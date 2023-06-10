It’s hot today and feels like summer. Memorial Day has passed, and all the ice cream shops are open. A good reason to eat a cone and watch the world go by. A pause in the day, a chance to dream, to put off the next task until later. Did I mention it is hot today?
I love ice cream. Growing up in the Bronx, the corner soda shop offered ice cream in many forms: soft serve or scoops, with or without sprinkles, sundaes, milkshakes and the New York classic, egg creams (not ice cream but adjacent.) We sometimes had ice cream at home, always Breyers vanilla with those vanilla bean specks in it. The good stuff.
After college, I moved to San Francisco, and ice cream took on a new dimension. One of the first specialty ice cream shops, Double Rainbow, was in my neighborhood. I was soon a frequent visitor. The flavors were intense and unusual, with rotating seasonal selections. Living on a strict budget was the only thing that saved me from eating it every day.
We moved to Suttons Bay in 1989 on Memorial Day weekend and quickly discovered the Ice Cream Factory on the main street. My children were too young to grasp the significance of having an ice cream shop four blocks away, but I took note. Knowing well the possibility of an every night affair, we told ourselves we would limit our visits to special occasions. We counted full moon nights, new moon nights, any 80-degree day, end of school, beginning of school, and after every ball game (three of us in the family played on various teams) as “special occasions.” Basically, we went a lot.
When our German cousins visited, Karl Heinz became a particular fan of the Ice Cream Factory, delighting in his discovery of soft serve. During their weeklong stay, he progressively amped up his order from small to the largest amount they could manage to get into the cone. He amazed the staff with his ability to eat it all. Another fan was our sheepdog, Fezzik, who was given a small cup when we took him along, loving the scene and attention. The business changed hands over the years (now “Scoops 22”), and it is still open seasonally, along with another shop in town. Plenty of ice cream for everyone!
My children looked forward to their birthdays, when they would dictate what kind of cake I would make for their party. One year, my son decided not to have a cake. His birthday is in January, and that year the party started across the street at the ice rink. While the boys were skating, I took a 3-foot-long wooden bowl (we call it “the trough”) and filled it with scoops of ice cream. We added sliced bananas, strawberries, Oreo cookies, and nuts, then drizzled it with different sauces. A mound of whipped cream, finished with sprinkles and topped with cherries, covered the frozen creation. When the boys came in, I invited them to the table, gave each one a spoon (but not a bowl), and told them to dig in. It was a loud, happy mess.
When I travel, I love discovering what form of ice cream is consumed elsewhere: the classic gelatos of Rome and Venice, sorbettos in Slovenia, surprising fruit ices in Mexico. On our trip to Baja this year, we had prickly pear cactus flavored ice, vibrant berry red and delicious. The discovery of affogato (espresso poured over vanilla gelato) in California was a game changer, combining two of my favorite things. It’s a nice finish to a meal, or a pick-me-up in the afternoon.
I received an ice cream maker for Christmas one year, and thus began a new chapter of ice cream love. I bought a book and started with the basics, then quickly moved on to more intricate combinations. So many choices! I loved the challenge of finding ones that the rest of the family would like as well so I didn’t have to finish the quarts by myself. I began to experiment, infusing the custard base with different flavors (lemon verbena is very good) although a recent avocado ice cream experiment was not a hit. My stepson Nic reminded me of the candied bacon trial too. I wasn’t sure about that one.
The standard in my homemade ice cream repertoire is one made with buttermilk; I make it so often I don’t have to pull out the recipe. Four ingredients: heavy cream, egg yolks, sugar, and buttermilk. The buttermilk adds a tang and cuts the sweetness of both the ice cream and the dessert being served with it. I used to make a basic chocolate fudge sauce but recently switched to a great bourbon caramel sauce that keeps well in the refrigerator.
Having ice cream in the freezer comes in handy when you spontaneously invite people for dinner and need a last-minute dessert. For the times you’ve planned ahead, it can be served alongside any number of fruit desserts: crisps and cobblers, pies and tarts. Or you can simply top the ice cream with fruit or a sauce. Ice cream sandwiches are easy to make and check the “feel like a kid again” box. You can dress up almost any cake with a dollop of ice cream for a dinner party, and was there ever a birthday cake that didn’t have ice cream served on the side?
Summer is the perfect time for ice cream but it’s not a bad idea to consider it a basic freezer item year-round. You never know when you need a treat or who may show up for dinner. There are great local choices if you are not up for making your own. Moomers comes to mind as does the exceptional gelato at Grocer’s Daughter Chocolates in Empire. They trained with the best in Italy, and it shows. If you are worried about your waistline, you can always have just a little. Really.
