The children sit in a circle on the floor, surrounding a special cloth laid with seven items.
In the center is a twig basket holding construction paper “flames” to represent a bonfire. I demonstrate the annual Iranian spring ritual by standing before it. “Close your eyes,” I tell them, “and think of something from the past year you want to leave behind. Then open your eyes and leap over the fire into the new year.”
Nowruz means “new day” and is celebrated on the spring equinox, signifying the new year in Iran. It was started during the time of the great Persian empire and continues to this day. When I began the Great Books program at the Montessori Children’s House many years ago, I was asked if I could incorporate a few celebrations from other cultures throughout the year to enhance the preschool program. In researching various options, I thought this holiday was a good fit.
I was looking for holidays that would provide a glimpse into an unfamiliar culture. My research at the time was limited to curriculum resources and library books. There was very little written about this holiday and the internet was not yet the mainstream research tool it is today. Yet, there was something appealing and exotic about Nowruz, with its bonfire and unusual combination of foods. Armed with a “teacher guide” and a few facts, we built a cherished Children’s House tradition.
Jumping over the bonfire is a favorite part of the celebration. It is traditionally done on the eve of the equinox to scare away bad luck, or to leave something unpleasant behind. At the Children’s House, the preschoolers took this custom to heart. One by one, they stood before their pretend bonfire with eyes tightly screwed shut. Some would describe what they were leaving behind (“when my tooth came out and it hurt’”) before taking a giant leap with a proud smile on their faces. The children were patient with one another, and kind; a young student not comfortable jumping would be encouraged to step over the fire instead.
The cloth at the center of our circle represents the holiday table, known as haft-seen or haft-sinn. The oldest children in the classroom, the 5-year-olds, have the honor of placing the seven symbolic items on our cloth. These are mostly foods and begin with the letter “s” in the Persian (Farsi) language spoken in Iran: seeb (apple), serke (vinegar), samanu (wheat pudding), sabzeh (sprouts), somagh (sumac), senjed (olives), and sonbol (hyacinth). We added hard boiled eggs, as colored eggs were often a part of the table décor as well. If you explore the internet, you’ll find variations to this list as ancient traditions evolved.
Families celebrating Nowruz also enjoy a special holiday feast, but at the Children’s House, it seemed a good idea to create a shared snack time with the food on the haft- seen. Before we gathered the class to the circle, I would work with the 5-year-olds as they tackled slicing apples, peeling eggs, making sweet wheat pudding, and setting sprouts and olives in bowls. After we’ve jumped over the fire, each of these helpers would take an item and walk the circle offering it to their classmates, “Would you like some?” The chorus of responses from “yes, please” to “no, thank you” spoke volumes of their lessons in politeness. I also loved when the children would nudge one another to try something (“A sprinkle of sumac on the egg is really good!”)
In my years working with children and food, I have seen how much peer-to-peer encouragement fuels fellow students’ willingness to experiment. My favorite example of this took place in the kitchen classroom when I was working with elementary students, and we were going to roast a chicken. Some of the children had never seen a whole chicken and were reluctant to get close, but as soon as one child started pointing to the parts, curiosity won over reluctance. When I asked if anyone wanted to help stuff herbs under the skin of the chicken, Keenan stepped forward. He pulled the skin away from the meat as instructed and said, “this is so cool.” There was a quick raising of other hands eager to help. While the chicken was roasting, the children brought their classmates into the kitchen and declared “doesn’t that smell so good? We put thyme under the skin!”
Parents have asked me how to encourage their children to be better eaters, and I would say that modeling the behavior you want to see is the best method. Most children will eventually eat a more varied diet if you eat that way. Also, invite them to help you cook, even if they are not interested in the finished dish. They will probably come to like it and will gain good life skills along the way. Children are naturally curious and finding out how flour, yeast, water and salt turns into pizza dough is a pretty cool thing.
Using a foreign celebration as a cultural teaching tool can be tricky. It is easier now to research, which is good, and it is helpful that food, such a fundamental need, often plays a significant part in celebrations. What gets tricky is being authentic, and what resources to trust. Whenever I travel or meet someone who lived in another country, I ask about their food traditions. It’s a topic of interest for me, of course, but often what we discuss is so much more than just recipes. The customs of the table, how people shop or grow food, and the origins of their celebrations make for good conversations.
