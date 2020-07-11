When my husband Eric begins a conversation with “what if,” it usually means I am about to get talked into something a little crazy. We both love entertaining and cooking and had been doing small get-togethers with friends outside when the weather turned warm. But we really missed the whole dinner party scene during the lock down.
I love planning dinner parties as much as I like having them. While I have encouraged giving spontaneous dinner parties in past columns, I do admit I have a thing for imagining a party that requires some foresight. I keep a journal and jot down ideas for menus and themes for future events. They often start as fantasies, “wouldn’t it be nice if we could have a party someday in a cherry orchard, with an opera singer serenading us? (Oh, and that did happen years ago!)
I had a lot of time to plot parties during the lock down, but it was hard to wait to put any plan into action.Then things began to open up a little. One night, Eric began with a what if, my signal to listen. What if we had a dinner party? Now? Yes. What if we had it outdoors? Okay, but how can we spread people 6 feet apart? We can do that. And how do we plan around the weather? He deflects, asking, what would we serve? He knows me well; I can be sidetracked in a nanosecond into talking about menus. When I came back to reality, I asked again, how could we do this?
A plan emerged. We would set up tables for two, distancing the seating at least 6 feet apart. We would invite five couples. The invitations would be sent only a few days in advance, when we could be more certain that the weather would allow eating outdoors. Another crazy idea bubbled up, a secret fantasy. What if we had the dinner party in the style of a restaurant? With menus. Servers. We came up with another idea that took the fantasy to a new level. We have a friend who is with an improv group. Eric called Shea and asked if she would play hostess. She said “yes,” and suggested we have another teammate who could be a server. Heck yes.
Invitations were sent to our friends, who were asked to come to our house for dinner at a particular time and to please be prompt. We promised social distancing and an evening outdoors. No one knew anyone else was being invited, and we spaced their arrival times 10 minutes apart. We created a five-course dinner menu, complete with three entrée choices. Menus were printed and set into plastic sleeves for each guest. We called our evening “Rosie’s on Webster.”
We met with Shea and Mickey a few days before the dinner to go over the menu and the logistics. We gave them free rein and asked them to “play up” their roles as much as they’d like. A hostess station was set upon a wine barrel near our front porch complete with an old phone, a reservations book and a “Please wait to be seated” sign.
On the big night, our guests arrived in pairs. I was in the kitchen, but I heard that the look on their faces as they came to the front porch was priceless. They took to the event in stride. Shea did a marvelous job greeting guests (“I don’t see your reservation here, but please wait and we’ll see if we can find you a table.”)
There were other props at the station: a collared shirt with butter buttons and a lobster print, and a loud green necktie. Some guests were asked to comply with the “dress code” and the items were handed out and worn. After being served a simple appetizer and glass of Mawby’s Sex (yes, the performers had fun with this as well) Mickey led them to their table before the next couple arrived.
We had borrowed white tablecloths from a friend who owns a restaurant, and set the tables with silverware, sweet bouquets of lilacs, and small bowls for salt, pepper, and butter. The tables formed a long line down the center of our narrow yard in perfect formation. Guests brought their own wine, as instructed.
Unbeknownst to us, Mickey had created a story and photo for each of the entrees: “Laurence the Lake Trout, the best in class in his school of fish” and “Sam the Steer who was a bit of a loner.” She presented these in all seriousness with menus before taking orders. Our daughter, Annie, and her friend, Kelley, acted as runners and filled water glasses, served bread, and brought out the dishes.
Diners visited with one another from their seats, basked in the magnificent weather and enjoyed a meal prepared by someone else. I got to experience, in a small but real way, the hard work of cooking dishes to order, plating them attractively, and hoping we had planned the right amount of food. Not that this would have mattered. While the food was well received, the evening was so much more than the food.
There was a palpable feeling of release that night, as when you let go after holding your breath for too long. Was it the feeling of victory that we all made it through the pandemic so far, lucky it had not touched anyone we knew? Was it the joy of being able to be with others?
A full moon rose that night, completing the picture. Eric was given a large bottle of sparkling wine and sabered it (a dramatic but easy way to lop off the top of a bottle with a knife.) We toasted everyone and each other at the end. There was music, a little dancing on the lawn, and much laughter. The smiles said it all. I think we are going to be okay. I can’t wait for the next “what if?”
The Menu:
Under the quince trees: Mushrooms on Toast with Gorgonzola and Pickled Ramps.
At the table: Cold Spring Pea Soup, followed by a choice of entrée: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Lasagna, Lake Trout with Salsa de Semillas, or Rolled Stuffed Meatloaf. A Salad of Mixed Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette, then a Rhubarb Almond Cake, with Rhubarb Syrup and soft whipped cream.
