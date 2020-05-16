What a year this has been.
We had a wedding, travel to foreign countries, graduations, and now, a pandemic. I wrote my first column last May and noted the view from my window of the pergola and our table.
I wrote about the anticipation not only of spring, but of gathering round outdoors for meals. I described my hopes that through this column, I could entice readers to bring more people to their tables, for the joy of sharing food with others.
The landscape may be the same, but everything else is upside down. I read a story this week about a one-seat dining experience in Sweden. In an effort to do something during the time of closures, these restaurateurs offer one meal a day for one person at a table set in a meadow about 50 yards from their kitchen. The diner makes a reservation, sits down at the allotted time, and the meal made from seasonal and local ingredients is sent to them via a basket on a pulley system.
Having a table for one seems a drastic move, but there is a part that struck me as lovely: the image of enjoying a meal while sitting in a meadow. I have been feeling, as I usually do this time of year, confined while eating yet another meal inside at our dining room table. And given the current situation, many, if not most, of our meals are eaten at that table. But that doesn’t mean we can’t shake things up a bit.
One Sunday morning last spring, my husband and I were sitting in our yard near the chicken coop, binoculars in hand, to watch warblers in the cedars across the way. We were bundled up for the cool temperatures but enjoying the sun as it warmed the air. We had a small table in front of us with our coffee mugs and a bird book. A short while later, our neighbor Gary appeared, carrying a tray laden with a beautiful breakfast for two. He presented it to us with a waiter’s flourish. There were fresh strawberries, pancakes, and his signature perfect coffee.
I will never forget that kind-hearted gesture. What I also remember is how freeing it felt to be outdoors again enjoying a meal.
Recently, we were hiking and bird watching on the Sleeping Bear Dunes trails before they were closed. It was a sunny day, and my husband packed a lunch for us to eat in the park. Lunch would involve building a fire but the signs at the trailhead prohibiting campfires put a kibosh on that plan. He called a friend to see if her house on Glen Lake was empty and if we could use her fire pit … and yes, we ended up on their beach, savoring roasted hot dogs and watching the light play on the water.
My favorite place for breaking the winter seclusion of the dining room is our enclosed front porch. A space heater can warm it up even if the temperature outside may only be in the 40s. There is an old table that can seat six, and a beautiful chandelier that is even more striking because of the simplicity of the space. I love the view to the street and passersby, the natural light, and the closeness of the outdoors.
We have had many porch parties in the 30 years of living here. Sometimes, the parties are small, but for larger groups, we set up a bigger table, and have had as many as a dozen people seated for a meal. We hosted visitors from far and wide and strangers who became friends. The porch has seen baby showers and birthday parties, book club meetings, a tea party for new neighbors, and women chef potlucks.
One of my favorite porch parties was the first time I hosted the women’s chef group. I remembered being introduced that night to truffle oil by fellow columnist Nancy Allen which she drizzled on her asparagus soup. She had us close our eyes, smell it, then taste it. It was so earthy and sexy, a revelation to me. I think there were strawberries in balsamic, and pea shoots in our salad, common now, but novel then. There were friendships forged that evening that continue to this day, and food connections that helped me feel at home in my newly adopted town.
The porch also becomes the second dining room for family meals. We had this year’s inaugural porch dinner (for two) last month and I don’t think I stopped smiling the entire meal. It felt right; it felt normal.
We waved at people walking by (have you noticed there are more people walking these days?) and enjoyed the candlelight as dusk settled into evening.
Perhaps this is the year to focus on changing the places you eat your meals, to break the doldrums of winter and to add some excitement to days of confinement under the extended stay-at-home order.
Maybe you can pull up a table to a window with a different view, put a space heater on your porch and eat out there, or cozy up in front of a fire-pit in the backyard. Does your driveway have a sunny spot to set a table? Maybe there is a favorite place in the woods or a field for a picnic. If you miss restaurants, you could set the table as though you were there, with tablecloths and napkins, nice glassware, and candles. Make a fancy meal. Or go rustic and eat campfire food. There are so many possibilities.
More people have the time now to cook at home, or are teaching themselves to cook, and that makes me happy. Please treat yourselves to really good food, and savor those tastes and moments. Then, imagine the time when we can once again gather others to the table. You may have some new spaces to share with them.
What will be your meadow?
Chicago Dogs
This recipe is for hot dogs, as my husband Eric remembers them from his Chicago days. I do not usually eat hot dogs, but I do love these!
4 all beef hot dogs
4 hot dog buns
2 – 4 kosher dill pickles, sliced lengthwise
1-2 tomatoes, sliced into half moons
Mayonnaise (optional)
Mustard
Celery salt
Grill hot dogs until done or cook in boiling water. Grill or toast buns.