Like the 1920’s jazz hit, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream,” you can’t go wrong offering this sweet indulgence. Even if it isn’t a hot day.
Buttermilk Ice Cream
The key to good ice cream is the quality of the ingredients. Buy local eggs and dairy, and use seasonal fruit or herbs. Many recipes call for egg yolks; keep the egg whites in the refrigerator for omelets or scrambled eggs, or make meringues.
Makes 1 quart-plus
1 C. heavy cream
6 egg yolks
½ C. sugar
1 C. whole milk buttermilk
In a medium saucepan, bring cream to a simmer. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar until light. Slowly pour the warm cream into the egg mixture, while you whisk, to temper the eggs (a stand mixer is good for this). Return mixture to the saucepan. Have a bowl with a fine sieve set over the top ready. Stir custard over medium heat until it thickens that your finger drawn across the back of a spoon leaves a path, about 6 minutes. Do not let it boil. Pour through the sieve into the bowl. Add the buttermilk and stir to combine. Chill in refrigerator until cold, then process in your ice cream maker.
You can infuse the cream with a vanilla bean, or citrus zest, or a few tablespoons of herbs. Heat the cream until simmering, turn off and let sit for a half hour, strain, then follow the recipe above. You can also fold in slightly mashed ripe fruit before churning in the ice cream maker. Strawberries come to mind this time of year!
— Rose Hollander
Dark Chocolate Gelato
Makes 1 quart
2 C. whole milk
5 egg yolks
¾ C. sugar
2 T. light corn syrup
4 oz. good quality bittersweet chocolate, chopped
¼ C. unsweetened cocoa powder
Heat milk in a medium sized saucepan, bringing it to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, and corn syrup. Pour in the milk along the side and whisk to incorporate. Return mixture to the saucepan. Have a heat resistant bowl ready with the chocolate and cocoa on the bottom, and a sieve over the top. Cook the egg mixture over medium low heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens and your finger leaves a path on the back side of the spoon, about 6 minutes.
Pour custard through the sieve, then stir until chocolate is melted. Refrigerate until cold, then process in an ice cream maker. Tastes most like gelato when eaten right from the ice cream maker; will be firmer when frozen.
— Adapted from “Williams Sonoma: Ice Creams and Sorbets”
Frozen Zabaglione
Here’s an ice cream dessert that does not require an ice cream maker. Zabaglione is an Italian custard that is delicious on it own or over berries. In this version, whipped cream is folded into the custard and frozen in a loaf pan to be sliced and served with berries. Traditionally made with marsala wine, you can also make it with other sweet wines, or use a drier sparkling wine for a less sweet version.
Serves 8-10
½ C. sweet Marsala wine
½ C. sugar
5 egg yolks
1 C. heavy cream
Berries for serving
Line an 8½-inch by-4½ by-2½-inch metal loaf pan with plastic wrap (leave some overhang) and set it in the freezer.
In the top of a double boiler or a large heat proof bowl, whisk the wine, egg yolks and sugar. Set pan or bowl over a pot of simmering water and continue whisking until it gets thick and custardy. If you have a candy thermometer, stop when it hits 170 degrees, about 5 minutes. Remove pan or bowl from heat.
Place cream in another bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Fold cream into the custard, turning until there are no white streaks. Remove the loaf pan from the freezer, fill with the custard, cover, and return to the freezer. Freeze overnight.
About an hour before serving, place a platter in the freezer. When ready, uncover the zabaglione, and invert onto the cold platter and lift off the plastic wrap. Cut into slices and serve with berries.
— Adapted from “Williams Sonoma: Ice Creams and Sorbets”
Bourbon Caramel Sauce
Caramel is not hard to make but it does require a heavy bottom pot and your full attention.
Makes 2 cups
1 C. sugar
¼ C. water
2 T. corn syrup
¾ C. heavy cream
4 T. unsalted butter, cut into pieces
¼ C. bourbon
1 t. sea salt
Combine sugar, water and corn syrup in a small heavy bottom pot and stir to mix. Using a wet brush, wipe down the sides of the pot so no sugar crystals remain. Heat mixture over medium heat to just boiling, then let lower heat so you have a low boil. Boil until it turns golden amber color, about 10 minutes. Continue boiling, gently swirling the pan until it turns a darker amber color, another 2-4 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in the cream, keep whisking to break up the mixture, then add butter, whisking until melted. Stir in the bourbon and salt. Let cool to room temperature before using. Store in the refrigerator.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from Food and Wine