Sautéed Lake Trout or Whitefish
We get fresh fish from Treaty Fisheries in Peshawbestown, often lake trout, and occasionally whitefish or walleye. They are open from 4 – 6 p.m. Monday to Friday as of the time of writing this article. The fish is often caught that day. Cooking fish is super easy and fast.
4-5 oz. fish fillet/person
Seasoned flour: mix of ¼ c. all-purpose flour, salt and pepper, a pinch of paprika
1 T. butter
Canola or other vegetable oil to coat the pan
Lemon wedges for serving
Optional: chopped parsley for garnish
Pat fish dry. Remove skin if you want, but it cooks nicely with it and guests don’t have to eat it. Place seasoned flour in a shallow dish and add fillets to flour mix, turning so mix covers both sides.
Place a heavy bottomed or cast-iron skillet set over medium high and add butter with enough oil to coat pan. When it is hot, add fish, skin side up, and sear fish about one minute. Lower heat and cook another two – three minutes. Flip so skin side is down, sear, then sauté until fish is just cooked through. Check fish by using a fork in the middle of the fillet, pulling apart gently to see if cooked. If fish fillet is thin, this may take less than 3 minutes per side; if thick, it will be longer.
Serve with nut salsa or any sauce you like! Just lemon is perfect as well.
— Rose Hollander
Salsa de Semillas (Nut Salsa)
Makes about 1 cup
This has been the surprise winner whenever I serve it! It goes particularly well with fish, but I also use it in pulled pork tacos, and with grilled chicken, steak, whatever.
6 T. olive oil
½ c. raw cashews, coarsely chopped
¼ c. pepitas (pumpkin seed)
1 T. black sesame seeds (or sesame seeds)
1 T. minced garlic
1 t. dried oregano (Mexican preferred)
- 1 T. chopped dried New Mexico chili or chipotle dried chili
½ tsp. salt
Place olive oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat and warm until fragrant. Add cashews, pepitas, sesame seeds, garlic and oregano, and heat, stirring often, until cashews are golden (about 7 minutes.) Turn off heat and add chili and salt.
- Dried chilis are readily found at the Latino Market on South Airport Road in Traverse City, and in the Mexican food section of most grocery stores. You can vary the taste based on the chili you use. Chipotle will give the salsa a smoky flavor.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from Food and Wine magazine
Rolled Stuffed Meatloaf
Serves 8 – 10
Who knew meatloaf could be elevated to dinner party status? This one does the trick, offering comfort but then a bit more. Can be made a day ahead and reheated with foil over top before serving. Fillings can vary based on the season or your personal preferences.
1 lb. ground pork
1 lb. lean ground beef
2 c. fresh breadcrumbs, plus 3 T. for coating
1 c. grated parmesan or pecorino romano
3 eggs
Salt and black pepper to taste
6 thin slices prosciutto
6 slices provolone cheese
A combination of at least two of the following:
8 oz. spinach leaves, washed and dried
2 carrots, cut lengthwise into thin slices
3 asparagus, sliced in half lengthwise if thick
1 roasted red pepper, cut into strips
3 T. flour
2 sprigs fresh rosemary or thyme
1 c. water
½ c. olive oil
Combine the meats, breadcrumbs, Parmesan or pecorino, lightly beaten eggs and salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Mix together gently. Cover and refrigerate while preparing the vegetables.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Blanch the vegetables, one type at a time, in a pot of boiling water, about 20 seconds for the spinach, longer for the carrots and asparagus just so they are al dente. Set vegetables aside to cool.
Have a broiler pan or rack over a pan ready. Combine flour and remaining breadcrumbs in a small bowl. Lay out a large piece of plastic wrap on your counter and cover with flour mixture (you’ll be placing the meat mix on this.) Pat the meat on the floured surface into a rectangle at least 16 inches by 2 inches. Lay the vegetables over the meat, leaving a border and lining them up the long way down the meat mixture. Lay the prosciutto and cheese over the vegetables. On the long side, and using the plastic wrap to start, roll the meatloaf into a cylinder, as compact as possible. Pat excess flour/crumb onto the outside of the loaf. Take care to tuck in the ends so cheese does not ooze out.
Put the rosemary and water into the bottom part of the broiler pan. Carefully lift the meatloaf and place on the rack above the water (without the plastic.) Pour the olive oil over the meatloaf and bake for 1 hour, or until the internal temperature of the meatloaf is 165 degrees.
Transfer to a cutting board and cut into slices, pouring some of the pan juices over each serving.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from “Molto Italiano” by Mario Batali
