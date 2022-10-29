What three famous (past or present) people would you invite as guests to your dinner party?
This question appears in a food magazine where they regularly print an interview with someone famous, and I am always intrigued by it. Who would I invite? Getting an answer down to three names always trips me up; there are so many choices! Then I think about who we invite to our dinner parties and realize the answer lies in a neat combination of factors.
My formula for a good dinner party: number of guests your space can reasonably hold, plus your level of comfort with cooking, and good blend of personalities at the table.
Let’s start with space. You probably have a table where you eat your meals. If it is just a cozy table for two, can you imagine serving dinner in your living space, with everyone around a coffee table or eating with their plate on their lap? Or perhaps it could be a stand up, small plate affair? In good weather, look to the outdoors. Maybe sawhorses and something on top can serve as a table or form a circle of chairs around a fire pit.
My ideal number for a dinner party is eight, enough to have good friends and new acquaintances. Our dining room table seats eight comfortably as well. That’s not to say we always adhere to this number. We recently had a sit-down dinner party for 16 (my husband built an extension to a large old farm table.) We have had countless impromptu dinners for four or six as well.
Your cooking space is another factor. So many good dishes can be made in small spaces (you should see my kitchen!) It takes some planning ahead if you have a smaller kitchen and your heart is set on a more elaborate meal. Choosing courses that can be made ahead and being aware of the dishes that need last minute attention should guide your menu.
Which brings us to the second part of the equation: your comfort with cooking. Menu planning is one of my favorite things in the world. Truly. I often have an idea for a dish, then think about who would enjoy it. If you are not a cook, I still encourage you to host a dinner party. There are so many resources online, including videos, for preparing simple recipes.
If you are new to entertaining, make something ahead and get familiar with it before your party. Pasta is typically easy to manage. Served with a salad and some crusty bread, a charcuterie board as your opener, and quality store-bought cookies and ice cream for dessert makes for a fine meal. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help in the kitchen during your party. “Extra hands make light work” and the company will distract you from your fears.
Now for my next favorite part: the guest list. As I mentioned earlier, I like a mix of good friends and new acquaintances at the table. There is an ease to getting to know someone better over a meal, and your friends will benefit from meeting new people as well. I also like a mix of older and younger people at the table. We are lucky in this regard; our children’s friends have become our friends as well and we do a good job of inviting interesting people of all ages who we meet in our community.
Having older and younger people in the mix gives the dinner party conversations a different slant. I love hearing about the startups and other enterprises people beginning their careers are engaged in, and about their passions. I equally enjoy the wisdom of someone who has had more experiences in life and am often surprised by the turns their lives have taken.
When you are thinking about who to invite, think about common interests your guests may share. Food? Art? Music? Pickleball? You may be surprised by the connections, too. One fond dinner party memory is when we invited two couples we enjoy spending time with. They live nearby but hadn’t met each other yet. Both couples are outgoing and share interests in food and music. When Lynne walked in the door, the women instantly recognized each other; Lynne was Leslie’s favorite babysitter growing up downstate. Their mothers were neighbors and close friends, and it was fun to hear them recount stories as they caught up on their lives.
I have written before about the benefit of a conversation starter at the table — a question posed to the group with the expectation that everyone will take a turn answering it. Past topics ranged from “how we met” to “a cat story,” to “most embarrassing moments.” I love when everyone’s attention is on one speaker at the table, and how it is a uniquely shared time. These are the moments when I realize the dinner party is less about the menu, but more about the people.
Which brings me to the opening question: What three famous (past or present) people would you invite as guests to your dinner party? I’ve pared my list down to Julia Child, Jacques Pepin and Abra Berens.
Julia Child has been my hero for a long time. She has described herself as a “serious home cook,” a category I ascribe to as well, but I am not half as fearless. I often think of her when things go wrong and how she would laugh it off and get back on track. I would love to hear her stories about this. As you get experience cooking, you learn when you can fix a mistake and when you need to start over. She was a good teacher in that regard.
Jacques Pepin strikes me as a modest man, given all that he has accomplished, and so very, very French in his approach to food. And I love French cooking! I admire his passion and unabashedly conventional ways. His friendship with Julia is legendary, and they revered one another. His recent book revealed he is also a painter, and quite good at this craft as well. I would like to find out when he started painting, and discuss art.