Spread buns with a bit of mayo (optional.) Add hot dogs to buns, spread with mustard. Add pickles and tomatoes, sprinkle with celery salt and enjoy!
— Eric Gerstner, as observed by Rose Hollander
Mushrooms on Toast
We always hunt for morels in May with more success some years than others. Morels are great here, but you can use any type of mushroom you like in this recipe.
Serves 2 – 4
4 oz. mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
1 T. butter or olive oil
½ t. dried thyme or 1 sprig fresh thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
1 T. fresh chopped parsley
8 slices baguette or sourdough bread, toasted and drizzled with olive oil
4 oz. fromage blanc, brie,or soft gorgonzola
Handful of pea shoots or arugula
Pickled red onion, slices of cornichons, or pickled wild leeks
Melt butter or warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add mushrooms and thyme, and sauté until mushrooms are browned but still a little soft. Season with salt and pepper and add chopped parsley.
Place a little cheese on each of the bread slices, top with warm mushrooms, then pea shoots or arugula. Place a bit of the pickled onion on top, letting some of the pickling juice drizzle on the greens. Serve at once.
— Rose Hollander
Poached Chicken with Tarragon and Chive Mayonnaise
I hosted a bridal shower in our neighbor’s beautiful garden and served this dish. It shouts “Spring!” You can use a good quality mayonnaise and skip the step of making your own; just add the herbs and a bit more lemon juice to the purchased mayonnaise.
Serves 2 – 4
Herb Mayonnaise
1 whole egg
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 T. lemon juice
½ t. salt
Pinch dry mustard (optional)
1 1/4 C. safflower, sunflower or canola oil
½ C. chopped chives, plus more for garnish
¼ C. fresh tarragon (or 1 T dried)
Place egg in a food processor, adding garlic, lemon juice, salt, and dry mustard. Process until smooth. With processor on, slowly add oil in a thin stream until incorporated. Add herbs and process a few seconds to distribute. This mayonnaise should be slightly pourable; if needed, add more lemon juice or water to thin it.
Poached Chicken
2-4 bone in, skin on chicken breasts halves (1/person)
1 onion, peeled and quartered
1 rib celery, halved
1 bay leaf
Salt
Water
2-plus C. arugula, spring mix, or pea shoots, or a combination for serving
1 lb. cooked small Yukon gold or red potatoes, optional, for serving
Handful chives, chopped, for garnish
In a large pot with a lid, place chicken, onion, celery, bay leaf and a large pinch of salt. Add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low. Cover and poach chicken about 15 – 20 minutes until fully but just cooked. (Time will depend on the size of the chicken breasts.) Remove chicken from pot to a plate and let cool, reserving the cooking water in the pot. When chicken is cool enough to handle, remove skin and bones. (Add skin and bones to the cooking water and simmer to make a broth for another use.)
To serve, cut chicken into generous serving size pieces and place in the center of a platter on some of the greens. Spoon herb mayonnaise on chicken and sprinkle with more chives. Surround chicken with greens and potatoes, if using.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from Canal House Cooks Everyday
Yogurt Citrus Cake
In my book, a nice meal, even if for one, should end with dessert. Here is the simplest of cakes that can be dressed up with any fruit in season. Rhubarb is May’s wonderful seasonal fruit in northern Michigan.
Makes one 8-inch cake
Butter, to butter the cake pan (8-inch round)
1 C. all-purpose flour, sifted
½ C. plus 2 T. granulated sugar
½ t. baking powder
1/8 t. baking soda
Pinch of salt
½ C. plain whole milk yogurt
¼ C. vegetable oil (safflower, sunflower, or canola)
1 t. orange zest (lemon or lime will also work)
1 T. orange juice
1 large egg
½ t. vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter the cake pan.
In a medium size bowl, whisk together flour sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. To this, add yogurt, oil, zest, juice, egg and vanilla and stir until combined. Pour into the pan.
Bake until tester comes out clean, about 20 -25 minutes, test for doneness with a skewer or toothpick. Let cool on wire rack before removing from pan.
Sprinkle some powdered sugar on top or make a simple glaze of powdered sugar and juice and drizzle over the cake.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from Martha Stewart Living
Rhubarb Compote
Makes about 1 ½ cups
Cut about 2 cups rhubarb into smaller pieces and place in a saucepan with 1/3 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons orange juice. Cook over low heat, stirring, until sugar is dissolved and fruit is slightly soft. Cool before serving.
— Rose Hollander