When I talk with the children about another culture’s celebration, we note the differences and the similarities. Colored eggs on the Nowruz table? Like Easter eggs! Spring cleaning? Check. Wearing new clothes? We do that too for special occasions.
Jumping over a bonfire? That’s different and fun! We see how, on balance, we are really the same after all. Many cultures celebrate spring as the beginning of a new year, and it is easy to understand why. Even with our heated houses and abundance of lighting, we crave the sunlight and warmth of the outdoors. We are ready to shed our heaviness: thick coats and boots, rich foods, events of the past best left behind. We are ready for lightness.
Take a moment to enjoy the spring equinox this coming week. Maybe even build a small bonfire to jump over and leave behind those gray winter days before sharing a meal with family and friends.
The Nowruz feast usually includes a great many dishes, often with fish, rice, and herbs.
Sumac Roasted Fish
Serves 4
4 (4-5 oz.) lake trout fillets (substitute other fish if preferred)
1 orange
1 lime
- 1 T. sumac
¼ t. ground turmeric
1 T. olive oil
1 t. ground black pepper
1 t. kosher salt
Fresh herbs for garnish: mint, dill or parsley
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Dry fish fillets on both sides with paper towels and place on the baking sheet.
Zest half the orange into a small bowl, and squeeze juice from this half into the same bowl. Slice lime in half and add juice from one half into the bowl. Slice and reserve orange and lime halves into rounds for a garnish. In another small bowl, mix sumac and turmeric.
Drizzle fish with the olive oil on both sides (you can use a brush for this instead) and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle on the citrus juice and zest evenly over the top, then sprinkle on the sumac and turmeric mix.
Roast about 8-10 minutes, until flaky and cooked through (the thickness of your fish will determine the cooking time.) Garnish with the orange and lime slices and a sprinkle of herbs before serving.
- Find sumac at Traverse City Spice and Tea Merchants
Persian Jeweled Rice
Serves 6
“Jeweled” refers to the dried fruits and nuts often artfully placed on the top of the saffron and spiced rice. A good accompaniment to the fish.
2 C. basmati rice
Salt
6 T. unsalted butter (divided)
1 large onion, diced small
¼ t. saffron threads, soaked in ¼ c. hot water
¼ t. each: cinnamon, allspice, cardamon, cumin, black pepper
1/3 C. chopped dried apricots
1/3 C. golden raisins
1/3 C. dried cherries
1/3 C. slivered almonds
1/3 C. chopped pistachios
Rinse rice several times in cold water until water runs clear, drain. In a large pot, bring 3 quarts water to a boil with 2 tablespoons salt. Add the rinsed rice and boil, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Drain well in a colander.
Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion, season with a little salt, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the saffron water, and stir in the spices. Cook for another minute. Stir in the dried fruit and remove from heat.
Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a heavy bottom non stick Dutch oven. Spread one half the par-cooked rice over the bottom of the pan. Spoon the onion-fruit mixture evenly over the rice, then the remaining rice. Leave the pot on the heat and cook uncovered for 5 to 8 minutes to gently brown the rice.
Drizzle the remaining saffron water over the rice and put the lid on the pot. Adjust heat to very low and cook undisturbed for 30 minutes. Turn off heat and let rest 10 minutes.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over low heat and gently toast nuts for a minute or so, but don’t let them get too brown.
If you are brave, flip the rice onto a serving plate so the crispy bottom crust is on top. Or simply spoon the rice mixture on to the plate, and then use a spatula to remove the bottom crust to place on top. Sprinkle with the toasted nuts and serve. (You can also reserve some of the dried fruit to place decoratively on top as well.)
— Both recipes adapted from NYT Cooking
Dates with Almonds
Offer a simple dessert: stuff whole pitted dates with whole toasted almonds. Add a bowl with peeled oranges sliced into wheels and sprinkled with rosewater and slivers of fresh mint or pomegranate seeds. Serve plain yogurt drizzled with honey in another bowl for a light ending to your meal.
— Rose Hollander