I would round out the trio of famous people with Abra Berens, my young person pick. I met her in 2009, when she and Jess Piskor started Bare Knuckle Farms in Northport. Our friendship grew over shared time in the kitchen when I assisted her on a few of their early farm dinners. She nudged me to go to Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland where she attained her chef certificate.
Abra is a down-to-earth chef who takes lovely twists on traditional dishes with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients. I love her waste not, want not philosophy. She is famous for writing two notable cookbooks, “Ruffage” and “Grist,” and has another book on fruit coming out next year. Abra is smart, industrious, and caring. I expect her role at this party to be the one asking the intelligent questions, and gently challenging the elders.
The dinner party would also include my famous guests’ spouses. Julia has written lovingly about her relationship with Paul Child. His appreciation of good food and wine, and his support of Julia and her career, also endear me to him.
In a recent interview with Jacques Pepin, you can hear the ache in his voice over the recent death of his wife, Gloria. I would like to get to know her and to hear what it took for them to have a 54-year marriage.
I was honored to be at the celebration of Abra and Erik’s wedding in Leelanau County in 2011. They live downstate now, near Abra’s work with Granor Farms. Erik is a musician and producer who has a storied history of playing in bands that have toured the world. He was so excited when he told me about a project he started after their move downstate, based on Music for 18 Musicians (Steve Reich.) I can’t wait to ask him questions about that!
With my husband and I at the table, we would meet the ideal of a dinner party for eight, with older and younger guests, shared interests, and new acquaintances meeting old friends. My menu, with inspiration coming from my guests, would feature the best our region offers: fine cheese and wine, foraged mushrooms and ramps, fresh fish, outstanding produce, and delicious breads. I would want some help in the kitchen, and I am sure they would not mind. Bon Appetit!
The recipes that follow are meant to encourage someone without a lot of experience cooking to host a dinner party. Write me if you have questions! pleasantcitypress@yahoo.com.
Start your meal with a cheese and charcuterie board (no cooking involved!) A good cheese shop can help you make the selections. Try three cheeses (a variety of soft, hard and a blue,) fresh apple slices, salami, nuts, dried fruit, and good crackers. Make it better with small pickles (cornichons) and good mustard.
Pasta with chicken and sundried tomatoes
Serves 4 (can be doubled)
12 oz. orzo or other small pasta
1 T. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ C. sundried tomatoes in oil (slice tomatoes if pieces are large)
- ½ rotisserie chicken, cubed
½ — 1 C. heavy cream
½ c. grated fresh pecorino or parmesan cheese, plus more to pass
Salt and pepper
1/3 C. chopped parsley or basil
Bring a large pot of water to boil for the pasta. Cook according to package directions (about 12 minutes.) Before you drain the cooked pasta, reserve 1 cup pasta water.
While pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large skillet. Lower heat and add the garlic, sauté until softened but not brown. Add tomatoes and a tablespoon of the oil. Add ½ c. pasta water and the cubed chicken. Heat to warm ingredients, then add the cooked pasta and ½ cup of the cream. Taste and add salt and pepper, then the cheese. Taste again. If it seems dry, add more pasta water or cream. Stir in the herbs at the last minute and serve.
- Buying a rotisserie chicken eliminates the step of cooking chicken but by all means, roast a chicken if you’d like or cook a couple of chicken breasts in advance.
— Rose Hollander
Green Salad
Serve a simple Green Salad. Buy mixed greens, and good dressing. Or make a vinaigrette: one-part red wine vinegar, two parts olive oil, 1 tsp. Dijon, salt and pepper.
Blondies
For dessert: Blondies are a great introduction to baking, very forgiving and adaptable.
1 stick (4 oz.) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan
1 C. brown sugar
1 egg
1 t. vanilla
Pinch salt
1 C. flour
1 C. chocolate chips
½ C. chopped walnuts or pecans
½ C. dried cherries (opt.)
8-inch-by-8-inch baking pan
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter the baking pan well.
Melt butter in a medium saucepan and let cool slightly. Off heat but in the same pan, add brown sugar, egg, vanilla, and salt to melted butter, and stir together well. Add flour, stir to mix, then add the nuts, chips, and cherries. Blend to distribute the last ingredients.
Place dough in the prepared pan, even out the top and put into the oven. Bake 20 – 25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool in pan before cutting.
— Rose Hollander
