfonso arrived early that morning, bearing a large piece of pork and a turkey, both freshly killed. We went to Carlos and Omar’s garden to dig a pit, the start of puerco pibil, a Yucatan traditional pork roast. The pit was then lined with stones and a wood fire was started over top to heat them. We picked banana leaves in the garden, then joined chef Wilson in the kitchen. The large pork roast was massaged with a mixture of salt, sour orange juice and achiote, a bright red sauce made from annatto seeds. Wilson lined a rectangular aluminum roasting pan with banana leaves, and placed the meat in it, folding the leaves over the top. A tight-fitting metal cover went over the pan.
When the fire was ready, we ceremoniously lowered the pan into the pit and covered it with more hot stones and dirt, sealing in the heat and leaving it to cook for hours until tender. As the pork roasted underground, we made our way to a local Mayan farmers market for the rest of our ingredients.
What a treat it was to travel the market with a chef. It was clear he had relationships with the vendors who handed him items for inspection before purchasing. He told us the names of the strange produce and spices and what he was looking for. Each purchase was passed on to us to carry so that soon we resembled an army of his Sherpas as we followed him. We unloaded our bags at the house and rolled up our sleeves to assist with the preparations.
I gasped when I saw chef Wilson plop the beautiful turkey into a large pot of simmering water, unable to reconcile this with the roasted bird I was hoping for. My fears, however, were unfounded. Hours later, the turkey was removed from a rich broth flavored with whole roasted garlic heads, mint and salt. The bird, which had been cut into quarters, was grilled, then shredded. It was served in a soup made from the stock, with loads of lime juice, grilled limes, roasted garlic, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pepperoncini and tortillas on the side.
The turkey soup was delicious as was the pork. As happens on most Thanksgivings, there were many side dishes as well: we made two kinds of tamales, and there was mashed sweet potato with sour orange, roasted eggplant and calabasa (squash) and a salad with a delicious pumpkin seed vinaigrette. There were sauces and dips, breads and homemade tortillas.
It was comical how many people showed up, many more than we expected, but that was OK. There was plenty of food and wine, and tales to tell of our cooking adventures. We may have even danced a little on our bone-weary feet at the end of the night.
At the time of writing this article, we plan on being with our daughter and another couple for Thanksgiving this year, traveling but not as far. We will be meeting at a house on Lake Michigan, after testing then quarantining to be sure we are all safe.Unlike our foreign adventures, we will have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, with all the trimmings. It will be a way to honor that part of the holiday, since we have to forego our usual large gathering. I have a feeling that we will cherish this year and our time together. I imagine us saying, “Remember the time there were just five of us for Thanksgiving, and how we had so much food left over, we made care packages for our friends who could not be with us?”
Hope your Thanksgiving was memorable as well.
Here are a couple of recipes where you can use leftover turkey.
Cranberry Sauce and “Peking Turkey”
Serves 4
1 C. fresh cranberries
1/3 C. brown sugar
½ C. orange juice
2 t. soy sauce
1 t. minced fresh ginger
1 t. minced garlic
Place in a small saucepan and cook until cranberries burst. Mash cranberries with a fork and let cool before using.
Leftover “Peking Turkey”
4 flour tortillas (or mandarin pancakes from a Chinese restaurant)
cranberry sauce (see above)
1 C.+ shredded roast turkey, plus skin
½ cucumber, peeled, seeded and sliced into slivers
3 scallions, white and some green parts, sliced on diagonal into slivers
Place some sauce on the tortillas or pancakes. Layer turkey over top, then cucumber and scallions. Roll up and enjoy.
— Rose Hollander
The recipe below is another way to use leftover turkey, although you can always make a turkey stock with a whole small turkey or breast and enjoy at a different time of year.
Sopa de Lima (Lime soup, with turkey)
Serves 4
5 C. turkey or chicken broth
1 t. dried oregano
1 T. fresh mint, chopped (optional)
1-2 T. neutral vegetable oil
1 onion, cut into 8 wedges
1 head garlic, cloves separated and peeled
8 pepperoncini or shishito peppers, whole
4-6 whole small tomatoes, cut in half crosswise
4 limes, cut in half crosswise
1/3 C. lime juice
2 C. turkey meat, shredded
Cilantro leaves for garnish
Tortillas or chips
Heat broth with oregano and mint over low heat in a medium pot. Place a cast iron or heavy bottom sauté pan over medium heat and add 1 T. oil. Begin charring the vegetables and the lime halves, without crowding them in the pan, cooking and turning them until they have some good char, adding more oil if needed. (You can also do this in a hot oven or on a grill.) Remove to a plate as they finish, until all the vegetables are done.
To finish, slice about ½ inch of the charred top of the limes for a garnish, reserving the bottom for serving as well. Chop the tomatoes and garlic if cloves are large and separate the onion layers into petals. Cut the peppers in half if large.
When ready to serve, add lime juice, turkey, and all of vegetables to the hot broth. Taste and add some salt and pepper if needed. Ladle into bowls and float the charred lime and cilantro on top. Serve with the reserved lime on the side and warm tortillas.
— Adapted by Rose Hollander, from Chef Wilson Alfonso
